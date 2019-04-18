Institutional Investors Return To Semiconductor Supply Chain

If one picture is worth a thousand words, are ten pictures below worth ten thousand words?

Since 4Q 2018, nine of the ten semi stock prices went up amid negative earnings releases and downside guidance. In the meantime, when nine of the ten tech CEOs came out to publicly paint a glory picture of 2H 2019 without real signals, most (sell-side) Street analysts did not reflect CEOs' vision in their forward estimates. Under this circumstance, a sharply rising market must have been driven by buy side's optimistic outlook. As institutional investors are usually the larger buy sides, in this post, I examined their expectation by looking into the changes of institutional holdings in the semi stocks.

Semiconductor Supply Chain

I set out to identify representative stocks up and down of the semiconductor supply chain. This was designed to allow for the different expectation often observed between suppliers and customers. SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Micron Technology (MU) were selected because these three firms have the largest three market shares of the DRAM/NAND memory chips. Along with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), these four companies are also the larger suppliers to the microprocessor (CPU/GPU) makers, such as Intel (INTC), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Nvidia (NVDA), Qualcomm (QCOM), and XLINX (XLNX). All in all, I used 9 tech stocks alone the same semiconductor supply chain.

Changes in Institutional Holdings (CIH%)

To measure buy side expectation, I identified institutional investors using Bloomberg's definitions as they break out each institution's holding in company from the stock's 13F filings. The SEC Form 13F is a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also known as "the Information Required of Institutional Investment Managers Form. It is a quarterly filing required of institutional investment managers with over $100 million in qualifying assets. Since each entity files its quarterly 13F at different date, as long as not beyond the 45 days after the end of the quarter of the transaction, Bloomberg updates each stock 13F filings on a weekly basis.

For the time period in question, December 2018 to today, the percent change in institutional holdings has been identified for all ten stocks. Clearly, for the CPU/GPU stocks, AMD, NVDA, INTC, QCOM, and XLNX, the institutional holdings have increased after 2/17/2019 by a significant amount between 5% and 28% (Figure 1A-Figure 1E). For the memory chip stocks, Micron's institutional holdings increased by 19% (Figure 2A) and SK Hynix by 8% (Figure 2B).

Counter Examples

The only two memory chips stocks which did not show an increase in institutional holdings are Samsung and TSM (Figure 3A and Figure 3B). The possible excuses for the non-conformity are that Samsung only derives part of the revenue from memory chips while institutional investors may have concerns for the rest of the company's revenue. On the other hand, TSM, the largest foundry, is so "deep" in the supply chain that there is a long lag time for its revenue to react until customers' overhanging raw material inventory has to be used up first. As a result, institutional investors will wait to invest in TSM during a down cycle. As a picture speaks a thousand words, ten pictures speak ten thousand words. The evidence is striking! Semi institutional investors, as a group, have increased their holdings at the order of 5-25% since late 2018.

Common Events

The apparent, simultaneous increases in institutional holdings across all firms at the same time (2/17/2019) require careful interpretation (circle in Figure 4). One major issue is that the actual transaction dates can never be exactly identified as managers have such a long window (45 days after the quarter end) to report at will. Fortunately, the majority of the reporting for most managers have been done 45 days after the quarter end. This is why we saw a large change of institutional holding changes at 2/17/2019 which is 45 days after the Q4 2018. Though, it is safe to assume that such a large change in institutional holdings was most likely a result of trading right before the end of 2018. It should be noted that the approximate date range of the trading is important in this case because the identification of the timing will allow us to isolate "the common events" that led the institutional managers as a group to move back to semi stocks at the same time point.

Since virtually all tech/semi stocks institutional holdings have been raised just right about the same time, I narrowed down the "potential" common events including Fed's strong stance on interest rates, the ongoing progress of the trade talk, and the government shutdown around 12/24/2018. The impact of government shutdown is quickly dismissed because of its short-term event nature. While nobody will never know the true reason, the ease of Fed's policy and the progress in US/China trade talk both coincided with the reversal of stock market and the increase in institutional holdings in tech/semi stocks near the turn of the year of 2019. Thus, my contention is that institutional investors moving back to the most cyclical semi stocks is mainly due to the improved macro picture from a less likely global recession which was prompted by a rising interest rate and further trade conflict with China.

Takeaways

The sharp semi sector's 40+% turnaround since December low has not been supported by any evidence of positive Q4 ERs or favorable Q1 guidance. Looking ahead, FactSet forecasts a 2.5% drop in Q1 profit for S&P 500 companies. As a result, the bulls have to build their entire thesis on a better 2H 2019, which depends on a higher demand from DRAM/NAND chips, CPU/GPU cards for recovering PCs, gaming uses, increasing corporate cloud spending, and a regenerated growth in smartphone supercycle. The economic basis for such a forecast requires that China current recession has to end with a positive resolution of the trade talk; the potential U.S. recession may be delayed for at least another year amid Fed's softening stand to raise interest rates. Both scenarios have been observed at the turn of the year 2019. Accordingly, institutional investors logically raised their stakes in the most cyclical semi stocks.

The steps to develop a story to explain the obvious evidence of increasing institutional holdings in semi stocks is easy. It is the implication that is hard to interpret. As 9 out of the 10 large tech firms I looked at all exhibit the same significant increase in institutional interest, does the smart money's strong confidence suggest a strong bullish sign for the entire semi sector?

Incidentally, if the recent stock run is a result of the removal of economic risk premium, but not reflecting the current negative fundamentals, it would imply that the current Q1 219 ER outcome is irrelevant to stock price movement just like the previous Q4's ERs.

Incidentally, if the recent stock run is a result of the removal of economic risk premium, but not reflecting the current negative fundamentals, it would imply that the current Q1 219 ER outcome is irrelevant to stock price movement just like the previous Q4's ERs.