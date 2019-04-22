Lloyds: Stable Earnings And Margins Trading At <9x P/E And 5% Dividend

There is still sizeable potential in these levers, helped by Lloyds’ advantages in scale & technology investments.

Management has been “shrinking to grow”, reducing loan book, funding costs, OpEx and capital to maintain high margins and return on equity.

Introduction

Despite U.K. interest rates at record lows since 2009, Lloyds (LYG) has delivered growing Net Interest Margin ("NIM") and Profit After Tax. Even after rising 27% YTD, Lloyds shares trade at less than 9x Price/Earnings ("P/E") on 2019 earnings and 1.2x Price/Tangible Book Value ("P/TBV"), cheaper than key U.S. peers.

This article reviews the drivers behind Lloyds' earnings performance to assess if they can remain stable or even drive further growth. We believe Lloyds has been "shrinking to grow", reducing the size of many of the aspects of its business to maintain its high NIM and Return on Tangible Equity ("ROTE"), and that these levers continue to hold sizeable potential.

Bank of England Official Bank Rate Source: Bank of England website. Lloyds Profit After Tax & NIM Source: Lloyds company reports.

Company Overview

Lloyds is the #1 retail bank in the U.K., providing a variety of lending and other financial products, with an average 18% market share, as shown below:

Lloyds Market Share by Channel & Product Source: Lloyds results presentation (18Q4).

72% of Lloyds' revenues are generated by Net Interest Income, and 61% of its loan book (before impairments) are in personal mortgages. Retail Banking is the largest segment, contributing 53% of profits, followed by Commercial Banking, which contributed 27%. Because of the low risk weights assigned to residential mortgages, Retail Banking has a higher Return on Risk-Weighted Assets ("RoRWA") than Commercial Banking, despite a lower NIM.

Lloyds Key Financials by Segment (2018A) Source: Lloyds annual report (2018).

Lloyds' key competitors include the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), Barclays (BCS), HSBC (HSBC), Santander (SAN), Nationwide, CYBG (OTC:CYBBF), etc. Most of the larger competitors lack Lloyds' exclusive U.K. focus.

Shrinking PPI Costs

One driver for Lloyds' rising reported profits is its shrinking Payment Protection Insurance ("PPI") costs - the reported ROTE has simply been moving towards the underlying ROTE as PPI costs fell over time, as shown below:

Lloyds ROTE - Reported vs. Underlying (2014-18A) NB. All underlying ROTE figures are after Remediation Costs Source: Lloyds company reports. Lloyds Non-Underlying Costs (2014-18A) Source: Lloyds company reports.

PPI is a mis-selling scandal that involved almost all U.K. retail banks. While these practices dated back to before the 2008/9 Great Financial Crisis, more costs have continued to be incurred as banks continue to process claims submitted by consumers. By the end of 2018, Lloyds has made provisions totalling £19.4bn, equivalent to more than a third of its current market capitalisation. Lloyds added £750m to its PPI provisions during 2018, which means £1.33bn in provisions remained un-utilised as of 2018 year-end.

However, an end is in sight for PPI costs, with the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") having set a "time bar" that requires any claims to be submitted before August 29th, 2019. The announcement of the time bar was made in March 2017, and the FCA has repeatedly reminded consumers of this, including with a TV ad featuring an animated head of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Shrinking Funding Costs

Lloyds has maintained its revenues and NIM despite low interest rates by shrinking its funding costs, as shown in the first chart below. Lloyds has reduced the interest expense on its deposits by 62% since 2014, and that on debt securities & subordinated liabilities by 46%. While interest income margin has been contracting, Lloyds has managed to reduce interest expense margin faster (as shown in the second chart below), resulting in a flat/rising NIM.

Lloyds Interest Income & Expense (Statutory) Source: Lloyds company reports. Lloyds Interest Inc. & Exp. Margins (Statutory) Source: Lloyds company reports.

(Note: Figures above are statutory figures, different from underlying figures used elsewhere.)

Lloyds' reduction of interest expense on deposits has been achieved by moving customers from savings accounts to current accounts, which pay little or no interest. This optimisation of Lloyds' deposit base is shown in the charts below (two separate charts as Lloyds changed their categorisation after 2017):

Lloyds Customer Deposits by Account Type (2014-17) Source: Lloyds company reports. Lloyds Customer Deposits by Account Type (2017-18) Source: Lloyds company reports.

Cheap deposits represent one of Lloyds' key competitive advantages - Lloyds is able to retain these deposits at lower and lower interest rates because customers remain attracted by Lloyds' brand name and service quality. With £163bn (39% of deposits) still in retail savings accounts, Lloyds can reduce its interest expense further to help its NIM should U.K. interest rates remain low.

Shrinking Loan Book

Lloyds' efforts to maintain its NIM (as well as its loan quality) are also helped by how it has been keeping its loan book flat, despite inflation and economic growth. Adjusted for changing account standards, Lloyds' loan book has been basically flat in 2014-18 (see first chart below) - which means it has been shrinking relative to the wider economy.

Lloyds has also been optimising its returns by shrinking its exposure to residential mortgages, while growing its exposure to higher-return areas such as consumer finance and Small to Medium Enterprises ("SMEs"). Since 2015, Lloyds' balance of personal mortgages has shrunk by 5%, and falling from 68% of its loan book to 61%, as shown in the second chart below:

Lloyds Loan Book & NIM (2014-18A) Source: Lloyds company reports. Lloyds Loan Book by Exposure (2015 vs. 2018) Source: Lloyds company reports.

(Note: Loan book figures in both charts exclude reverse repos; 2014 figures exclude the TSB business that was spun off that year; exposure figures for 2015 are used as ex-TSB figures are not available for 2014.)

Overall NIM Outlook

Lloyds' NIM should remain stable over the next few years. In its 2018-20 plan, management is guiding for NIM to be stable at 290 bps, though this assumes one U.K. interest rate hike per year. Regardless of the outcome of Brexit, interest rates should normalise at some point; and management has hinted that a stable NIM is possible even without rate hikes:

"If the rate hike doesn't come through, I don't envisage us changing our guidance for 2019. Our planning assumption was always that the rate hike would be back end of the year … Obviously rise in rates we would prefer the scenario in terms of things that it enables us to do. If it doesn't happen … I am sure we would set ourselves the challenge of making up any lost income that we hadn't got from a rate increase and I would back our chances to be able to achieve that." George Culmer, Lloyds CFO (18Q4 earnings call)

Shrinking Operating Costs

In addition to growing revenues, Lloyds' earnings have been helped by operating costs that are falling in both absolute and margin terms. Operating costs have fallen from £8.3bn in 2014 to £8.2bn by 2018; and the cost/income ratio (which includes operating costs and "Remediation" costs) fell from 55% to 49%, as shown below. ("Remediation" are other conduct/litigation costs unrelated to PPI.)

Lloyds Op. Costs & BAU (2014-18A) Source: Lloyds results presentation (18Q4). Lloyds Operating & Remediation Costs (2014-18A) Source: Lloyds company reports.

Within cost reduction, "Business As Usual" ("BAU") costs have been reduced at a Compound Annual Growth Rate ("CAGR") of -5%, including cuts in staff costs, general expenses and professional services. This has enabled investments to be made elsewhere, especially in technology. The ability to redeploy financial resources to more productive areas is another key competitive advantage for Lloyds.

Further cost savings are on the way. In its 2018-20 plan, management is guiding for Lloyds' cost/income ratio to exit 2020 in the low 40s, compared to 49% in 2018. On 2018 revenues, a reduction of the cost/income ratio to (say) 44% would save £888m, or 15% of Lloyds' 2018 statutory Profit Before Tax ("PBT").

Scale & Technology Advantages

Lloyds is able to reduce its funding costs, optimise its loan book, reduce operating costs and even grow revenues in a virtuous cycle - as Lloyds' scale enables it to invest more on areas such as technology and marketing, it takes market share and gain more scale, which in turn enables it to invest more. Technology is a particular differentiator, enabling Lloyds to provide the same or better customer service at a lower cost. As a result, Lloyds now has higher customer satisfaction, lower cost/income and higher return on capital than its peers, as shown below:

Shrinking Capital Base

Lloyds is also shrinking its capital base by returning capital in dividends and buybacks, which helps maintain its high ROTE. With its Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio at 13.9% (vs. its target of 13% + approx. 1% buffer), Lloyds is able to return nearly all earnings each year, as shown below.

Lloyds CET1 Ratio Evolution (2017A) Source: Lloyds results presentation (17Q4). Lloyds CET1 Ratio Evolution (2018A) Source: Lloyds results presentation (18Q4).

With Lloyds generating 200 bps+ of capital each year, this means management was able to announce capital returns of £3.2bn in 2017 and £4.0bn in 2018 (including £1.75bn in further buybacks), sizeable numbers relative to its £46.8bn market capitalisation.

New Revenue Initiatives

Lloyds has continued to develop new revenue initiatives, especially in areas with high returns and/or needing little capital. Acquiring MBNA's UK business in 2017 for £1.9bn gave Lloyds better scale and reach in credit cards; acquiring Zurich Insurance's (OTCQX:ZURVY) UK workplace pensions business provided an opportunity in corporate pensions; and the upcoming formation of a wealth management joint venture with Schroders (OTCPK:SHNWF) will allow Lloyds to provide financial planning to mass affluent customers who already bank with Lloyds.

Valuation

Lloyds shares have risen 27% year-to-date, but remain within the approximate 50-70p range seen since the 2016 E.U. referendum, as shown below. Back in 2015, Lloyds shares were as high as 89p (which implied a P/TBV of 1.6x).

At 65.8p, Lloyds shares are trading at 1.2x tangible book value (53.0p), and carry a 4.9% dividend yield (3.21p). For 2019, management has guided to a 14-15% reported ROTE, which implies an EPS of 7.42-7.95p and a P/E multiple of 8.3-8.9x; relative to 2018 EPS (5.50p), Lloyds is on a P/E of 12.0x.

This means Lloyds is cheaper than U.S. banks such as JPMorgan (JPM) (2x P/TBV, 12.3x P/E) and Bank of America (BAC) (1.6x P/TBV, 11.4x P/E).

Hard Brexit Scenario

Lloyds' P&L would be resilient in a downturn - thanks to prudent lending, including a low Loan-to-Value ("LTV") on its mortgages. As shown in the charts below, 87.7% of Lloyds mortgages have an LTV of 80% or less, and the average LTV is 44.1%. Credit quality, as indicated by new to arrears percentages, have been improving in both mortgages and credit cards.

Lloyds Mortgage Portfolio Quality Source: Lloyds results presentation (18Q4). Lloyds Credit Portfolio Quality Source: Lloyds results presentation (18Q4).

However, experience from 2016 shows that Lloyds' share price would be hit regardless of its fundamentals: Lloyds' share price started 2016 above 73p, was as low as 57p on the day after the E.U. referendum (Jun 24), and fell to a new low of near 52p by July.

Summary

Lloyds is trading on <9x P/E on 2019E EPS, and most of capital generated is being returned to shareholders (including a 4.9% div. yield). Its earnings should remain resilient even without U.K. rate hikes, as its cost/income ratio falling from 49% to low 40s as planned will be worth 15% of 2018 PBT.

In a benign economic scenario, Lloyds could re-rate to 10.5x P/E, which on 2019 EPS implies a share price of 75-85p. At 65.84p, Lloyds shares can deliver upside of 25-30% in the next 12 months (including dividends).

A Hard Brexit would negatively impact shareholders, both through Lloyds' share price and currency, but overall, Lloyds represents a good risk/reward as part of a diversified portfolio. Our recommendation on the stock is Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYG, HSBC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.