Griffin's Institutional Access Credit Fund Seeks Attractive Current Income From A Diversified, Global Credit Strategy

Background

Griffin's Institutional Access Credit Fund (CRDIX) (The "Fund") is a closed-end interval fund that allows retail investors to capture alternative and institutional credit investments and strategies through the asset managers at Bain Capital, LP, the sub-advisor to the fund. Bain Capital is an institutional specialty credit manager with over $35 billion in AUM as of July 1, 2017.

The Fund is structured as follows:

Source: Griffin Capital

The Fund seeks to offer attractive income and deliver strong risk-adjusted returns by investing in a diverse set of credit instruments across market sectors, industries, and geographies. These instruments may include bank loans, high-yield bonds, structured credit/CLOs (Collateralized Loan Obligations), middle-market direct lending, and NPLs (non-performing loans). The Fund is actively managed to seek opportunities based on market conditions and emerging economic cycles around the globe.

The Opportunity

Alternative credit may offer an opportunity for greater yield than traditional income. For example, The Fund's current distribution rate for Class I shares is 7.42% gross, YTD return for 2019 as of April 16, 2019, is 5.87% and 11.51% since inception.

As a comparison, LQD's (iShares iBoxx $ Invmt Grade Corp Bd ETF) current 12-month distribution yield is 3.53%.

The Portfolio

The Fund is well diversified among a variety of credit sectors and asset types. Note that the approximately 2/3rds or the portfolio is in floating-rate assets, which may hedge against the risk of rising interest rates in the future. Furthermore, senior secured loans, which hold the highest position in the capital structure, represent 49.75%. Second lien loans represent 9.28%, collateralized securities at 6.73%, and senior secured bonds at 5.13%, totaling roughly 70% of the portfolio as of March 31, 2019. All of the credit instruments listed above have some form of secured position and/or collateralization, which may protect investors from certain risks. Approximately 30% of the portfolio is invested in senior unsecured bonds as of March 31, 2019.

Source: Griffin Institutional Credit Access Fund SEC filings as of March 31, 2019.

The Fund also is highly diversified between industries and geography. Not that the fund is fully invested in developed markets with the largest portion in the US with an 84% weighting and Europe with the remaining 16% weighting of the portfolio as of March 31st, 2019. Note that sector, asset, and industry diversification may change in the future.

Source: Griffin Institutional Credit Access Fund SEC filings as of March 31, 2019.

Conclusion

The Fund is well-structured to allow retail investors to take advantage of a flexible institutional credit strategy and leverage the expertise of Bain Capital, LP. The minimum investment is $1 million for the Class I shares, but these shares can be purchased through certain RIAs (Registered Investment Advisors) and/or brokers for as little at $2,500.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRDIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.