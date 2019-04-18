The Reasons That Convinced Me Not To Invest In Pine Cliff Energy

For all these reasons, I prefer to stay on the sidelines.

"Why Invest In Pine Cliff" is the title of one Pine Cliff Energy's (OTCPK:PIFYF) slides in its latest corporate presentation.

When I have a first glance at an oil and gas Canadian producer, I start my investigation with the latest investor presentation. I don't expect to find any information that's not in the financial reports. But going through the presentation provides the possibility to quickly have an overview of the company.

Many oil and gas Canadian producers publish very promotional presentations. The way information is presented is often a gold mine to spot the potential issues.

Pine Cliff Energy is no exception. The company summarized the investment thesis in the slide below.

Source: Presentation March 2019

The first item of this slide contains the most promising statements:

Long life predictable natural gas assets with low operating costs and an industry leading decline rate creates one of the lowest cash flow breakeven points.

In this article, I describe why these statements convinced me not to invest in the company. My valuation estimate will then confirm my first impression.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Long life predictable assets?

Management touts "long life predictable natural gas assets".

To assess the life of the assets, I use the RLI's (Reserve Life Index), based on the midpoint of the estimated 2019 productions. The table below lists the RLI's of 10 out of the 35 producers I follow.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Although Pine Cliff Energy's PDP RLI is comparable to its peers, the proved and 2P RLIs are much lower. I didn't show the full list of the 35 producers for the clarity of the presentation, but Pine Cliff Energy has the lowest proved and 2P RLI of all of them.

The comparison looks even worse when considering Pine Cliff's 2019 production is expected to decline. A lower production volume inflates the RLI.

Thus, qualifying the natural gas assets as long life seems to be a bit of a stretch, to say the least.

Low operating costs?

When speaking about operating costs, it's important to avoid apples to oranges comparisons.

In the context of oil and gas producers, operating costs must be compared between producers with a similar production mix. The chart below shows Pine Cliff, Advantage Oil & Gas (OTC:AAVVF), Painted Pony (OTCPK:PDPYF), and Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) produce a comparable portion of gas and NGL.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The table below compares the total cash costs between these 4 producers.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Operating costs don't seem so low when compared to similar producers. Pine Cliff's operating costs are more than five times higher than Peyto's and Advantage Oil & Gas' operating costs.

As a direct consequence, the statement that highlights "one of the lowest cash flow breakeven points" is ambitious. The cash costs at C$2.51/mcfe are the highest among its peers. And even assuming low sustaining capex of about C$0.5/mcfe, Pine Cliff Energy's total costs are still higher than its peers.

The only statement that's certain in the first item of the slide is the low decline rate. But the low decline rate is also due to the production decrease over the last couple of years.

Valuation

At this stage, considering the high costs and the low reserve life index, I have enough information to decide I need a huge discount to justify an investment decision.

Also, the net debt to TTM adjusted funds flow ratio at 5.41x is high. It's also the highest ratio compared to its peers.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The flowing barrel valuation at C$7,125/boe/d shows an important discount compared to the three other gas producers.

Source: Author

The lower flowing barrel valuation is due to the lower netbacks Pine Cliff realizes because of its higher costs.

The EV/PDP reserves ratio confirms the discount. But the market doesn't value the proved and 2P reserves at a discount compared to its peers because of the low corresponding reserve life index.

Source: Author

The table below shows Pine Cliff needs to realize a total netback of C$1/boe to justify the current stock price at C$0.25. The table assumes a 12x multiple to the profits corresponding to a flat production.

Source: Author

But management doesn't expect to report a profit in 2019.

Taking into account the midpoint of the 2019 guidance, management announced the C$10 million capital program would imply a 4.8% drop in the production. The 2019 capital program corresponds to the 2018 funds flow, which means the company won't generate any free cash flow with 2018 gas prices while production will decrease. Thus, the current share price is optimistic in the context of current gas prices.

Also, a couple of days ago, management announced issuing shares for an acquisition. The price of the issued shares will vary from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and the new shares represent an increase of about 8.2% of the shares outstanding. Considering the share price over the last few years, the timing to issue shares isn't ideal.

Data by YCharts

Issuing shares at these prices shows management thinks the stock isn't undervalued. Or, it indicates the company didn't have any other option. Either way, this decision doesn't give me the confidence to invest in the company.

Conclusion

The corporate presentation shows management's optimistic interpretation of the company's potential. Considering the different opinion I have about the touted low costs and long life reserves, I won't invest in the company.

Also, management decided to issue equity at the lowest stock price over the last several years to finance an acquisition. The negative free cash flow, the declining production, and the high debt are additional reasons for me to stay on the sidelines.

Note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEYUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.