With Crude Oil Rallying, OIH Is Very Cheap

Last week, the crude oil market became a lot more interesting as a $227.9 billion oil company declared its intention to acquire a petroleum company with a market cap that moved to just over the $30-billion level. I find it ironic that the timing of the move waited until the price of crude oil moved from a low at $42.36 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract in December 2015 to when it was knocking on the door at $65 per barrel. However, the move could signal the start of a period of consolidation in the oil patch that would likely cause an increase in speculative and investment activity in energy-related stocks.

One of the ETFs that has lagged the move in the crude oil market and many of the oil-related stocks has been the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) which holds many of the leading companies that provide necessary services to oil exploration, production, logistical, and refining business around the world. There could be companies within that ETF that become candidates for M&A activity that could lift their share prices over the coming weeks and months that would translate to a higher price for OIH. The ETF is at a reasonable level compared to the price action in both the crude oil futures market and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE). It is not that OIH has not come back as much as the XLE since late 2018. The oil services ETF fell a lot harder than the Energy Sector SPDR in Q4 on a percentage basis.

Crude oil has experienced a reversal of fortune in 2019 compared to Q4 2018

The fourth quarter of 2018 was an ugly time for the crude oil market as the price of nearby NYMEX futures dropped like a stone from $76.90 during the first week of October to a low at $42.36 per barrel in late December. The price of nearby Brent futures fell from $86.72 to a low at $49.96 per barrel. Crude oil took an elevator to the downside during the final three months of 2018.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the energy commodity found a bottom in late 2018 after posting steady declines. Starting during the week of December 24, the price began a recovery that has put the price of oil back on a staircase to the upside. WTI NYMEX futures hit their most recent high at $64.79 per barrel on April 9 and were trading at over the $63 level on Thursday, April 18. Price momentum and relative strength metrics have risen into overbought territory on the weekly chart, and the price recovery caused weekly historical volatility to decline to 17.84% from a high at over 47% in January. Open interest had been flatlining at just over the two million contract level for most of 2019, but the metric that measures the total number of open long and short positions on the NYMEX futures market turned higher and was at the 2.109 million level at the end of last week. From the December low to the most recent peak, the price of NYMEX futures recovered by 53% from the high. The recovery followed a decline of 44.9% in Q4. The percentages are always misleading as crude oil remained over $12 below its October 2018 peak.

Meanwhile, oil-related stocks followed the price of crude oil over the past six months to the downside and the upside. In Q4, the selling in the stock market created what was an almost perfect bearish storm for the price of the shares of companies in the oil business.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the XLE dropped from a high at $78.36 in early October to a low at $53.36, a decline of 31.9%. Since the bottom, the XLE recovered to its most recent high at $64.80 on April 12 or 21.4% from the low. The price action in the crude oil futures market shows that the energy commodity underperformed oil equities on the way down and outperformed the stocks on the way up.

OIH is the oil services ETF product, and it has trailed crude oil

The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF product holds shares of companies that are in the business of supplying services to the oil industry around the world. The fund summary for OIH states:

The investment seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MVIS® US Listed Oil Services 25 Index. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the fund's benchmark index. The index includes common stocks and depositary receipts of U.S. exchange-listed companies in the oil services sector. Such companies may include small- and medium-capitalization companies and foreign companies that are listed on a U.S. exchange. The fund is non-diversified. Source: Yahoo Finance

The most recent top holdings of OIH include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Most of the shares of companies in the oil services industry followed the price of oil and XLE lower in Q4 and higher in 2019, so far.

Source: Barchart

As the chart illustrates, the OIH fell from a high at $26.33 on October 9 to a low at $13.13 on December 26, a fall of 50.1% which was more than both crude oil and the XLE during the correction in the oil patch. Since late December, the recent high at $18.53 was a 41.1% recovery, which was more than the XLE, but less than the price of crude oil.

OIH was trading at the $18.05 per share level on Thursday, April 18, not far below its recent high.

Consolidation in the industry as Chevron buys Anadarko

Last week, news that Chevron (CVX), the oil company with over $227.9 billion in market cap, was buying Anadarko Petroleum (APC) for around $33 billion or $65 per share caused the price of APC stock to explode to the upside. Moreover, the move could be a harbinger of an emerging trend in the oil patch where the leading oil companies will begin to swallow up smaller cap companies.

While the first show to drop when it comes to M&A activity in the oil sector was in production, it is possible that the trend of creating economies of scale will spread to oil services where there are more than a few bargains these days, given the price action in oil stocks in late 2018 and the recovery in 2019. The OIH ETF at $18 per share remains $8.33 or over 46% below its October 2018 peak.

Are there bargains within OIH?

Of the top ten holdings of the OIH ETF, many are trading at a price to earnings multiples that make them inexpensive at their current share prices.

The top holding, Schlumberger (SLB), accounts for just under 20% of OIH's exposure to oil services. The company has a market cap of $63.443 billion and trades at just under a 30 multiple, so it is not likely a candidate for a takeover but could be looking for bargains in the sector to increase market share and business lines.

Halliburton (HAL) is the second-largest holding at just under 15%. With around $27 billion in market cap and a 16.5 multiple, the stock is not all that expensive at its current level at just over $31 per share.

OIH holds over 5% of its assets in TechnipFMC PLC (FTI), which is an $11 billion services company involved in subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and surface technologies. Core Labs is a $3.284 billion Dutch company that produces production services to the oil and gas industry. A wave of consolidation in the energy sector could lead to M&A activity that boosts the prices of some of OIH's holdings. Moreover, the price of the ETF remains at a level that offers value.

Limited downside and explosive upside

OIH has a market cap of $828.93 million and trades around seven million shares each day. The ETF pays a dividend of around 1.74% because of the yield on its holdings which more than covers the expense ratio of 0.35%.

At around the $18 per share level, OIH has moved higher from its December low at $13.13 but remains further from its October 2018 peak at $26.33. In 2008, when the price of oil hit its all-time high, OIH traded to a peak at $76.25 per share. If Chevron's purchase of Anadarko is just the beginning of a wave of consolidation in the oil industry, it is likely that M&A activity will work its way to the oil services sector which would be good news for OIH and the shares the ETF holds.

I find it ironic that the industry did not begin to consolidate when the price of oil and oil-related stocks were on their lows at the end of 2018. Waiting until the energy commodity rose above its 50% retracement level makes the price tag for companies appreciably higher. Chevron's bid for Anadarko at $65 per share compares to its $40.40 low at the end of 2018 just four-and-a-half months ago.

A wave of consolidation in the oil patch could send the price of the OIH ETF product higher and above the $20 per share level for the first time in 2019 and since last November which would be a 10% gain from its current level. With crude oil rallying and the large-cap oil companies swallowing the smaller caps, OIH could provide compelling value at its current price.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is trading oil equities from the long side