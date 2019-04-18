Hempco: Aurora To The Rescue

Fair value without Aurora is well below the current market price.

[Please note that all currency references are in Canadian dollar except if indicated otherwise.]

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc (OTC:HMPPF) (Toronto Venture Exchange symbol HEMP; Food Processing; Shares outstanding: 61.26 million; Market cap: $56 million; www.hempcocanada.com) is a producer of hemp-based foods for human and animal consumption. The company was founded more than a decade ago by the Holmes family but is now controlled by Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB), a major producer of cannabis. Hempco started trading in its current form on the Toronto Venture exchange in April 2016.

Hempco performed poorly since its listing and accumulated losses of $11.9 million over this period. Revenues declined from $5.2 million in 2016 to $2.4 million over the latest reported 12-month period. Without the financial support of Aurora, the company would have been in serious financial difficulties.

Aurora, which already owns 52% of the common shares of Hempco, has now offered to acquire the shares of Hempco minority shareholders for about $1.04 per share, payable in Aurora shares. We think that Hempco shareholders should either sell their shares or exchange their holdings for Aurora shares.

The Aurora offer

Aurora has been a minority shareholder of Hempco since November 2017 and acquired a majority stake in late 2018.

Aurora has now agreed to acquire the shares of the Hempco minority shareholders at roughly $1.04 per share, payable in Aurora shares. This was 14% above the closing price of Hempco the day before the offer was announced on April 16. We calculate an exchange ratio of 11.5481 Hempco shares for each Aurora share.

The transaction requires a 66.67% vote in favor of the transaction to proceed; we note that the Hempco board recommends that shareholders vote in favor of the transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019; subsequently, Hempco will become a full subsidiary of Aurora and be delisted.

Aurora sees the transaction as a way to fully integrate the Hempco processing facilities with the other hemp operations already under its umbrella. One would imagine that the new Niska processing facility and the potential to extract Cannabidiol from hemp seeds are other main attractions for Aurora. Still, the transaction is small for Aurora, which has a market capitalization of $12 billion compared to the $55 million market value for Hempco.

We provide the following background to support our recommendation on the offer.

Founders depart: Aurora enters

Hempco was incorporated on March 15, 2007, with its head office located in Vancouver, Canada. On April 20, 2016, it is listed via a reverse takeover on the Toronto Venture Exchange, with founders Chris Holmes and Angela Holmes as CEO and COO, respectively.

In December 2017, after the initial investment by Aurora, Diane Jang assumed the role of CEO, taking over from Charles Holmes while Allan Cleren and Steve Dobler, representing Aurora, joined the board. In May 2018, Charles Holmes resigned as president of the company followed by Angela Holmes resignation as CEO in June 2018.

In May 2018, the Holmes family sold their shareholding to Aurora Cannabis, a major marijuana producer. At the end of November 2018, Aurora held 52.3% of the outstanding shares of Hempco.

Hemp - a brief description

Cannabis is a family of plants with two primary classifications - Indica and Sativa. While marijuana can be considered a member of either the Indica or Sativa families, hemp is a member of the Cannabis Sativa family. Cannabis contains a variety of different compounds called Cannabinoids, of which, the most dominant is Tetrahydrocannabinol, "THC," and Cannabidiol, "CBD."

Proponents of Cannabinoids believe both THC and CBD have shown to provide medical benefits to the human body; however, THC induces psychoactive effects (gets the user "high"), while CBD does not contain any psychoactive properties.

While hemp contains a very low concentration of THC (0.3% or less), Marijuana has much higher concentrations ranging between 15% and 40%.

Hemp seeds are used in food and personal care products, while the leaves and flowers which produce Cannabidiol are used in medical and food supplement products. The stalk which produces fiber and hurd is used in paper products, textiles, and building materials.

Hemp plants grow rapidly (plants ready to harvest in 4 months), requires less water than corn, is fairly resistant against pests and weeds, and requires less fertilizer, herbicides or pesticides. It is also considered an ideal plant for organic farming.

The 2018 U.S. Farm Bill has moved hemp from a schedule 1, controlled substance to an agricultural commodity. The U.S. FDA also recently classified hulled hemp seeds, hemp seed protein, and hemp seed oil as 'Generally Recognized as Safe' for human consumption. Hemp-based CBD, however, has yet to receive formal FDA approval, although the industry anticipates that it will eventually win that official sanction and be legally able to market and sell hemp CBD across state lines.

Hemp was poised to be a billion-dollar crop in the 1930s, but the Marijuana Tax Act of 1937 killed the growth of the industry. Permitted under various state laws, only limited planting of hemp took place in the U.S. before the passing of the Federal Law in 2018. In 2016, less than 10,000 acres were grown nationwide in the U.S.; this expanded to 26,000 acres in 2017 with 75,000 acres permitted in 2018. Research by the Brightfield Group indicates that hemp could grow from an $800 million a year industry to $20 billion by 2022.

Limited product range

Hempco is a processor of hemp seeds into four product categories: hemp seed nut, hemp seed protein powder, hemp seed oil, and hemp seed shells.

Most of their product is sold in bulk to commercial customers, but the company also started to develop retail products for distribution through retailers and online offerings. The company sells its retail offering under the Planet Hemp (shelled hemp seeds, hemp seed oil, and protein powders) and Praise Hemp (supplements for animals) labels. Sales under the branded category made up 21% of sales in 2018 and 24% in the most recent quarter. Retail distribution takes place through Amazon, Kane Vet, Metro (Canada), and Tree of Life, a wholesale distributor in the U.K.

The company operates two leased processing plants in Nisku, Alberta, and MacGregor, Manitoba. The Nisku facility has recently been expanded and is expected to get into full production in this spring

A five-legged growth strategy

The company promotes a growth strategy that includes the following:

1) Building new global markets for Canadian bulk hemp products as well as its branded products. Canada, U.S., U.K., and New Zealand are listed as target markets. We note very limited success with its global expansion plans over the past few years - to the contrary - major contracts in Korea and the U.S. were lost in 2017 and 2018 (see below).

2) New innovations to expand hemp-based products. This includes hemp-based foods, fiber, and nutraceuticals. The new Nisku facility will be able to extract fibers from the hemp plant for industrial products such as textiles or building materials. Another example of the potential development of the product range is the extraction of CBD oils from hemp plants.

Unprofitable business

The company has been unprofitable since its listing in 2016 with accumulated losses of $11.9 million over this period (until November 30). Revenues amounted to $5.2 million in the 2016 financial year; this has declined to $2.4 million over the latest reported 12-month period to November 30, 2018. Cash flow from operating activities was consistently negative since the listing and amounted to -$5.78 million for the 12-month period until November 2018.

Major problems that occurred since the listing include the loss of a large export contract to Korea (which accounted for 55% of sales in 2017 and less than 1% in 2018), a sharp reduction in exports to the U.S. in 2018 ($2.2 million in 2017 and $1.4 million in 2018) as the U.S. ramped up its own production and a significant write-down of inventory in 2018 equivalent to 24% of sales.

The dismal financial performance of the company prompted the auditors to remark on the 2018 statements that: "These factors indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern."

Massive growth in issued shares

The company had shareholders equity of $7.9 million as of November 30, 2018, long-term loans of $2.8 million, and cash of $1.8 million.

Hempco raised substantial capital through share issuance since the listing in April 2016. In the process, the issued shares increased from 34.112 million to 61.2 million or 69.6 million on a fully diluted count, including warrants, convertible debentures, and stocks options. These additional shares will place a drag on future profits per share.

Valuation: Aurora unlikely to increase their offer

Given the sharp deterioration in the profitability of the company over the past two years and the uncertainty about future profitability, we find any valuation exercise, highly speculative. Still, we offer three alternatives:

Net asset value: Hempco has limited physical or intangible assets. The processing facilities are leased with the property and equipment stated at $6.93 million on the most recent balance sheet. This equates to $0.10 per diluted share. Shareholder capital works out to $0.11 per share.

Implied sustainable profit: Hempco is a food processor. Similar, much larger companies such as Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) or AGT Foods and Ingredients trade on a price to earnings multiples of 12 to 14. As a much smaller business, Hempco could trade on a price to earnings multiple of say, 8-10, which implies that the company will have to generate sustainable annual profits of between $5.5 million and $6.9 million to justify its current market value. That seems to be an unlikely prospect.

Aurora financing transactions: The financing activities related to the controlling shareholder, Aurora Cannabis, provide some relevant guidance to investors (see table).

Aurora made its first equity investment in the company in November 2017 when it acquired 10.6 million shares for $3.25 million. The shares were bundled with warrants on a one-to-one basis, convertible at a strike price of $0.41 per share valid for 24 months. Adjusted for the option value, the shares were bought for $0.31 per share. The warrants were exercised by Aurora on March 23, 2018, when they paid $0.41 per share.

On May 15, 2018, Aurora bought 10.7 million shares from the founders. The price was not disclosed but several large volume transactions took place between May 15 and 19, with prices ranging from $1.30 to $1.60 per share.

In late 2018, Aurora invested $5.0 million in Hempco convertible debentures. The debentures are secured against company assets, carry an interest rate of 8% and are convertible into 4.237 million common shares. Based on our assumptions, we estimate an effective cost per share of $0.75.

The weighted average cost paid by Aurora, before the current offer, based on our estimates, was $0.98 per share. This is very close to the offer price of $1.04 per share.

Source: Author based on company data

Bottom line… accept the offer or sell Hempco shares

Without the support of Aurora, Hempco will, in our view, continue to struggle. Shareholders will have little choice but to support the transaction, accept the offer or sell their shares in the market. We find it unlikely that Aurora will improve the offer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: Written by Deon Vernooy, CFA, for TSINetwork