Gladstone Investment Corp.; Time To Tread Carefully

The rate of price appreciation is not sustainable, and shares are overbought over the short haul.

Gladstone Investment Corp.'s (GAIN) shares are not a screaming Buy at today's stretched valuation. In fact, I think investors buying into Gladstone Investment Corp. today are likely to overpay, and may underestimate associated downside risks. Gladstone Investment Corp.'s shares are also overbought over the short haul, indicating overly bullish investor sentiment. An investment in GAIN at today's price point yields 6.5 percent (not counting special dividends).

Gladstone Investment Corp. - Portfolio Overview

Gladstone Investment Corp. is structured as a business development company, or BDC, which means the company is required by law to distribute the majority of its earnings/taxable income to shareholders.

That being said, though, Gladstone Investment Corp. is not your typical BDC in the sense that the company has a much less defensively-positioned investment portfolio compared to its peers. Only 67 percent of Gladstone Investment Corp.'s portfolio consists of secured first and second lien debt while the remainder, 33 percent, is made up of common and preferred equity.

The more aggressive portfolio structure has meaningful implications for shareholders: More than the average BDC, Gladstone Investment Corp. relies on successful portfolio exits in order to earn its dividend. The BDC has, in the past at least, managed to capture significant returns on its equity investments.

Why You Should Tread Carefully

Gladstone Investment Corp.'s shares have risen 34.3 percent year-to-date, thanks to a strong rebound in global asset prices. The rebound occurred after investors sold stocks into the weakness at the end of 2018 in light of growing fears over a global economic slowdown and an unresolved trade conflict between the United States and China, the two largest economies in the world.

The rebound in Gladstone Investment Corp.'s share price has been significant, but the rate of price appreciation we have seen so far in 2019 is unsustainable. According to the Relative Strength Index, GAIN is also once again at the brink of being overbought.

Further, Gladstone Investment Corp.'s shares are trading near two-year highs and are likely fully priced today. The BDC's shares sell for ~13.1x last quarter run-rate adjusted net investment income and about net asset value (December reported NAV: $12.53/share).

Here's how Gladstone Investment Corp. compares in terms of price-to-NAV-ratio against other BDCs in the sector.

Typically, I like to buy BDCs at least at a 10 percent discount to net asset value in order to improve my margin of safety. Since Gladstone Investment Corp.'s shares today sell for about NAV, new investors have to accept a significantly lower margin of safety than just a couple of months ago.

Like Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC), I treat Gladstone Investment Corp. more as a trading position than a long-term investment vehicle. I rated GAIN as a "Strong Buy" in October @$10 in my article "Should You Buy This 8.1%-Yielding BDC On The Drop?" and sold my position a bit earlier in 2019 in order to realize a ~20 percent capital gain. Obviously, I no longer recommend GAIN at today's elevated valuation level, but think that the BDC's 6.2 percent yielding preferred stock offers risk-conscious dividend investors some decent value.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Gladstone Investment Crop., like all business development companies, is vulnerable to an economic downturn which could hit the company harder than other BDCs due to its more aggressively structured, equity-focused investment portfolio. Further, as discussed in this article, I see considerable valuation risk for new income investors that buy into Gladstone Investment Corp. at such an elevated level after a 34 percent price explosion in the last four months.

Your Takeaway

There is a considerable chance of a correction since GAIN is at the brink of being overbought and likely overvalued today. The rate of price appreciation cannot logically continue. Shares today sell for about net asset value, and, hence, reflect an appeal risk/reward-ratio for new investors. The downside at today's stretched valuation widely outweighs the upside potential (potentially driven by strong quarterly results, an increase in the BDC's monthly distribution rate, or NAV gains). The risk/reward is tilted to the downside. Time to tread carefully.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.