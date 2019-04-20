Coffee - The Most Frustrating Trade From The Long Side In Years

Coffee futures traded to a high at $1.76 per pound in November 2016 when it turned lower and made lower highs and lower lows culminating in a bottom at 92 cents per pound in September 2018. Before last August, coffee had not traded below the $1 per pound level since 2006 in a dozen years.

The move to which took the price to $1.2550 per pound over just five short weeks as the price of the soft commodity corrected by 36.4%. The move to the upside ended the pattern of lower highs, but it was not enough for a sustained recovery in the coffee futures market which turned lower again and fell to a lower low than in 2018 during the week of April 1, 2019. Recently, coffee fell well below 90 cents per pound as the bearish trading pattern continues to grip the futures market.

Plentiful supplies of coffee and a weak currency in the world's leading Arabica coffee producing nation have combined to create what has been a perfect bearish storm for coffee beans. However, the current price level may prove to be unsustainable sooner rather than later, but that has done nothing to make a long position in the coffee market anything but a highly frustrating trade. The most direct route for a long or short position in the coffee market is via the futures and futures options provided by the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (JO) is an alternative tool for those who do not venture into the highly-leveraged and volatile world of the futures arena.

The price of coffee probes below 90 cents per pound as May rolls into July

The price of coffee broke below $1 per pound back in August 2018 when the September ICE futures contract was rolling to the next active December contract. The price recovered from a low at 92 cents per pound to a high at $1.2550 in October after the roll period was complete and the move to the upside began in mid-September.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the brief price recovery that took nearby coffee futures 36.4% higher in only five weeks ran out of fuel on the upside, and the price fell until it once again reached 92 cents in early April and fell to a new and lower low at 86.35 cents.

The weekly chart shows that both price momentum and relative strength metrics are now in oversold territory while historical volatility as the low level of 12.92%. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the ICE coffee futures market was at 337,328 contracts on April 17 after reaching a high at a new all-time peak at 357,447 contracts on April 1. Rising open interest and falling prices are typically a technical validation of a bearish price trend in a futures market.

Time will tell if another price recovery is in the cards for the coffee market as the focus shifts to the new active month July futures contract and the price action in September and October attempts a repeat performance. As of April 13, the July futures contract was at the 93 cents per pound level and short-term technical metrics were crossing higher.

The lowest price since 2005

Coffee has been moving steadily lower since November 2016 when the price reached its last significant peak at $1.76 per pound. Even then, the price had been making lower highs since 1977 when the soft commodity reached its record high at $3.3750. In 1997, coffee traded to a lower high at $3.18 followed by a lower peak at $3.0625 in 2011, since then, coffee has not traded above the $3 per pound level, and it has not ventured above $2 since 2014 when it reached $2.2550.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that coffee is also in oversold territory on the longer-term chart. The recent low from the week of April 15 at 86.35 was the lowest in fourteen years, and technical support now stands at the September 2005 bottom at 84.45 cents per pound.

The price action in the coffee market is telling us that abundant supplies are overwhelming demand in the short term. One of the reasons for the low price is that Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of Arabica coffee beans, and the Brazilian real has been under pressure since early 2017.

The Brazilian real is not moving

The election of Jair Bolsonaro as the President of Brazil last October put a right-wing candidate who campaigned on a platform to clean up corruption in the nation with South America's largest economy has yet to provide any significant support for the currency relationship between the Brazilian real and the US dollar.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, a series of scandals and economic woes in South America drove the Brazilian currency from a high at $0.32815 against the dollar in early 2017 to a low at $0.23725 in August 2018, a decline of 27.7%. Over the same period, the price of coffee futures declined from around $1.50 to its most recent low at $0.8635 or 42.4%. While the price of coffee fell in Brazilian currency terms, the weak local foreign exchange instrument softened the blow of lower prices. In real terms, coffee fell by around 15%, a far cry from the over 42% drop in dollar terms.

On Thursday, April 18, the real-dollar relationship was at the $0.25315 level, which was not far off its recent low. Therefore, the low level of the Brazilian real continues to be a bearish factor that weighs on the price of coffee futures. The real rose to a high at $0.28035 in the immediate aftermath of the election of President Bolsonaro, but it will take time for new policies to clean up corruption in the nation if he can deliver on his campaign pledge. Even if coffee attempts to appreciate in the aftermath of the May-July roll period, it may need a stronger Brazilian currency to make any significant upside progress over the immediate future.

The bottom of a pricing cycle could be unsustainable

At the lowest price in almost a decade and a half, and with the potential for a rise in the Brazilian currency, coffee at under $1 per pound could become unsustainable sooner rather than later. Before last summer, coffee had not traded below the $1 level since 2006 as global demand for coffee beans has gone nowhere but higher. Increasing global population at the rate of almost 20 million per quarter and a shift from tea consumption to coffee in Asia continues to provide support for the demand side of the fundamental equation. Moreover, each year is a new adventure in the coffee market as the weather conditions in critical growing regions in the world like Brazil, Columbia, Vietnam and other nations where the climate supports production is the most significant factor when it comes to the path of least resistance of the price of the soft commodity. At the same time, coffee plants are highly susceptible to crop diseases like leaf rust, which always has the potential to wipe out supplies.

Coffee can be one of the most volatile commodities, and the price trend can turn on a dime when the weather does not cooperate with crops.

The current state of the forward curve in the coffee futures market reflects the current glut in the market with supplies greater than demand. However, contango, which is the premium for coffee for deferred delivery dates, shows that the market is highly sensitive to the fickle nature of supplies each year.

Source: ICE/RMB

The forward curve as of April 18 shows that while coffee for May 2018 delivery is at the bargain basement price of 90.95 cents per pound, next May, it was at $1.058, and in May 2021 at $1.18. In March 2022, the price at $1.2770, or an over 40% premium to the current price level. The 2021 and 2022 prices display the high degree of uncertainty that the current glut conditions will continue, given the rising demand and unknowns associated with the weather and crop health.

History tells us that the current price level is likely unsustainable and that the price will eventually recover, perhaps violently.

JO for those who do not venture into the coffee futures market

Just like an almost perfect bearish storm of ideal weather, bumper crops, and a falling Brazilian real weighed on the coffee market over the past year sending it to the lowest price in fourteen years; the current environment could give way to a bullish storm in the coming months. One factor to always remember about the coffee market is that production is an annual affair. Liquidity for delivery dates further than the current crop declines dramatically with time, which means consumers cannot lock in prices for next year and futures years.

Coffee has been a highly frustrating trade from the long side, and I have been buying dips and stopping out. My most recent purchases have been at under the 90 cents per pound level. I continue to believe that the price of coffee with recover and post significant percentage gains like we witnessed in October.

For those who do not trade in the ICE Arabica coffee futures market, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN provides an alternative. The fund summary for JO states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the âindex components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills. Source: Yahoo Finance

JO has net assets of $75.38 million and trades an average of 69,545 shares each day. The expense ratio at 0.45% is not excessive for a soft commodity ETN product.

While JO does an excellent job tracking the price action in the ICO coffee futures market on a short-term basis, the cost of rolling from one active month to the next eats away at the ETN because of the steep contango. Each period, JO rolls its risk to the next active month which involves a cost that decreases the value of the product, so timing is critical when trading or investing in the JO product.

It is always a challenge to trade against a trend in a commodities market. It is virtually impossible to pick bottoms or tops in raw material markets from a fundamental perspective, and technical indicators are still pointing to a test at under the 85 cents per pound level. However, I have found that the most rewarding trades and investments in commodities market come at times when they are at the bottom or top of a pricing cycle, and coffee at the lowest price since 2005 certainly qualifies as a market that is at or near its fundamental bottom.

The author is trading coffee and JO from the long side.