Mayville Engineering Files For $100 Million IPO

MEC is growing, profitable, and holds the leading position in the industry in the U.S.

The firm provides metal fabrication products and services to industries via its eastern U.S. facilities.

Mayville Engineering seeks to sell common stock in a U.S. IPO.

Mayville Engineering Company (MEC) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates as a contract manufacturing company with a wide range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

MEC is the largest fabricator in the U.S. amid industry trends toward consolidating vendors and the firm has produced enviable financial metrics.

Company And Technology

Mayville, Wisconsin-based Mayville Engineering was founded in 1945 to be a “one stop shop” solution for contract manufacturing for end-market customers, such as the heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, agriculture, military, and powersports.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Robert D. Kamphuis, who has been with the firm since 2005 and was previously President and CEO of Gilman Engineering and Manufacturing.

The company’s offerings are complemented with aspects throughout the entire product lifecycle, namely front-end collaboration in design and prototyping, product manufacturing, aftermarket components, and ancillary supply chain benefits.

The company’s capabilities include metal fabrication, tube bending and forming, metal stamping, robotic welding, robotic part forming, resistance welding, five-axis tube, and fiber laser cutting as well as custom coatings, including high heat and chemical agent resistant coating, and painting.

Management states that, according to The Fabricator, MEC has been the largest fabricator in the US for eight years in a row, between 2011 and 2018, and is projected to have had recorded double the revenue of the next largest competitor.

Customer Acquisition

The company markets its offerings through its 21 strategically located facilities with nearly three million square feet of manufacturing capacity, mapped below:

Mayville’s sales team is comprised of over 35 personnel responsible for managing and expanding client relationships, and proactively pursuing new opportunities.

Each sales team member has a dedicated support team which includes inside sales, marketing, and sales administration personnel.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been low and dropping, per the table below:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 3.5% 2017 3.9%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional gross profit are generated by each dollar of selling & G&A spend, was an impressive 2.9x in the most recent year, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple 2018 2.9 2017

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Market And Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Transparency Market Research, the global metal fabrication market was valued at $17 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% between 2018 and 2026.

The main factors driving market growth are the rise in demand from automotive and construction industries.

The North American region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4% during the period due to technological advancements and rise in automation in this region.

Major competitors that provide or are developing metal fabrication solutions include:

Kaman Corporation (KAMN)

O’Neal Manufacturing Service

BTD Manufacturing

Matcor-Matsu Group

Defiance Metal Products

Mitsubishi (MUFG)

Source: Sentieo

Management believes the company’s ‘one-stop shop’ manufacturing offering, long operational history and professional expertise to be key competitive advantages.

Financial Performance

MEC’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing top line revenue

Substantially increased gross profit

Growing gross margin

Sharply increased operating income

Increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $354,526,000 13.1% 2017 $313,331,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $50,578,000 45.6% 2017 $34,737,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 14.27% 2017 11.09% Operating Income (Loss) Period Operating Income (Loss) EBITDA Margin 2018 $22,169,000 6.3% 2017 $9,426,000 3.0% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $36,715,000 2017 $30,801,000

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $3.1 million in cash and $288.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $18.8 million.

IPO Details

MEC has filed to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO to pay for some or all of its deferred compensation obligations, general corporate purposes, and potentially for the pay down of certain debts.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available yet.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Baird, Citigroup, Jefferies, UBS Investment Bank, and William Blair.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

