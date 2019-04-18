Select Sands Corp. (SLSDF) CEO Zig Vitols on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Select Sands Corp. (OTCQX:SLSDF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 18, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Zig Vitols - President, Chief Executive Officer

Rasool Mohammad - Chief Operating Officer

Darren Urquhart - Chief Financial Officer

Arnold Teddy - Private Investor

Francesco Guzzone - Private Investor

Zig Vitols

Thank you and good morning everyone. We appreciate you joining today's call. With me are Chief Operating Officer, Rasool Mohammad; and Chief Financial Officer, Darren Urquhart. Yesterday afternoon we released our Earnings Results Press Release for the period ending December 31, 2018, which is available on our website at www.selectsands.com.

Please note that any comments we make in today's call regarding projections or expectations for the future events are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties can cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectation. We advise listeners to review our earnings release and the risk factors discussed in our SEDAR filing.

In addition, during today's call we will reference certain non-IFRS financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures are included in our earnings release. Finally, after our prepared remarks we’ll answer any questions you may have.

While we along with other frac sand producers faced a difficult second half of the year, we were pleased to report important year-over-year financial improvement for Select Sands’ for the full year 2018.

Our highlights for 2018 include sales volumes of almost 364,000 tons, a 20% increase over 2017. Growth in revenue up 32% to $20.1 million and gross profit of $4.6 million, which was 59% higher and a 3.8% improvement in gross margin from 2017, and adjusted-EBITDA of $2.5 million as compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.1 million in the prior year.

Benefiting our 2018 results was a significant improvement in our interplant and trucking logistics through completion of a new private road during the first quarter of 2018. The road provides for a shorter distance between our mine and processing facilities, including direct access to a multi-lane federal highway. The result has been reduced congestion on local roads, lower transportation costs for our operators.

On behalf of the rest of the management team and our Board of Directors, I want to thank all those employees for their hard work in the past year and into 2019. I continue to be amazed by the perseverance of our dedicated staff, and look forward to working closely with them as we further build the business for long term success.

Consistent with that, with what investors have read in the press and heard on other company earnings calls, the fourth quarter was another challenging period for frac sand producers in the U.S. Impacting our results was an industry wide drop in demand and accelerated mid-August and continued through the end of the year.

As we discussed on our third quarter earnings call, driving decrease in frac sand demand during the fourth quarter was a widely discussed slowdown in well completions in the Permian Basin as a result of transitory takeaway constraints, E&P budget exhaustion for 2018, an additional in-basin frac sand supply coming online.

In addition we are negatively affected by a further move by E&P’s in the Southern U.S. oil producing basis, used a much higher percentage of local and regional brown sand being produced in Texas basins instead of a high quality in Northern shite sand we produce.

Given this backdrop, we took quick action in a number of key areas to manage cost and preserve working capital. This included moving to a single shift operation to control overhead. As we have seen the market improve over the past couple of months, we have added workers to the core production team as required and handled specific demand surges with overtime. Once demand returns to more historic levels, we expect to move back to running multiple shifts at our operations.

To preserve cash we also temporarily halted construction on our independence property expansion project. As a reminder, the project will increase our annual production capacity from 600,000 tons to 1 million tons, an increase of 67%. It will also reduce interplant transportation upto 30 miles and drive operating cost savings at more than $4 per ton for this standalone project.

At a total cost of $4.5 million, the expansion project will result in a strong return on capital. As such, once frac sand demand reaches appropriate levels, the expansion project will be resumed quickly and completed in a four to six month timeline. At that point we will begin to benefit from the increased production volumes, and improved cost efficiencies for our overall operations.

As I mentioned earlier, we have seen signs of some market recovery as we move through the first half of 2019, while clearly not a long term sustainable level, we did see increased demand during the first quarter as evidenced by sales of approximately 40,000 tons of frac and industrial sand.

More importantly, we are recently seeing increased interest in our premium quality, Northern White sands products for use in multiple basins, including the Permian and Eagle Ford. We anticipate a continued gradual, but steady frac sand market recovery, particularly in the demand for Northern White to occur throughout the remainder of 2019. I'll discuss this in more detail in my closing comments.

Since commencing production at the start of 2017, we put significant effort into improving our ability to efficiently deliver product, including working closely with our rail road partners and increasing offsite rail storage throughout our lease facility.

In late 2017 we also began barging products to market not previously served. The opportunity to barge products has recently begun to open up as lot closures and effects on traffic have become more predictable, which is giving our barge service providers greater confidence in pricing and scheduling. We expect barging will continue to play an important role with the long term transportation logistics options available to the company.

As in the past, we will continue to evaluate and execute on additional opportunities to further improve our delivery offerings, broaden our product line to satisfy customer demand and drive additional cost efficiencies in our operation.

I'll now turn it over to Darren to discuss our fourth quarter 2018 financial results. Darren?

Darren Urquhart

Thanks Zig. Looking at the summarized consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss and income table included in our fourth quarter press release, fourth quarter revenue was $900,000 versus $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. As Zig discussed, driving the decrease were industry wide disruptions that began to impact demand during our third quarter and continued through the fourth quarter.

Cost of goods sold excluding depreciation and depletion for the fourth quarter was $1.4 million as compared to $3.3 million in the third quarter. With the decrease substantially associated with sales volumes period over period. As one would expect, cash cost of goods sold per ton increased sequentially as fixed and semi-variable costs were observed over a lower number of tons sold. We reported a net loss of $2.5 million or $0.3 per basic and diluted share for the fourth quarter as compared to a net loss of $100,000 for the third quarter.

Turning to the consolidated statements of financial position, as of December 31, 2018 we had cash and cash equivalents of $4.8 million, inventory on hand of $2.1 million, combined accounts receivable and current taxes receivable of $400,000 and working capital of $6 million.

I will now hand it back to Zig for his closing comments.

Zig Vitols

Thanks Darren. As I discussed in my opening comments, while clearly the last several months have been challenging for all frac sand producers in the U.S., we view the current environment as temporary and expect frac sand demand to increase throughout 2019.

As it relates specifically to the Permian, which we have continued to serve over the past months, we expect frac sand demand to increase through 2019, as takeaway infrastructure continues to come online and E&Ps more effectively address their extensive level of drilled and uncompleted well inventory.

Having said that, similar to the second half of 2018, we expect traditional in-basin capacity conditions in multiple regions to also come online during the remainder of 2019, which will impact near term frac sand pricing in the markets we serve.

It is important to understand that these supply additions are not focused on current demands, but on the longer term opportunities driven by the anticipated increase in drilling and completion activities over the coming years. Bottom line, to fully exploit their significant reserve base E&Ps will require a material increase in frac sand supply.

As a reminder, up until 2018 the vast majority of frac sand was sourced for Northern White sand mines located in the upper-Midwest. The move to longer laterals, high intensity well completions caused demand in prices at the Northern White sand to materially increase. This is why in the latter half of 2016 we embarked on developing our substantial Northern White sand reserve base in Arkansas at the most southern extent of the St. Peter sand formation. Located much closer to the regional plays, we recognize that we could provide a premium quality product at a much lower delivered costs as compared to traditional sources.

As frac sand grew to be more of a significant portion of E&Ps, total drilling and completion well costs, there was a move in the industry to develop sand mines that were located much closer to well site locations. Many E&Ps quickly embrace the opportunity for lower well costs, but over the past several months there's been increased industry discussion concerning the quality of in-basin brown sand compared to Northern White Sand as it relates to the economic ultimate recovery of wells.

In a number of recent industry tests that have been released and presented at frac sand conferences, there is a clear demarcation in what role white sand will play in the future. The salient characteristics of crush strength and conductivity are two key quality characteristics that determine the quantity and the rate of hydrocarbon recovery over time.

The reality is that quality in-basin sands, along with Northern White sands have a combined long term utility. Our view is that there will be a continued long term demand for Northern White sand given its unique and preferable characteristics.

More importantly, we are in a solid position for long term success as market conditions continue to improve given our favorable location where many of the most prolific producing regions in on shore U.S. This results in a much lower delivery cost for our product offering and compared to traditional white sand sources located in the upper-Midwest.

We look forward to keeping everyone apprised of our progress as appropriate and over the coming months. And with that, we’ll open it up for questions. Operator?

Question first question comes from Arnold Teddy [ph] a Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Arnold Teddy

Hey Zig, how are you doing?

Zig Vitols

Very good, Arnold. How are you today sir?

Arnold Teddy

Okay. You talked about pricing getting better for our Northern White, can you give us an idea how low it got and what the current pricing looks like?

Zig Vitols

I’ll give Rasool an opportunity to answer that question. We went through that analysis yesterday and I think Rasool’s done a good job of figuring out where we went to, where the trough was and where we're back to now.

Rasool Mohammad

Arnold, its Rosool here. Without disclosing the exact numbers we could give you a percentage drop if you will. So from the peak pricing, it went as low, you know went down by 40% from the peak pricing and now we are seeing about 23% increase back up right now.

Arnold Teddy

So that would make us about 20% less than what the peak was.

Zig Vitols

Yeah, that would be in fact less than the second quarter probably.

Rasool Mohammad

Yes, that would be a ballpark figure, but we do a certainly shift back towards the Northern White, in a sense we are getting a lot more calls and a lot more inquiries from the pressure pumpers and the E&Ps. So it was a little bit disconcerting in the fourth quarter, but you know the tail-end of the first quarter and where we are right now, we certainly see that there is sustained interest if you will in our products suite.

Arnold Teddy

Right, and you see it – Rasool, do you see it coming back to where it peaked last year in the second quarter at some point this year.

Rasool Mohammad

It's hard to say, it's hard to predict Arnold, but we are certainly hoping so. You know one positive feedback we are getting from customers is the fact that some of the household names, some of the large E&P companies have switched from brown sand or regional sand, a different terminology used for you know sand that’s not Northern White. They have switched from that brown stand to Northern White sand in South Texas and that’s kind of our suite spot you know and delivered price basis were probably one of the best choices out there in Eagle Ford that is, so…

Arnold Teddy

We’re probably the closest, wouldn’t we? We’d probably be the closest to that basin.

Rasool Mohammad

Yeah, on the Texas basin we’re closest to the Permian and South Texas and East Texas and obviously Louisiana for that matter compared to the traditional sources up from the Midwest, about 700 rail miles closer. Yeah, so that certainly helps.

Arnold Teddy

Okay, that's good. And are you contemplating signing long term contracts yet?

Zig Vitols

We are always in discussion. I mean what has happened is with the large amount of invasive sands that came on, there was a rush to you know take that opportunity and to test the material and to try it out. At the same time when there were contracts written, but they were extremely low priced. To be able to get a contract was very low. We continue to be in discussions with our larger customers and we see that the price now, the negotiation is moving upwards somewhat and we want to find the right place to jump into that. You know to ensure volumes is great, but we have to do it at least at a margin that we are willing to live with for a year or two.

Arnold Teddy

Yeah, I agree and understand that; that's good. Okay, I wanted just to complement you Zig and your entire management team through that second half of last year, because I follow all the sand companies and the whole industry was falling apart in a very quick fashion and I want to compliment you on preserving capital. You did a miraculous job in preserving the cash.

I understand that, because – and my life was involved in running companies and that's a difficult thing to do when you're getting hit in the face every day and you see your volumes dropping. So I think all shareholders should be very happy about the way you brought us through this without going into debt and without having to go out into the market and raise money. It's a terrific thing to see the balance sheet as strong as it was at the end of the year.

Zig Vitols

Thanks.

Arnold Teddy

Okay, I'm done. Thanks guys.

Francesco Guzzone

Hi Zig, how are you?

Zig Vitols

Good Francesco. How are you today?

Francesco Guzzone

Good, thank you. Seeing as we're part ways through Q2, I was hoping you could be able to shed any light on what we can expect in terms of tons sold during the quarter. Thank you.

A - Zig Vitols



Yeah, we saw the first quarter and of course we're at about 40,000 tons. It's going to be a slow rise I think into the second quarter. We're – right now where we see, we seem to have clarity on as that'll probably be around 45,000 to 60,000 tons is a reasonable target right now. It will be an increase; we're not sure how much it's going to be an increase. We're just starting barging in the next week. We’ll be loading barges to start to go back down, so that kind of gives us multiple access into the Eagle Ford.

What is happening basically over the last six months is there's been this consensus of where the White sand will sit in the future and we've seen some people that recommitted that we’ll commit it to going through Brown, but now recommitted to come back to white and stay on White sand, Northern White sand and as a result we’ve been able to understand where our niche is going to be and clearly South Texas per 100 bash, it's going to be – that's going to be a key place. The other place we are selling product into is West Texas into the Permian, in the Delaware where the 40-70 is our niche there.

So those two locations are going to hit you know our product mix and as well as selling some into Colorado and Oklahoma and so forth. We’re also looking at now, you know now that the river is starting to free up, up north, we’re looking at going back up to the Marcellus and Utica. So it might get real good, but I want to move very conservatively on any estimates we have right now and see how it goes.

We also see a declining amount of in-basin sands coming online. In fact I saw a rise in that statistic that says it would go up 8% this year in supply, while demand will go up 9% and then in 2020 and beyond thankfully nobody's going to be building plants anymore and then we can all see why.

Francesco Guzzone

Sounds good. That sounds like things are trending in the right direction. I appreciate you answering that question.

A - Zig Vitols



Thanks Francesco.

Zig Vitols

Thanks Gary. Well, we appreciate everybody joining today’s call and the continued support of our shareholders. We look forward to speaking to you, everyone regarding our first quarter 2019 results in the near future and thanks again and have a great day!

