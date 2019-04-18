The Most Likely Benefactor From The Gymboree Fallout: Target

But, I'm proposing another competitor is more likely to take market share - Target.

In March, the Gap purchased Gymboree's Janie and Jack brand. The Children's Place acquired the Gymboree and Crazy 8 brands via a bankruptcy auction.

Gymboree filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy relief in January, 2019 and announced it would be closing all of its Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores.

Hindsight is 20/20, so they say.

With that in mind, I'm proposing the benefactor of Gymboree's bankruptcy won't be The Children's Place (PLCE). Yes, it won the bankruptcy auction for the Gymboree and Crazy 8 brands. Rather, I'm proposing Target is more likely to take market share and fare better.

Stepping Through Some History

Opened in 1976, Gymboree grew to be a premier North American children’s retailer. It operated three brands - Gymboree, Janie and Jack and Crazy 8 through retail stores and online. After nearly 43 years, on January 16, 2019, the retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy relief and announced it would be closing all of its retail stores. Like most problematic stories, trouble didn't surface overnight. Rather, weaknesses surfaced years ago.

In December, 2014, Gymboree reported fiscal 2014 third quarter results. As part of its “long-range planning process”, the company determined it was time to record an impairment charge against goodwill and intangible assets. The accounts were revalued by $591.4 million from $1.32 billion to $720.2 million.

“The updated assumptions resulted in a plan that reflects slower growth in revenues and margins in the Company's retail stores.”

By March 2017, comparable sales were declining and inventories increasing. Gymboree's trailing twelve months of revenue had slipped to $1.16 billion compared to $1.21 billion at the end of fiscal 2016 in January, 2015. The company recorded another goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge equal to $368.1 million. Debt obligations topped $1 billion with the majority due in less than a year from December 2017 to February 2018.

In June, 2017, Gymboree announced a restructuring of $900 million of its debt through a voluntary Chapter 11 filing. By the end of September, it had emerged.

By January, 2019, Gymboree had again filed for bankruptcy relief. In early March, The Gap (GPS) purchased the Janie and Jack brand and The Children's Place acquired the Gymboree and Crazy 8 brands via a bankruptcy auction.

During this same time frame, Target (TGT) was making strategic moves. In July 2016, it launched a new children's line, Cat and Jack. Target kept no secrets about its intentions.

“Kids is a signature category and we want to be famous for it.” “Within its first fiscal year alone, Cat & Jack is expected to bring in more than $1 billion in sales.”

The Children's Apparel Landscape

In 2015 and 2016, as Target prepared to launch its new children's line, it studied the competition and listened to customers.

“We did a lot of research on the competitive landscape.” “While creating the line, we asked kiddos of all ages (and moms and dads, too!) to weigh in on everything...”

The retailer, very likely, found the same information readily available via any internet search. Gymboree was highly regarded for quality, though considered a bit expensive. Because Crazy 8 did not offer the same variety as Gymboree, it was able to offer comparable quality at lower prices. On the other hand, quality at The Children's Place has been questionable as has the appropriateness of some pieces - specifically the phrases on tees.

Thus, it was not surprising to see Target tackled these findings head on.

“It (the line) is unprecedented in the market in terms of design and quality for the price point.” (emphasis added) “While creating the line, we asked kiddos of all ages (and moms and dads, too!) to weigh in on everything from legging prints and t-shirt slogans to fabric choices and more.” (emphasis added)

Further, regarding quality, Target offered its customers complete assurance - the Cat and Jack brand is guaranteed for one year. Source

On the other hand, the return policy at The Children's Place pales by comparison. Source

The Children's Place is approaching its 50th anniversary as it began operations in 1969. Its revenue in 2018 neared the $2 billion mark at $1.94 billion. Comparatively, in its first two years in the marketplace, Target's Cat and Jack brand passed the $2 billion mark for sales. In this comparison, it is pertinent to recognize Cat and Jack is not Target's only brand for kids. For years, Carter's (CRI) has provided a line exclusive for Target as has its subsidiary, OshKosh. It also launched a trend-focused line, Art Class, in early 2017 aimed at kids aged 4 to 12.

It's also pertinent that The Children's Place operates 972 stores the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Target, by comparison, operates 1,845 stores in the United States.

Other players in the children's apparel market include Carter's, Kohl's (KSS), J.C. Penney (JCP), and Walmart (WMT). Old Navy, a subsidiary of The Gap which will be spun off in 2020, should also be on the list as should Macy's (M) and buybuyBaby, a subsidiary of Bed, Bath and Beyond (BBBY).

Carter's, with $3.46 billion of revenue in 2018, is most respected for its product lines devoted to babies. Walmart is often considered the low-cost provider which means some would automatically question its quality. Although, Walmart does carry the originator of the affordable and stylish mix and match concept for kids' clothing, Garanimals. In 2018, Kohl's had $2.49 billion in sales in its Children's segment and J.C. Penney had $1.07 billion in sales in its Children's segment. Considering quality at the right price point is a key factor for Gymboree parents, Kohl's and J.C. Penney are likely to gain some customers from the closing of Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores.

Two Tests

A practical way to test the theory is to do exactly what a millennial mom would do – get online and shop.

For little girls, mermaids, unicorns, llamas and sloths have dominated their attention for some time. So, as an example, it shouldn't be too difficult to find and buy a mermaid tail skirt.

The Children's Place and Old Navy had nothing to offer. Macy's and buybuyBaby offered mermaid costumes.

Carter's, J.C. Penney and Target do offer a mermaid tail skirt. Clearly, Target's option makes the least dent on one's budget. On the other hand, the quality of the JCP option may appear more attractive – if one can judge quality in an online image. Source Source Source

Walmart, Kohl's and Target offer a swimsuit and mermaid tail skirt set. There's minimal difference in the prices at Walmart and Target. Regarding the three options, the shopper's choice would likely come down to a style or color preference. Source Source Source

For little boys, dinosaurs, vehicles, robots and sports tend to dominate as popular themes. I opted to look for a raincoat with a dinosaur theme. The Children's Place did not have a raincoat option at all. Old Navy did offer raincoats but they were not themed. The remaining players do offer a dinosaur-themed option.

As would be expected, Walmart had the lowest-priced option. Source

J.C. Penney had a heavily-discounted Carter's product, but it is sized only for baby boys. Source

Target's product offered the next best price. Source

Carter's has an option for baby boys as well as older boys ranging in price from $22 to $24. Since Kohl's also carries Carter's products, it offers the same option, though currently at a significantly higher price. Source

Macy's and buybuyBaby, both, offered an option exceeding the $30 mark. Yet, comparatively, both options were also the most detailed. Source

Since online commerce is being employed for this test, Zulily, a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive (QRTEA), could also be an option. But, by design, Zulily's inventory changes frequently. During the researching of this article, three dinosaur-themed rain jackets could be had for boys ($15 to $37) at Zulily but nary a mermaid tail skirt was available.

A Prediction

Loyal shoppers of Gymboree may, indeed, test out The Children's Place. But, it's doubtful they'll show much patience if their expectations are not met initially.

Because it's already a millennial shopper's favorite, Target would be the next most likely place to turn. As well, consider its decision to purposely expand its Toys section to accommodate the closing of Toys R' Us stores even though the products generate lower margins.

“We made big investments to make sure that we were going to garner market share in those important categories. It's going to drive long-term benefits for us, as families come to Target more frequently for toys and items for babies and kids.”

Target certainly seems to be positioning to capture the lion's share of any applicable fallout, including that from Gymboree and Crazy 8.

