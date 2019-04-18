BB&T Corporation (BBT) CEO Kelly King on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call April 18, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Thank you, Leon. And good morning, everyone. Thanks to all of our listeners for joining us today. And on today's call, we have Kelly King, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Daryl Bible, our Chief Financial Officer, and Chris Henson, our President and Chief Operating Officer; who will review the results for the first quarter and provide some thoughts for the second quarter of 2019. We also have Clarke Starnes, our Chief Risk Officer to participate in the Q&A session.

We will be referencing a slide presentation during the call. A copy of the presentation as well as our earnings release and supplemental financial information are available on the BB&T website. Before we begin, let me remind you BB&T does not provide public earnings predictions or forecasts. However, there may be statements made during the course of this presentation that express management's intentions, beliefs or expectations. BB&T's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, in connection with the proposed merger with SunTrust, BB&T has filed with the SEC a registration statement and Form S-4 to register the shares of BB&T’s capital stock to be issued in connection with the merger which contains a joint proxy statement and prospectus that will be sent to shareholders of BB&T and SunTrust, seeking their approval of the proposed transaction. Please refer to the cautionary statements and Page 2 regarding forward-looking information in our presentation, our SEC filings and the legions [ph] on Page 3 that related to additional information and participants in the solicitation.

Please also note that our presentation includes certain non-GAAP disclosures. Please refer to Page 2 in the appendix of our presentation for the appropriate reconciliations to GAAP.

Kelly King

Good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining our call. So we think the first quarter was a great start to the year. We had record adjusted EPS, strong returns, strategic loan growth, very good expense control, and excellent asset quality and very importantly a very strategic move in terms of our MOE way with SunTrust, which I'll talk about in a bit.

Our net income was $749 million, up 0.5% versus first quarter of ‘18. Net income excluding merger-related and restructuring charges was a record $813 million, that’s 6% versus the first quarter of ‘18.

We did have deluded EPS which was $0.97, up 3.2%. We did wrap up our Disrupt to Thrive initiative, which you know we've been working on for better part of – part of a year and a half. We've wrapped that up this quarter and we did announce SunTrust MOE, so we had some substantial charges relate to that. So as a result, our first quarter adjusted deluded net diluted EPS was a record $1.05, which is up 8.2% versus the first quarter of ’18. Our adjusted ROA, ROCE and ROTCE are respectively were 1.55%, 12.01% and a very strong 19.86%.

I am on slide 4, following the highlights, our taxable equivalent revenue was $2.9%, which was down 5.7% annualized versus fourth quarter, of course, numbers and seasonality there, but I think a very good 3% increase versus first quarter of ’18.

Loans held for investment averaged $148 billion, up 1.4% annualized versus the fourth quarter. Our reported NIM increased 2 basis points to 3.51% and our core NIM – NIM increased 4 basis points.

Insurance income was very strong, a record $510 million, up 19.2% annualized versus fourth quarter and Christ will give you some specific information on that in a just a bit.

Our adjusted efficiency was essentially flat at 56.6% versus 56.5% which is you know, very strong from an industry point of view. And our adjusted noninterest totaled $1.7 billion, was down 4.7% annualized versus the fourth quarter. So we’re doing exactly what we said in term of maintaining extremely strong expense control.

Our credit quality was great, non-performing asset ratio was 0.26%, flat versus fourth quarter and a decrease of 4 basis points versus the first quarter of ‘18. Net charge-offs were 40 basis points versus 38 in the fourth quarter with some seasonality impact there, but lower than the 41 basis points in the first quarter of ‘18.

We did announce strategically our combination with SunTrust which we're very excited about. We'll talk about that in just a little bit. And related to the merger, we do suspend share repurchases in anticipation of that combination.

On slide 5, you'll see the merger-related restructuring charges I referred to, it was $80 million on our pre-tax 64 after tax. So an $0.08 negative impact on EPS from a GAAP point of view.

If you follow along on Slide 6, we'll look at loan growth. It's kind of interesting what's going on in loan growth, so our total loan growth was 1.4%, which is not super strong, but remember we focus on the categories more than we do the aggregate and our C&I was a strong 5.5%, and our CEI was down 7.5%. But that's really because of our focus on conservative underwriting. And so we actually feel good about that as we move through quarter.

We had strong performance in corporate banking, community banking, equipment finance and equipment capital finance. We did see a lot of competition in the market this year – I mean, this quarter, particularly in CRE underwriting is really, really very competitive. And as I indicated we are simply not willing to go where some are with regard to CRE underwriting and so that's what we saw the softness - softness there.

Retail was overall strategically where we wanted it to be. Residential mortgage saw a 3.5% annualized increase. Direct was down 3.7, but we are finally seeing the bottom that we have been projecting. We've been doing a lot of things in terms of restructuring our direct offerings and our processes. Volumes are increasing. So we see that bottoming in kind of as we expected.

And then indirect was soft this quarter. But as you know, we always have that particular driven by Sheffield. So overall we were pleased with loan growth for the quarter.

If you look at page 7, slide 7, on deposits, total deposits were up 5.7%. Now we are seeing a shift here that we just want to mention, our non-interest bank deposits were down 10.9% first to fourth annualized. Now on a year0over0year it was 2.1, so the 2.1 is the meaningful number to look at.

And that's really not a function of losses to BB&T as much as it is movement between DDA to interest bearing accounts. The market's finally gotten sensitive to interest rates. And so as we expected we would see some internal and external disintermediation and that's occurring although we're pleased that most buyers are just internally shifting.

We think that will continue to occur, but probably at a decelerating pace. That remains the same, that we're in a whole new world in terms of how people are responding to this still relatively low interest rate environment. So we'll see how that works out.

The percentage of noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits was 32.7 versus 34, so that reflects that softness in that. Overall, I would just say that our cost was a little higher, betas was a little higher this quarter. Daryl will give you some detail on that, but it was mostly because of substantial marketing effort that we had in terms of some markets that we were concerned about some market share dilution and so we ramped up our marketing efforts in the first quarter and we think that a ramp back down as we had in the second, third quarter. So Daryl will give you a little more color on that, but I just wanted to explain it was the beta increase was not independent of marketing strategic actions that we chose to make.

Daryl Bible

Thank you, Kelly. And good morning, everyone. Today I'm going to talk about our excellent credit quality, margin and fee income dynamics, strong expense management and provide guidance for second quarter and full year 2019.

Turning to slide 8. Credit quality remains strong. Net charge-offs of $147 million were up 2 basis points and improved 1 basis point from a year ago. This quarter's increase reflects an uptick in CRE and seasonal revolving credit, offset by a decline in lease financing in the mortgage portfolio. Our NPA ratio of 26 basis points was unchanged and remains historically low.

Continuing on slide 9. Our allowance coverage ratios remain strong at 2.62 times net charge-offs and 2.97 times NPLs. The allowance to loan ratio was 1.05% unchanged from last quarter. Recorded provisions for credit losses of $155 million, which exceeded net charge-offs of $147 million. This resulted in an allowance build of $8 million in the first quarter.

Turning to Slide 10. The reported net interest margin was 3.51%, up 2 basis points. The core margin rose 4 basis points to 3.44%. The improvement was driven by dividends received on assets for certain post employment benefits which occurs in the first quarter of every year. This added 4 basis points to the margin.

This dividend income is partially offset by higher personnel expense. The cost of interest bearing liabilities rose 13 basis points, a modest deceleration from last quarter's 14 basis point increase.

Balance growth and time deposits and money market and savings drove the interest bearing liability costs higher. We expect the rate of increase in interest bearing liability costs to significantly moderate next quarter. Asset sensitivity declined due to an increase in fixed rate assets and a decrease in DDA.

Continuing on Slide 11. Noninterest income of $1.2 billion grew 1.9% versus last quarter. However, our fee income ratio declined 50 basis points to 41.5%, as record insurance income was offset by declines and other fee categories.

Insurance income increased $23 million, reflecting seasonality and solid organic growth. Regions insurance contributed $46 million to the insurance income. Excluding regions, insurance income rose 6.4% from the last quarter, reflecting continued strong organic growth. Investment banking and brokerage fees and commissions declined $28 million following a record fourth quarter of ‘18.

In addition mortgage banking income decreased $23 million due to seasonally lower commercial and residential volumes. Service charges on deposits declined $14 million as there were fewer revenue days, but up 3.6% versus last year. Other income rose $18 million, primarily due to income on assets for certain post employment benefits, which is offset by higher personnel expense.

Turning to Slide 12. Our expense management continues to be strong. Adjusted non-interest expense which excludes Merck’s [ph] was $1.7 billion, a decrease of $20 million.

Compared to the first quarter of ’18, adjusted non-interest expense increased $30 million. However, excluding regions insurance this quarter adjusted expense was about flat versus last year.

Personnel expense declined $9 million due to lower salary expense, with 518 fewer FTEs. Professional services expense declined $12 million, primarily due to lower consulting expense.

Merger related and restructuring charges increased $4 million, largely due to investment banking fees related to the Merger of Equals. You will note that the current quarter's effective tax rate was down. This is primarily due to excess tax benefits from equity-based compensation plans which also occurred in the first quarter last year.

Continuing on Slide 13. Our capital and liquidity remain strong. Common equity Tier 1 capital increased to 10.3%, reflecting the suspension of share repurchases associated with a Merger of Equals.

Our dividend and payout ratio was strong at 41.3%. On April 5th, BB&T submitted a standalone capital plan to the Fed requesting a common dividend increase for the third quarter from $0.405 to $0.45 per quarter. We expect the Board to authorize this at the July board meeting. Our modified average LCR ratio was 130%.

Now let's turn to Slide 14 for - to review our segments. Community Bank retail and Consumer Finance generated net income of $379 million, down $8 million. Revenue decreased $46 billion [ph] driven by lower loan spreads and fewer revenue days impacting deposit service charges and a seasonal decline in payment related fees.

Loan production decreased due the softer mortgage market conditions and seasonality at Sheffield. We rolled out a new branch direct auto product [ph] in late February reducing the timeframe for loan approval from over a day to just minutes.

In just the first month we saw a 225% increase in loan production, which translates into an annual run rate increase of about $500 million. This is a great example of how being more responsive can improve client service and benefit the bottom line.

Continuing on Slide 15. Community Bank Commercial net income was $328 million, down $1 million. Revenue decreased $14 million, driven by fewer days and a slight decrease in loan spreads, offset by an increase in deposit spreads. Loan production declined largely due to seasonality.

Continuing to slide 16. Financial Services and Commercial Finance net income was $156 million, up $1 million. Revenue decreased $40 million coming off record fourth quarter ‘18 investment banking and brokerage fees and commissions, plus seasonally lower commercial mortgage banking income.

Average loan balances increased 11.9% annualized, driven primarily by corporate banking and C&I loans. Average deposit balances increased due to growth in wealth and corporate banking. Invested assets increased due to the recovery in the equity markets.

Turning to Slide 17. Insurance Holdings net income totaled $88 million, increase of 11 million. Total revenue increased $20 million due to seasonality. The seasonal pickup and employee benefit commissions was partially offset by a seasonal decline in PNC commissions. Organic revenue grew 6.7% versus by last quarter.

Now I’ll turn it over to Chris to provide more perspective on Insurance Holdings performance this quarter.

Christopher Henson

Thanks, Daryl. Good morning. Finally [ph] a focus on these two slides really to reinforce that the transformation plan that you heard John Howard [ph] our Chairman and CEO of Insurance Holdings share with you at the Investor Day this past fall is really in stride and working.

As a reminder he brought BCG in about a year ago and really looked at the business sort of from top to bottom, developed the transformation plan is now executing on 31 initiatives that fell out with the plan. We have out of that new operating models for retail, for wholesale. We’ve got revenue growth and expense reduction initiatives. End [ph] result the business really currently has significant momentum and if you look at the upper right hand chart you can see that we've received a strong results across all business lines.

You can see revenues up link core [ph] or like quarter 17.2% and you'll recall we did acquire regions July 2nd of ‘18 and so there's 46 million in revenues, as Daryl point out included in first quarter ‘18. But if you exclude that we still are up $33 million organically.

Just a reminder, the three primary drivers to organic growth. First is pricing and we are an environment where pricing is stabilizing in the plus 2% range. You'll recall, we have had two of the largest insurable loss years over the past two years with $150 billion hitting in 2017 because of the large three storms and another $80 billion in ’18, so we've got a good price support up for this year.

Second driver of organic growth in far [ph] and away the biggest impact is new business growth and our new business growth across all entities is up 8% which is exceptionally strong and driven by really the strong economic environment.

And then the third is high client retention rates, our retail business retention rate is just below 92% which is industry-leading and the wholesale 76%. And so what that gives you is the chart at the lower left and you can see a nice improvement in organic growth from 3% a year ago, up to 6.7%. We believe this is going to be best in class and believe when all the numbers come in at the industry will probably average Q1 somewhere in the 4% or 5% range.

So as I said the economic fundamentals are still favourable. Looking forward as business expands you know businesses are building equipment, buying - I mean, building – buildings, buying equipment, hiring employees does create insurable opportunities as we go forward.

And so with that stability there are still pockets of tightening in certain commercial lines like energy, commercial auto which is up in the neighborhood of 7% and pricing and then transportation industry would be - would be examples.

If you turn to page 19. You can see we - part of the reason this plan was really continued focus on enhancing our margin across all business lines and you can see adjusted EBITDA on the upper left handed chart there, up 38.6% year-over-year or $39 million, about a third of that would be from regions and the synergies from regions. We're on target to achieve about 80% of those cost savings in 2019. In addition there's revenue lift in the numbers as well.

And then of course, organic growth and strong expense control are driving our margin expansion. I mentioned new business growth is a primary driver of organic growth, but expense control plays a big role. We mentioned the cost take out in regions, but we've also got personnel savings really across all entities within insurance business.

About every entity has an automation program going in and some also include robotics implementations. And so if you'll look at what that has driven in the lower left chart, you can see the EBITDA margin has moved over the last year from 22%, up to 26.1% which is really nice improvement.

And so the focus in the business really is to optimize operations, but with differentiation in data and analytics and I would say while that's true across the whole business, it's specifically driven wholesale which is the harder to place covers and riskier insurable opportunities where and his team are really offering the ability to help better understand through analytics, through true risk and educate the underwriter on behalf of the client.

So in summary, very proud of the progress that's been made in a year. We've got another couple of years of implementation, but really pleased with where we are.

At this point, I’ll turn it back to Daryl.

Thank you, Chris. Continuing on slide 20, you will see our outlook. Looking to the second quarter we expect average total loans held for investments to be up 46% annualized versus first quarter ’19.

Net charge-offs to be in a range of 35 to 45 basis points and the provision is expected to match charge-offs, plus loan growth. We also expect both the GAAP and core net interest margins to be down 4 to 6 basis points from the first quarter.

Fee incomes to be up 5% to 7% percent versus last quarter and expenses to be flat to up 2% versus last quarter. And finally, our effective tax rate of 20% to 21%.

Full year guidance has not changed, but we have updated the effective tax rate to 20% from a range of 20% to 21% previously. We will continue to grow revenue faster than expenses, driving positive operating leverage as we move forward [ph] close with SunTrust.

In summary, the quality of our earnings this quarter was excellent, resulting in record adjusted earnings, positive adjusted operating leverage versus last year, good loan growth, excellent credit quality and strong expense management.

Now let me turn it back to Kelly for an update on the merger of Equals to SunTrust and closing remarks and Q&A.

Kelly King

Thanks, Daryl. So let me update you all on kind of where we are, you know, we announced this combination on February 7th and I would say that it is going extraordinarily well. I remember we said the fundamental foundations for this is that it is highly synergistic, it is financially compelling and it is transformative and everything we've seen in the last couple of months just confirms that to be true.

Bill [ph] and I and our teams are working together extraordinarily well. We started immediately having weekly meetings. We've already had eight weekly meetings where we are reviewing a planning for the merger. Just this past week, we had our first team building session at the BB&T Leadership Institute which went extraordinarily well.

So we're making really good progress in terms of the teams working together. We are working through the process of pulling the organization together in terms of how it will operate when we actually combine. So we've named integration, leads across businesses and functions. We have outside consultants working with us on this which is really, really helping.

We're spending a lot of time focusing on risk oversight to make sure that we have that process nailed down very, very tightly. The merger application and registration statement was filed in early March.

We are working with Interband, a global leading brand agency to help us develop the new name and branding. Our cultures are very similar. However, we are still planning a process to be sure that pull the cultures [ph] together in terms of terminology and how we talk about ourselves, but the fundamentals we knew in advance that were really affirm now are really very, very similar.

We are in the process holding listening sessions from the community. Our community groups, individuals. We really want to know what people have to say about this. We recognized this is a major combination. We recognize we have a major responsibility in terms of getting back to the community.

Both organizations have done this as a matter of our more commitment to the marketplace. But we believe we can do even more. So that's very exciting. We've already done [indiscernible] We've got a couple more to go. Feedback has been very, very positive.

So in terms of next steps, the FRB and FDIC actually hold their public meetings to get feedback. Those are being held in Charlotte on April 25th and Atlanta on May 3rd. We will be submitting our joint capital plan and stress test in May.

We'll be continuing to name additional business leaders as we move down through the organization. We expect to announce our new brand and new name in late second quarter. We will be finalizing the divestiture commitments and undertake the marketing process as they head into the second quarter. And then the shareholder vote is expecting in the early third quarter.

We remain very confident and our projected $1.6 billion net cost savings. Remember that is net of our technological investments and our HR expenses. So that is going very, very well.

So in terms of our quarter it was overall I think a very good quarter. We're extremely pleased about our progress also and working towards creating the premier financial institution.

So great quarter, outstanding strategic combination. Announced [ph] with the combination with us and SunTrust and it really positions us to thrive [ph] and a really challenging environment, so we can continue to focus on making the world a better place to live and focusing on lighting other way to financial well-being.

Richard Baytosh

Thank you, Kelly. Before we start the Q&A session, we recognize there will be a lot of interest in getting an update on the merger planning and what's happened since the announcement of February 7, as well as our current expected timeline for things that unfold from here.

So we'd like to have the Q&A to be a balance of questions about our standalone BB&T results and trends from the first quarter and merger questions. Leon, at this time if you come back on the line and explain how our listeners can participate in the Q&A session.

John McDonald

Hi, good morning. I just wanted to ask about just on standalone BB&T question, it feels like there are some crosscurrents on the net interest income outlook, Daryl with loan growth picking up, but the NIM seeing some pressure. So I guess the question is what's the source of the 4 to 6 basis points of NIM pressure next quarter if the deposit betas are going to slow? And how did the NIM and loan growth dynamics feed into your NII growth outlook for 2Q and the full year?

Daryl Bible

Yeah. So this quarter John just like we have in other years, we have to record an entry in net interest income, its basically in our deferred comp plan, and its the earnings that are generated out of the funds that are invested, the dividends that we receive.

This quarter it was $18 million, if you go back a year ago it was $12 million. So last year was worth 3 basis points, this year 4 basis points. That basically just comes out of net interest income.

With the loan growth that we're projecting across all major loan categories, even though margin will be down we still expect net interest income to be up in linked quarter basis between our first and second. We do benefit by an additional day. So that helps.

But if you look on a year-over-year basis, we still are expecting a net interest income year-over-year to be up in the 2% to 3% range. So still positive revenue, even with this margin guidance.

John McDonald

Okay, great. And then in terms of the MOE, as you've dug deeper into the financials. How is your view of the initial projection if earnings power change if at all? On announcement day you showed an illustrative 20, 21 [ph] EPS of 59. Just kind of wondering what type of refinements positive or negative you might have made to that?

I know the S-4 came out and you showed for example higher amortization on the one hand, but also higher purchase accounting. I know it's early, but any refinements you make to that initial crack of combined earnings power?

Kelly King

John, I’ll give you a broad and Daryl will give you details if you like, but no nothing and I've heard. You say in a large combination might be sort of puts and takes. You know, you get more data and more specificity in terms of some of the projections which early on that you know are necessarily broad-based and assumption based.

But we're too much into it. And I would say in terms of the aggregates we feel as confident as before if not a tad more confident. The combinations of the businesses now that we've learned more leave us very encourage in terms of the complementary nature of these businesses.

Remember the big – the big levers on this are the expense controls, we feel very good about that. But the long-term enduring benefits around, you know, across [ph] levering, they benefited, especially focus is on SunTrust over BB&T and BB&T [ph] over SunTrust. And the more we've learned the better we feel about that. So I would say net positive.

Daryl Bible

Yeah. I'll just reiterate that John. So you know, we talked about five major categories where we would achieve the savings, facilities, retail, third party vendors, technology and shared services. As we have met as a new co-management team and we talk about these we feel extremely confident that we can achieve the $1.6 billion net number.

We are in the process of getting more information and detail as our companies come together, so we can plan talent basically, allocate by all the business lines, so they will be held accountable for these savings and I still believe that we are very confident in achieving the net savings of 1.6.

As far as your accounting question goes, you know, we really don't know what the rate environment is going to be when we close the transaction. We're looking at late third quarter or fourth quarter flows. So interest rates will have - some say on what that potential mark on that portfolio is, it's probably less now with rates down a little bit, but I'm not sure which way rates are going to go across the curve by the time we close.

You know, we will basically be reporting both GAAP and cash earnings for the foreseeable future because we're going to have a lot of non-cash expenses. Recall non-cash expenses still fall to capital. So it is very accretive from a capital usage perspective, but we feel very confident in the projections that we gave a few months ago.

John McDonald

Betsy Graseck

Daryl just on the capital comment that you just made, can you give us a sense as to how you're thinking through the combined capital position that you have. I mean, what does it mean for capital return over the next couple of CCAR cycles?

I know part of that answer has to come with an assumption that the NPR that's out there is approved on advanced approaches banks. But maybe give us some color on if it is, if it isn't?

Daryl Bible

Yeah. So I would put that the two balance sheets together, you know, we will have purchase accounting marks [ph] What we said two months ago is that the capital ratio should be between nine and three quarters and 10% and we would start capital actions in that amount of share repurchases once we achieve the 10% CET1 ratio.

That's still the plan. Right now, you know, we want to make sure that we get through all the conversions and conversions are going to take probably one to two years. We want to make sure our earnings get to that you know, really high levels that we can achieve that we have out there projected at that point and we'll revisit that leverage and capital of the company.

But the combination of these two companies should be leading industry capital generation at the end of the day, which will help bolster our overall returns and returns back to the shareholders.

Betsy Graseck

So are you suggesting that capital return will be on hold until the conversions are done? I just want to make sure I understand that?

Daryl Bible

So we will - basically this is obviously the Board has to approve this. But when we approve a transaction both board said that we wanted to get our capital ratios CET1 to 10 and then at that point we would do share repurchases.

Betsy Graseck

Kelly King

And Betsy, remember that it's a multifaceted set of variables that we have to consider and the Board has to consider. The progress with regard to the merger, you know, the combinations in terms of systems et cetera. But we also had to pay attention to what's going on in the economy and in global geopolitical issues and all of that. And so far all of the reasons we're being admittedly conservative when we say 10% and certainly is some upside opportunity with regard to capital utilization as we go forward.

But as you know, we are conservative and we're going to be careful as we go through this because so much earnings power in this organization, as we go forward, we will be able to provide extremely good returns in my view for our shareholders. But it's important not to rush in terms of you know over leveraging the company in the beginning.

Betsy Graseck

Daryl Bible

I mean, even at 10% CET1 ratio we will have leading industry return on tangible equity.

Kelly King

That's always 22% Betsy will that be satisfactory.

Betsy Graseck

22, 22.5, do I hear 22.5, okay. No that's helpful. Okay. And so it did really doesn't matter if the NPR goes too or not, your 10% is your 10%?

Kelly King

Okay. All right. And then just separate question, on the net cost saves that you've talked about. I know that's on a net basis. What are you thinking about disclosing, what your expectations are for the gross investment to get those net costs saves at some point, when do you think you'll be communicating that to the street?

Kelly King

So Betsy, you know, we still are putting together the plans as you would expect and trying to figure out what the net savings will be. What will be the investments in terms of innovation and technologies. We gave you a good and broad number. We will be refining that as we go forward.

But it's a bit early to be honest and know [ph] exactly what the brand savings cost will be, exactly what the investments in innovation will be. But make no mistake, we're confident with at least a billion six [ph] and we're confident that that allows us to make the kind of investment we talked about in terms of leaning forward with regard to innovation and technology investments.

Because that's really the juice in the thing, Betsy ph it's the call say play. We get that, but that's not what we really focused on and we were focused on positioning ourselves to be a leader in terms of innovation and technology, so that we can compete effectively with the largest institutions in the country.

And we believe there's enough economics in this to allow us to make those kind of investments from a long-term point of view and still generate robust returns for shareholders.

Betsy Graseck

Got it. Okay. So TBD [ph] and you'll let us know when you're there…

Kelly King

Mike Mayo

Hi. Since the merger BB&T stock has performed only in line with the bank index and has underperformed the S&P 500. It seems that one issue is cultural risk. Kelly, you just said that the cultures are similar, but they certainly are not the same. So the question is what are the cultural differences and how do you bridge the gap and I'd highlight three areas.

One, would be the structure. It seems that BB&T runs relatively more by hierarchy than SunTrust. So how do you get team A, plus team B to create a new team C. Two would be engagement of employees. You've mentioned retention packages, but we all know that people can quote - quit without leaving. In other words, how do you get their hearts into the job.

And three would be the CEO risk. I get it that, you know, you and Bill were all smiles. You love each other, everything's great, but how will you handle it during times when you don't agree. I mean, my wife and I got married and it was all great. And then you know, we had disagreements, like your socks are on the floor. So really able to confront that was, all is good with my wife and I.

But you're going to have times you disagree, I think that seems to be important. How are you going to get along during those times then during this kind of engagement or honeymoon period?

Kelly King

Well, thanks, Mike. I mean, I think that is kind of at the heart and soul of the issue. I would say that I feel really good on all those, but let me be direct. You know, with regard to your positioning that BB&T is more hierarchical, I will disagree with that.

When you really look at these organizations and now we've lived very close together for eight week, I know that it's not like 25 years, but you know, it's been a pretty involved eight weeks.

And Bill and I've known each other for a long time. I really think when you get into it Mike is not substantially difference. You know, we're both very focused on empowering our associates and leading from principal, leading from purpose, leading from mission.

And so when you really get into it, I have not been able to find any kind of difference in terms of hierarchy or any other words that you might choose to use with regard to that.

In terms of our associates which is the most important, we feel really good about that. We've had very little, very, very little loss of associates at this point. And yes, we are using retention programs et cetera, but much more importantly, Bill and I had a great day one that we're not taking anything for granted and we're not expecting our associates suggest in a lineup and be good soldiers.

We take responsibility and all of our team does to re-recruit every day. And so we are recruiting our associates to remain a part of this team for the purpose of being a part of something is very exciting, very dynamic. It's been an organization that has and can continue and enhance basis, be a really good place to work. I mean, it can be a place where you can - you can find your Y for your purpose in life and align it with an organization that is deeply committed to purpose and Y and making a difference in the world and lighting the way to financial well-being.

I mean, all of that - and these two organizations is extremely consistent and you know, I think this will be kind of hard to find some where there's any better and not hard to find many places that are as good in terms of just pure opportunity.

I mean, you know, I told some people, I wish I was 40 years old again, I mean, this is just so exciting in terms of thinking about where this organization could go. But not just economically, I'm talking more important in terms of the contribution we can make to the world.

I mean, we can truly help our clients achieve economic success and financial security. You know, we can – really we have a fantastic associate benefit value program and we can enhance it. We're working really hard with our communities to even in a half and already outstanding community involvement program.

And so there is no meaningful difference in terms of how we do business. Our associates get that and I don't expect to see any substantial reason to leave. Whether you're talking about technical or not or mostly about having the heart and soul into the game.

When I'm talking to our associates and I'm getting feedback from the SunTrust associates and Bill told the same thing, they are genuinely excited about this. They recognize we're putting together two great companies that can forge an opportunity for all of us to have a lot of fun, make a world better place to be and do some good stuff, get up in the morning and fight about coming to work. That's what we're trying to do.

The CEO risk, I know everybody talks Mike a lot about that and Bill and I get along great. We've known each other a long time. You know, we're both as I say North Carolina boys, although he's been my colleague [ph] Thanks for all of his career in Atlanta.

But look I spent a lot of time in Atlanta too and there's no material difference between Georgia and North Carolina. We're all from Canada Bay based root cultures and we get along great. We were both kind of really, really purpose-driven individuals. We’re both achievement-driven individuals. We’re both deeply committed to our communities and our associates.

And while you might find slight differences in terms of our personalities, I really think we are an awful lot alike. And I know we've got to work on our fist bumping. We've been practicing that, but that doesn't mean that there's no material difference when Bill and I and we're working together great.

Mike Mayo

So just one follow up. Where do you think the stock market has it wrong? You've gotten zero credit in the stock market for your merger, despite the synergies, based on the in-line performance with the bank index.

Almost every investor that I speak with brings up the cultural risk, the differences in culture. Where do you think the stock market has it wrong when they're evaluating this aspect of America [ph]

Kelly King

Mike, as you know I've been through one large, I'm already all there was - it was 20 plus years ago. But is this true or similar and I'm seeing the same thing here that we saw then, the stock market doesn't have it wrong, the stock market just kind of is prudent. And I don't blame them for that. I think the smarter ones will take a bit of more of a leap of faith and trust experience that Bill and I have had over all these years.

And I've been at it 47 years. He's been at it like 39 years. We're not like just starting out. So I think the smart investors will recognize it, but they all will high probability to a successful venture and they'll invest to Earth [ph] Those that are more conservative, will lay back and wait for us to predict. It kind of doesn’t matter to me, I'm not inspired in short run results. I'm not interested in short term pops into stock.

My commitment builds commitment to the long-term for our shareholders is to produce a good steady, leasehold [ph] or long term growing TSR and that’s exactly what we're going to do.

Mike Mayo

And then last quick follow up. On the SunTrust exact is going to go through the BB&T Leadership Institute or – you know, we enjoyed that Investor Day that you had for us there. But how would that play a part in the new firm?

Kelly King

Yes. I was glad you were there Mike. And we were actually there last week, you might appreciate we spent a day and a half over there last week with our new executive team. We have - we'll have multiple leadership team building sessions going forward and all of the center's executives have committed to go through and excitedly committed to go through. They loved it frankly and made me feel really good.

But yeah, they're definitely going to be going through that and we'll be doing things together. So the Leadership Institute is a powerful organization in terms of helping people grow individually and as teams. And so far I would say there's a 150% commitment to working together in those types of endeavors.

Mike Mayo

All right. Thank you.

Erika Najarian

Erika Najarian

Morning. You’ve been pretty explicit about the purchase accounting adjustments on the loan side. But Daryl I'm wondering if you could give us a better sense on the mark-to-market accounting that we could expect on the pro forma balance sheet on the securities and on wholesale funding. And also is there any flexibility to optimize the yields and the cost?

Daryl Bible

That's a great question Erika. Being a former treasurer, you know, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity when the two companies come together, we're basically going to have cast the balance sheet mark-to-market. So as that gets closer our treasurer and executive management will decide if we need to adjust the interest rate risk profile or if we need to change some of the asset classes or mix up what we have. Everything as a balance sheet will be available to basically the buyer, so at that time we’ll change position.

So I would view that as a huge opportunity for us and position us for the future. So I think now is the time gets closer to when we know we're going to close, we'll be able to give you more color on that. But I think this is just an unbelievable opportunity for somebody to really position the company forward from that perspective.

Erika Najarian

Got it. And in your S-4 you noted that these $3.5 billion fair value adjustment, $3 billion of it was for credit and the rest 500 - about $500 million was for interest rates and other mark to market adjustments.

I'm wondering if you closed the deal in 2019, is SunTrust’s loan portfolio does better than it runs for better than a 2% loss rate. Could you continue to reclassify that $3 billion or the PCI or non- accretable yield to non-PCI or accretable yield, and does Cecil [ph] change any of this even if you close in 2019?

Kelly King

So when we came up with the credit mark on SunTrust portfolios that was 2% and Clarke and I still agree that's the appropriate numbers we get in and look more at it. We did hire a third party to help us with the valuation methods for the whole balance sheet and that is going on and that is not completed yet. That will probably be completed in next couple of months.

But you know, from the closing the transaction in ’19, you know, we’ll have the typical PCI amount of loans and then with the rest will have a fair value mark. Now when we adopt Cecil [ph] in 2020 you know, the PCI loans and some of the other loans will be reclassified in PCG and then we will allocate a life of loss to Cecil reserve to the remaining SunTrust and BB&T loans at that point in time.

So in essence, if you look at just the SunTrust loans from a good book perspective, you have a discount amount on there that will creep through income, plus you have a life of loss reserve with Cecil.

So from that perspective I would say the loan portfolio will be more than adequately covered. It's kind of really odd accounting. We have a comment letter into FASB and I think some of other banks that have done deals recently have comment letters in the FASB, but that's the way we understand the accounting now is how it's going to play out.

Erika Najarian

Matt O'Connor

Good morning. Daryl, Back on the Investor Day you talked about running down the securities] book and using that to fund loans, get the securities relatively flat on an average basis for us last quarter. And I understand that you can kind of reposition this when the deal closes, but what's your thought process between now and then in terms of these securities book?

Daryl Bible

You know, I really like to get clarity on the NPR and tailoring math. I mean, assuming that we stay at 70% LCR or go to 85%, that's really going to dictate how much securities we need. We will have the advantage that both of us have capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank. So we can do letters of credit there and we can also pledge to public funds to kind of optimize the balance sheet from that perspective.

But I wouldn't anticipate us changing our investment portfolio right now until we get approval from the proposed MPR that's out there right.

Matt O'Connor

Okay. All right. And then just circling back on some of the discussion about the cost saves and the investments, can you get us more information down the road. Do you guys have an estimate on when we might get more details on what's driving the cost saves, you know, beyond just a couple of the bullet points from the numbers behind it. You just have a sense of when you'll have that information for us?

Daryl Bible

You know, I would say we will continue to work on that as we put the two companies together and we have financials. We have more clarity. You know, we are in the midst of selecting the layers of management, you know, from executive manage up and on down you know, that will create some cost savings from that perspective. Just because you got duplications and a lot of you know, business managers from that perspective.

So that will kind of start where some of the savings are. But you know, it's going to really evolve over time. We really aren't looking at and can't really look at any vendor information until we close the transaction due to anti-trust. So that's just out there at a very high level. You know, when these branch systems come together and we'll have some branch closures, you know, we'll have more color on what those savings relate to.

Shared services. There's a lot of overlap on shared services, as business models are selected and locations are selected and that's going to impact closures on those areas and facilities.

So I think there is a wealth of areas we'll be able to piece together to achieve a net $1.6 billion number to leave enough for technology and other investments in the company. So we think we can handle you know, industry leading, profitability returns, as well as still increase and ramp up our technology investments in the company.

Matt O'Connor

John Pancari

John Pancari

On the standalone side, on the loan growth, I wondered if you can give a little bit more color around your outlook. What gives you the confidence in the 4% to 6% link quarter annualized trend that you can see in the second quarter where you see in the greatest strength and acceleration in production? Thanks.

Clarke Starnes

Hey, John. This is Clarke Starnes. You have to remember we do have a defined seasonality in the first quarter, so you saw that particularly in our indirect businesses, so such as our Sheffield portfolio, our premium finance, our mortgage warehouse lending. The projections right now as you'll see that bounce back nicely. In the second quarter we anticipate we're going to have good mortgage lending growth, it is also very strong overall C&I.

So those would really be the drivers and based on those dynamics around seasonality and what we – you could see in the pipeline and now we're going to book we have a lot of confidence we'll get the number.

Kelly King

I think we're forecasting every category to be up by quarter but CRE. So across the board contribution.

John Pancari

Got it. Okay. Thanks. And then separately on the combined basis, I know you had indicated that there more broadly no big change in earnings power expectation per John's question, but also want to see it. Can you talk specifically about your 51% combined efficiency ratio expectation, as well as the 22% return on tangible common equity expectation? Any change to those given the backdrop, the rate environment, et cetera?

Kelly King

John, we don't want to see any changes based on everything we say now. Those numbers we're right mathematically based off of reasonably conservative assumptions and nothing we see today or looking forward change the fundamentals of those assumptions.

John Pancari

And we'll take our final question from Ken Houston [ph] with Jefferies.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. Good morning. One more merger related question. Daryl is we think ahead to the closing quarter on the - one of the toughest things is always the kind of range. What then ending up NIM looks like, and granted that there'll be some differences as you already mentioned about the where the purchase accounting ends up.

Is it – do you have a general understanding of how we should think about like what the pro forma NIM looks like, given that you guys are at 350-ish or so and SunTrust is in the upper 320s, plus any PAA [ph] or credits stuff to help us offset with that starting point? Thanks.

Daryl Bible

Yeah. So we're going to be reporting both a core net interest margin and reported or GAAP - report the net interest margin. And there will probably be a wide variance between the two because you're marking the market basically half the balance sheet and we'll give you more specifics as we get closer.

But our core margins overall should be pretty much simply just putting our two margins together today. So now 330s, plus or minus would probably be a good ballpark number. But as far as the reported GAAP margin there is a lot of puts and takes in there and we'll give you a lot of color and a lot of tables and basically disclose and how all that's going to play out because it will be complex as we put the two together and we just have to be very transparent with you and show you what - how it's going to work and just how it's going to run off over time from that perspective

As I said earlier though, earlier question, we will have the opportunity to basically reposition the balance sheet if we want to do that at some point that could potentially help and drive core margin at that point, but it's too early to know that right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, understood. And then back to the core question, Kelly had mentioned the ongoing migration out of non-interest bearing to interest bearing, a trend we're seeing at lot of banks, now that the rate cycle presumably has stopped and how do you - I know you've said that you expect that mix to continue. But what are you seeing and hearing in terms of the ongoing pressures on interest bearing deposit costs and the push and pull between you know, growing deposits versus having to pay off for them? Thanks, guys.

Daryl Bible

So I think Ken that having watched these things over a number of cycles is a spurt [ph] you know where everybody got a kind of price insensitive for a while and then they look at it and then they become price sensitive and there's a spurt of time you know, 60 or 90 days where they're much more sensitive and then they kind of go back to running their business and they are not as sensitive. So you kind of go ebb and flow.

What I think is that we just saw over the last 90 days as our start up in sensitivity, but would rates stable orders back downs. Now I think you get probably going to move into it - you won't go back down in terms sensitive, but you won't see a rise up in sensitivities, that makes sense.

So I think you will see less focus on betas and moving money around the next period of time than you see over the last 0 to 120 days. So dramatic shift in rates or another that will change that, but nobody expects that. I certainly don’t expect that. So I think you get ready to go into a period of less price sensitivity focus in terms of moving money around.

Unidentified Analyst

Richard Baytosh

Okay. Thank you, Leon. And thanks everyone for joining us today. I hope you have a great day. Thank you.

