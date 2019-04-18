Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report: Bearish Balance Overwhelms The Bulls

Natural gas also has broken the multi-year support, and with TDDs projected to be neutral, the bearish balance is overwhelming the bulls.

Natural gas market remains in surplus with big storage builds coming by the end of April.

This compares to the +88 Bcf we projected and consensus average of +87 Bcf.

EIA reported a storage build of 92 Bcf for the week ending April 12. This compares to the +88 Bcf we projected and consensus average of +87 Bcf. The +92 Bcf was significantly higher than the five-year average of -28 Bcf and last year's -29 Bcf.

Source: EIA

Next Week's Estimate

For the week ending April 19, we have a storage build of 90 Bcf. November EOS is forecasted to be 3.7 Tcf.

Bearish balance overwhelms the bulls

Natural gas storage builds are going to be sizable. We project the average storage build size for 4/26, 5/3, and 5/10 to be more than+100 Bcf. This has resulted in pushing our forecast for November storage to 3.7 Tcf.

By the second week of May, natural gas storage deficit to the five-year average would have decreased to sub-300 Bcf. And we don't expect the bearish builds to stop by then, for the rest of May, the storage builds should continue to be sizable.

To make matters worse, natural gas closed this week below the multi-year support zone.

The negative momentum is likely to keep natural gas prices subdued. In addition, with TDDs seasonally dropping and weather projections showing neutral TDDs at best, the normal help from mother nature won't be there to push prices higher.

All of this has resulted in a fairly bleak outlook for natural gas bulls. Our trading position was stopped out for a loss of 6% on Monday, and we have not taken on a new position since.

For those watching natural gas closely, the low price may be a blessing down the road when summer cooling demand season gets underway toward the end of May. If prices remain here, coal-to-gas switching will continue pushing power burn demand higher, but this supporting variable won't be here in the short term.

So if we were to think about taking a long position, we are still a month away.

For now, the bearish balance will overwhelm the bulls.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.