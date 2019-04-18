Facebook's Stock May Surge Following First Quarter Results

Despite the negative headlines regarding user privacy and election interference Facebook (FB) continues to deal with, the stock has acted very strong, trading well off its December lows. Additionally, the technical chart and options trades indicate that the shares will continue to rise following first quarter results.

The last time we wrote on Facebook was on April 3, noting that the stock had broken out and was on a path to rise toward $187 from its then price of $173. Now with earnings around the corner on April 24, the stock may about to surge well beyond $186.

Optimism

The options for expiration on May 17 are not pricing in a big move in the stock following results. Currently, the long straddle options strategy suggests that shares rise or fall about 6.3% from the $180 strike price. That places the stock in a trading range between $168 and $192 by the expiration date. However, the number of open calls heavily outweigh the number of open puts by a ratio of more than 3 to 1, with roughly 17,000 open calls to just 5,000 open puts.

The calls at the $180 strike price have seen an increasing number of bullish bets in recent days. Additionally, a buyer of the calls would need to the stock to rise to around $186 to break even, an increase of about 5% from the current stock price of roughly $178 on April 18.

The open interest for the calls has a massive dollar value of $10.6 million.

(FB May $180 Calls - Trade Alert)

The calls at the $195 strike price for the same expiration date also have seen their open interest level rise sharply to nearly 12,000 contracts. A buyer of those calls would need the stock to rise by over 10% to $196.40.

(FB May $195 Calls - Trade Alert)

Bullish Chart

The chart also shows that the stock may continue to advance, with the stock trending higher toward its next level of significant resistance around $186. Additionally, the relative strength index continues to rise, suggesting bullish momentum in the stock.

Low Expectations

According to data from YCharts, analysts estimate that first quarter revenue grew 25.1% to $14.97 billion. Meanwhile, earnings are forecast to have dropped by 2% to $1.66 per share. Earnings estimates for Facebook have been on the rise since the end of January when they stood at $1.56 per share, as the revenue outlook has remained little changed.

Data by YCharts

Facebook has done an amazing job of setting the bar low with guidance in past years, helping the company to crush analysts estimates. The company has topped earnings estimates for eight consecutive quarters.

Data by YCharts

Risks

There are plenty of risks with this stock with higher cost being a big variable. The question: How much Facebook was able to control them this quarter? Costs have risen for the company in recent quarters as the company has tried to tighten security around user privacy. It has led to a meaningful decline in operating margin in recent quarters. Should cost come in higher than expected it could result in the company missing analysts estimates.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, it's still unclear if regulation will be something that the company will face in the future or even the potential for fines. These are all lingering longer-term issues that are not likely to have an immediate impact on the quarter but could be a topic that's discussed in the conference call or noted in future guidance.

Like

For now, the outlook for Facebook continues to look optimistic based on the technicals and options. Given Facebook's history of setting the bar low and then topping expectations, it seems more reasonable that the stock could be trading higher following results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.