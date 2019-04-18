Ross Stores' Growth Is Deteriorating

Image source

A sharp rally creates a selling chance

Ross Stores (ROST) has proven itself over the years to be one of the better retailers in the market today. The company is well-positioned to take advantage of the years-long trend of shoppers eschewing department stores and legacy retailers for off-price merchandise of all types. This is the space where Ross Stores has built its niche over time and it continues to thrive. However, the recent rally has sent shares back to a level where I think investors should consider selling it and waiting for a better price.

Results show slowing growth

Ross reported Q4 earnings a few weeks ago and results were largely consistent with recent years. Total sales came to $1.6 billion in 2018 against $1.4 billion in 2017, a gain of 6%. In addition, comparable sales were up 4% during the year, stacking on a 4% gain from the prior year as well. Ross has continued to grow comparable sales at steady rates for years and it continues to find ways to drive traffic and transactions. Ross cited weakness in women's apparel, but strength in other categories was more than enough to offset that weakness.

Margins declined last year as a combination of higher cost of goods sold, which reduces gross margins and higher operating costs weighed. Cost of goods sold deteriorated 60bps last year, rising from 71.0% of revenue to 71.6% due to increased freight costs. SG&A costs increased 30bps as labor costs continue to rise, as they have for many retailers and restaurants in recent quarters.

In my view, Ross's margin picture is a source of significant concern given the current valuation. I've mentioned in my past coverage of the stock that projections of ever-higher margins were dangerous given that its operating margins are already in the mid-teens, which is very high for a retailer. Those fears seem to be coming to life as Ross struggles with extremely difficult margin comparisons from past years. This will make continuing to grow earnings more difficult as margins are a headwind, even if it is small.

Indeed, operating income fell from 14.4% of revenue in 2017 to 13.7% last year because of the margin headwinds discussed above. A tax rate that was more than 10% lower than the previous year helped to salvage earnings per share growth of 20%, which looks very impressive. However, operating income was essentially flat on a dollar basis year-over-year, so the growth in earnings was due nearly entirely to a lower tax rate. This is not the sort of earnings growth investors generally look for because it isn't repeatable.

Guidance doesn't support a soaring valuation

Ross plans to open 100 stores this year, split 75/25 between Ross and dd's. That should help drive the top line higher, which analysts reckon will move up 6% this year. Most of that will come from the new stores, but management forecasts 1% to 2% comparable sales growth this year as well. This is an important point because each of the past four years has seen 4% gains in comparable sales. The forecast for less than half of that gain is telling to me in that it means Ross's earnings growth may slow rather materially in the coming years, as it did on an operating basis last year. Ross continues to face its own difficult comparisons as it is a victim of its past successes. Whatever the reason, however, Ross's growth outlook has deteriorated unequivocally.

This is reflected in earnings per share guidance as well as Ross sees $4.30 to $4.50 in EPS this year compared to $4.26 last year. That represents ~1% to ~5% growth in EPS for this year, which is well behind what Ross has experienced in recent years. This guidance supports my thesis that margins have topped and management's own admission that sales growth is going to slow. In short, Ross is not the growth machine it once was.

At nearly 23 times this year's EPS midpoint, Ross looks very expensive to me after the recent rally. Indeed, that is more expensive than the stock has been in the past decade, and this is happening right as growth is slowing down. Even at the top of the guidance range, Ross is looking to grow earnings at 5% or so this year but is priced at 23 times earnings. On a historical basis, Ross is expensive, and against its own growth rates, it is very expensive.

To be clear, I don't think Ross's model is broken by any means. However, I do think that it has finally hit the ceiling in terms of operating margins, and according to guidance, for comparable sales growth. Bidding the stock up as these things are occurring is exactly the wrong thing to do, and I think investors that pay $100 for Ross will be sorely disappointed with their future returns. It seems prudent to me for investors to take advantage of the gift that has been given to them and cash out of Ross. There will be a time when this stock can be had for a much better valuation if one so chooses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.