Uber Technologies: Awaiting Better Entry Point

Earlier this month, Uber Technologies (UBER) filed its IPO documents, following competitor Lyft's (NASDAQ:LYFT) recent IPO. According to the Wall Street Journal and other trade publications, Uber will seek a valuation of up to $100 billion. This is below previous expectations of about $120 billion and likely reflects the pull-back that Lyft shares have experienced since that stock became publicly traded. A $100 billion market capitalization for Uber would equate to some 9x 2018 revenue. While it will be interesting to watch the IPO play out, we would not be surprised to see investors get another chance at Uber shares down the road at a better entry point. We would welcome that opportunity, as we view this market at early stages, with substantial room for expansion.

Uber's revenue grew from $3.8 billion in 2016 to $11.3 billion in 2018, which represents a CAGR of over 70%. By comparison, Lyft's revenue grew from $343.3 million in 2016 to $2.2 billion in 2018. While of the two, Lyft's overall revenue base is substantially lower, its growth has been higher, with a greater than 150% CAGR since 2016. Uber, which was founded in 2009, had a head-start compared to Lyft, which was established some three years later. Neither company produces an operating profit yet and both generate negative adjusted EBITDA.

We believe both companies address a growing need for online ride-hailing services, ride-sharing, and potentially self-driving technology offerings. The transportation market is evolving, in our view, which implies significant opportunities for early movers such as Uber. Thus, we would start a position at a more attractive entry point. It is noteworthy that Lyft shares, at an IPO price of $72, came public at over 9x 2018 revenue but have pulled back roughly 19% at this point.

Rising Urban Congestion

One factor that is expected to drive this growth is rising urban congestion. Overall, urban congestion is a growing problem for many cities in the U.S. and internationally. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the increase in workers and drivers has outpaced the increase in households and population dramatically over the past four decades, which has contributed to greater highway and road congestion as well as pollution.

Overall, the number of vehicles on the road has increased dramatically, as illustrated below.

Having identified these needs, these companies are delivering solutions. Ride-hailing and ride-sharing services can help commuters and other riders get from Point A to Point B when public transportation is not available or not convenient. Some 91% of commuters rely on personal vehicles instead of public transportation, according to the US Department of Transportation.

Moreover, vehicle occupancy rates have been declining. According to the 2009 National Household Travel Survey conducted by the Federal Highway Administration of the US Department of Transportation, the average vehicle occupancy across all types of trips was 1.67, down from 1.90 in 1977. The average vehicle occupancy in the commute to work segment was lowest at 1.13. This statistic is supported by findings from a 2013 American Community Survey that 76.4% of Americans drive to work alone.

Impact of Growing E-Commerce

Moreover, e-commerce is also driving an increase in the number of delivery vehicles on the road, as vendors deliver products directly to consumer homes. For example, the US Postal service delivered more than 5.1 billion packages nationwide in 2016, up from 3.1 billion in 2010, according to trade magazines. The increasing number of cars, trucks, and vans, in turn, makes it more difficult to navigate crowded roadways and find parking. According to Citylab online trade publication, "a siege of delivery trucks is threatening to choke cities with traffic… The traffic congestion and lack of available parking has become so unworkable." The magazine notes:

While truck traffic currently represents about 7 percent of urban traffic in American cities, it bears a disproportionate congestion cost of $28 billion, or about 17 percent of the total U.S. congestion costs, in wasted hours and gas. Cities, struggling to keep up with the deluge of delivery drivers, are seeing their curb space and streets overtaken by double-parked vehicles, to say nothing of the bonus pollution and roadwear produced…"

INRIX Research, a leading transportation-focused analytics firm, recently released its 2018 annual rankings of the nation's most congested cities based on delays. Among the many urban centers experiencing growing congestion, Los Angeles and New York rank at the top.

Self-Driving Vehicles and Commercial Ride-Sharing Services

Another factor laying the groundwork for strong growth for the sector is that auto accidents are occurring with greater frequency and leading to more fatalities, with driver distraction from cell phone usage a likely cause. The National Safety Council estimates that 38,300 people were killed on U.S. roads in 2015 and 4.4 million were seriously injured, the most lethal auto accidents since 2008. 2015 recorded an 8% Y/Y increase in deaths from automobile accidents, the biggest annual increase in 50 years. In large part, this is being attributed to driver distractions - for instance, drivers speaking on their cell phone or texting while driving. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 94% to 96% of domestic accidents involve human error.

The government, automobile manufacturers, and tech companies are looking to auto-driving technology as a solution to help reduce collisions and accident-related injuries. The National Economic Council has said that with self-driving technology, "in the future, you can take your hands off the wheel, and your commute becomes restful or productive."

The Obama administration first issued definitions for driverless car safety technology in 2013. While he was in office, President Obama wrote an editorial about self-driving cars:

"In the seven-and-a-half years of my presidency, self-driving cars have gone from sci-fi fantasy to an emerging reality with the potential to transform the way we live."

President Obama proposed roughly $4 billion in federal funding for R&D on this technology over 10 years, indicating that driverless cars could save tens of thousands of lives annually.

Technology companies such as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and automobile manufacturers including Ford (NYSE:F), Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), among others, are investing in autonomous driving technology. Ford has been developing and testing the technology for more than a decade and targets fully autonomous cars for ride-sharing services by 2021.

Several states have passed legislation regarding autonomous driving and the Department of Transportation has issued guidelines outlining safety expectations for driverless vehicles and encouraging uniform rules across states. The guidelines cover a 15-point safety standard for the design and development of autonomous vehicles, including how driverless cars should react in the event of a technology failure, measures to safeguard passenger privacy, measures to protect passengers in the event of a crash, and how cars can communicate with passengers and other road users.

In April 2016, Ford, Google, Uber, Lyft, and Volvo formed the Self-Diving Coalition for Safer Streets, a lobbying group to advocate for autonomous driving. Cities and municipalities are also seeing the impact of these trends and likely increasingly will take action to help combat their negative impact.

"New York is poised to become the first city in the United States to introduce congestion pricing," according to the New York Times. Thus far, the plan is proving extremely unpopular with many groups, but we see it - or some variation - as a necessary step. In fact, the Times continues, "Other American cities are exploring variations of congestion pricing, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle. The idea dates back decades, with supporters often pointing to an array of health, safety, and environmental benefits, including reducing air pollution and pedestrian injuries, and alleviating the stranglehold on gridlocked city streets."

In our view, Uber, Lyft, Via, and other ride-hailing and ride-sharing services are likely to continue to gain traction, supported by regulatory changes as cities seek to contain roadway congestion, pollution, and accidents. 9x trailing revenue may seem lofty, but we would anticipate a better entry point in the event of an earnings shortfall or some other potential hiccup and we would welcome that opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.