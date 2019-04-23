Peeling Back The Cliches For Kinder Morgan (Podcast)

It seems like there are still lessons to be learned from the events of 2015-2016.

We also try to understand the complexity in Kinder Morgan's financial reporting and what ends that might serve for investors or the company.

We look at whether that insulation holds and how things have played out for Kinder Morgan over recent years.

Kinder Morgan has had a pretty bumpy ride through the oil cycle, but there's still the idea out there that the company is insulated from oil prices.

by Daniel Shvartsman

Listen to or subscribe to Behind the Idea on these podcast platforms:

The 2009-2019 bull market may look, from the future's wider vantage point, like a largely tranquil, steady climb. But while that may be, on the whole, there have been a number of fascinating stock market stories and blow-ups. Valeant (BHC), the battle over Tesla (TSLA), the China stories of the early 2010s, etc.

The oil crash of 2014 uncovered a number of crowded stocks and bad endings. Linn Energy (OTCPK:LNCOQ) may have been the headliner for a dividend favorite that got smashed by the oil crash, but the Kinder Morgan (KMI) story was a close second. The short story is that the company levered up on debt, sold a dividend story, and then found out that they were more exposed to oil pricing than they believed, which led to a dividend cut. The long story is well summed up here, an article by Bumbershoot Holdings (which we cite on the podcast).

We noticed a spurt of bullish coverage on the stock recently and decided to have a closer look. Instead of basing our review on a specific article, we reviewed the recent coverage as well as a presentation deck KMI produced for a March conference. We were surprised to see the prevalence of non-GAAP, obscure metrics, and the persistence of the narrative that KMI's business is based on take or pay contracts and thus insulated to the price of oil and gas.

We spoke on April 12th, so before KMI's recent earnings release and dividend hike as well as the call where CEO Steve Kean acknowledged that, "oil price always matters, fam. It always matters." And we don't have a particular opinion on the value of the company per se. We're more interested in the cliches that persist in the company's investor communications as well as authors' analysis of the stock. So, we try to review the situation and make a case for why investors should exercise caution and skepticism. Click play above to have a listen.

Topics covered:

3:00-minute mark - Kinder Morgan's 'insulation' from commodity price changes and how the correlations have played out

9:00 - Picking apart the picks and shovels thesis

18:00 - Management's blind spot around the business stability and the biases we all face

24:30 - Why does this have to be so complex? Looking to John Malone's example

30:45 - The insider buys story

35:45 - Opening up slide 25 and the estimates around returns

45:00 - The famed/infamous slide 49 and reconciling distributable cash flow to GAAP metrics

51:00 - Why the use of non-GAAP metrics affects the underlying business for Kinder Morgan

Some of the relevant charts or images from our discussion:

A chart of KMI's price against WTI price since 2011.

Mike's chart on the correlation between KMI and WTI:

Slide 25 from Kinder Morgan's Barclay presentation

Slide 49 (the infamous slide 49) from same presentation

Credit to Mr_skilling on fintwit, as well as the form 4 filing from Chairman Richard Kinder for 200 shares.

If you can make heads or tails out of that slide better than we did on the podcast, please fill us in. We're still unclear on why this had to be so hard, but that may reflect on us. We will publish a transcript this afternoon for anyone who prefers to read along or instead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither Mike nor I have any position in any stocks mentioned. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.