Tesla: Not Much Hope Left For The Bulls

Since we last wrote our article on February 5, things at Tesla (TSLA) have taken a turn for the worst as fundamentals continue to deteriorate. The stock so far has dropped from $321 to around $267.

Although many bulls are taking the opportunity to add on the dip, this may be far more dangerous than they think. The main component of the current bull case is that Q1 is just a "one off" quarter, and from Q2 onward, Tesla will return to growth. Here's why that's not the case.

Demand seems to be exhausted

At the beginning of last year, Model 3 was all the rage. Tesla was at that time really "supply constrained" and couldn't deliver enough Model 3s. Fans were queuing up to place a reservation, and 2018 may have been Tesla's best year ever. With the help of cherry-picking higher ASP cars and other favorable factors, they managed to turn a profit in both Q3 and Q4.

These actions do have consequences, though, which we're seeing now. Fast forward to Q1 2019, and one can see that despite cutting prices, starting deliveries to China and Europe and unveiling features, ranging from V3 supercharging to sentry mode, Tesla's deliveries still fell by 31%.

Arguably, the worst part of this delivery miss is that Tesla's highest margin cars, the Model S and Model X, dropped over 50% QOQ. Although bulls believe this is due to "seasonality", we disagree and would like to present the other side of the argument. We do concede that part of the decline may be due to seasonality, but we believe most of the decline is due to Tesla-specific factors.

Firstly, let's look at Model S and X. If the 50% sequential drop is really due to seasonality, then luxury brands like Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) should also have a similar drop in deliveries. However, that is not the case, as Porsche deliveries dropped less than 7%, instead of the 50%+ drop reported by Tesla.

Secondly, none of the other automakers we followed - Ford (NYSE:F), GM (NYSE:GM), or BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), had even close to the sales drop that Tesla experienced. That's true even after considering only passenger car sales.

Lastly, Tesla itself did not experience such a decline in its S and X lines last year from Q4 2017 to Q1 2018. Although S and X deliveries did decline ~12%, this is nowhere near the 50% decline experienced this year.

Most likely, this delivery decline was caused by factors specific to Tesla. We speculate that the halving of the Federal tax credit and the quality problems with the Model 3 were the main factors causing this decline.

The problem is that these factors are not short-term factors, which should affect deliveries for the rest of the year. This most likely will cause a large YOY drop in deliveries from last year. Tesla, meanwhile, has forecasted about 100k units delivered on average for each of the next 3 quarters, which actually implies quite substantial YOY growth. If these factors persist, though, which will happen unless Tesla benefits from some very favorable political tailwinds, Tesla will miss delivery targets by a huge margin.

It only gets worse from here. A huge deliveries miss will be hugely damaging to Tesla's bottom line. Tesla will need to bear the brunt of high fixed costs while trying to ramp up production of the Model Y. Although many SA commenters are predicting huge losses for Q1, we believe Q1 won't even be the worst of it. As the tax credit gets cut further, and as China and Europe demand plummets, deliveries will be slashed brutally, and Q2 and Q3 may show even larger losses.

The tide is turning

Most Tesla followers should know by now that Tesla seems massively uncertain about its strategy regarding its business model and the Model 3 rollouter. Tesla has now undone multiple moves it made, including lowering then raising prices, but most notably announcing that it was going to start selling the $35k model 3 and then removing it from its website.

The most interesting thing about all the indecision about the Model 3 is how much bad press this has gotten recently. If you search Google for "model 3" or "tesla model 3", you get to see some negative headlines even before you see the official Tesla webpage.

Source: Google

With recent cost cuts and layoffs, Tesla's reputation has been suffering as well.

On the review website consumeraffairs.com, Tesla has received a 2 star rating from 108 reviewers. All but one of the most recent reviews have been one star, and most of the complaints have been about customer service, although there are some complaints about quality. Tesla is the worst reviewed car brand on this site.

The problem with all these negative reviews and news is that it'll discourage mainstream consumers and wealthy buyers alike from buying Tesla cars. Despite Tesla's aggressive price cuts to the Model 3, the Model 3 is still significantly more expensive than a reliable ICE car, and it's even more expensive than some EVs like the Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) Leaf, so there is no reason a price sensitive consumer would want to buy a Model 3, even if they do want to go green. There is also no reason for a wealthier consumer to buy a model 3 as there are very well-built EVs like the Jaguar I-PACE or the Porsche Taycan on the market, and it doesn't help that Tesla's poor service problems are becoming so much more well known.

That leads us to the last tenet of the bull case: Autonomous vehicles. Bulls argue that Tesla's AV technology is far ahead of competitors and will make Tesla one of the dominant companies in the large AV market in the future. However, there is no evidence that Tesla is the first, or even one of the contenders in the AV revolution. AV's are still very obscure, and it is very unclear whether Tesla's technology will be relevant in the future. Even with this low clarity, a well respected firm called Navigant has ranked Tesla one of the last in developing AVs, not surprising considering Tesla has recently been cutting costs and slashing R and D.

Takeaway

Any bulls still bullish on Tesla should seriously reconsider their position, given quickly worsening fundamentals. Tesla has avoided bankruptcy in the past due to a combination of small size and favorable economic conditions, but now that Tesla has much more debt, it is much more vulnerable to any adverse economic headwinds. The Tesla bull case is now much weaker than before.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.