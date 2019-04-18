Usiminas SA ADR (USNMY) CEO Sergio Leite on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Usiminas SA ADR (OTC:USNMY) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 18, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Sergio Leite - CEO

Alberto Ono - CFO VP, Finance & IR

Miguel Homes - Commercial, VP

Tulio Chipoletti - Industrial Vice President Officer

Thiago Lofiego - Bradesco BBI

Daniel Sasson - ITAU BBA.

Thiago Ojea - Goldman Sachs Group

Caio Ribeiro - Crédit Suisse

Leonardo Correa - BTG Pactual

Carlos De Alba - Morgan Stanley

Gustavo Allevato - Santander Investment Securities

With us today, we have is the Executive Director of Usiminas, Mr. Sergio Leite, Chairman; Alberto Ono, VP of Finance and Investor Relations; Tulio Chipoletti, Chief Industrial Vice President; Takahiro Mori, Vice President for Corporate Planning; Kohei Kimura, VP of Technology and Quality; Miguel Homes, Commercial VP; Carlos Rezzonico, Executive Director of Mineração Usiminas; Ascanio Merrighi, Executive Director for Soluções Usiminas; Heitor Takaki, Usiminas Mecânica, Executive Director; Bruno Paulino, Legal Director; Julio Arroyo, Director of Comptrollership; and Leonardo Karam, Investor Relations, General Manager.

Initially, Mr. Sergio Leite will make his initial remarks. Then Mr. Alberto Ono will present the earnings results of the first quarter of 2019. At the end all the executives will be available to answer questions.

Now I would like to hand it over to Mr. Sergio Leite.

Sergio Leite

Thank you very much. Good morning to everyone. It is a pleasure to be here with you and I thank all of you for participating in our conference call of the first quarter of 2019. Here the upper management of Usiminas just held meeting with all our sites with over 1,500 employees and as you are aware after we communicate to the stock exchange market, our results, we make a presentation to our employees. As I said in our last call, we ended with Usiminas revitalization process that lasted two and half years.

We saw growing EBITDA throughout 2016-2017-2018. BRL600 million, BRL2.2 billion and BRL2.6 billion and now our focus as of the first quarter of 2019 is to focus all our effort in the construction of the long lasting effect in our company in all areas where we are developing. And our company has a focused people, the service to our customers, the innovation. And this morning we communicated to the market an important fact after three years at a level of investment that was below BRL0.5 billion where we invested BRL220 million in both semesters last year, we had BRL500 million, and this year we announced that we are going to invest BRL1 billion, 70% of our steel area focused on the sustainability of our operation, and other very important actions to guarantee our long lasting existence.

Now people that is the main focus of our effort. Now we are in the third year of development of our project that we started in 2017, together we [reformed ourselves] don't [Indiscernible] to prepare our leaders that our 412 people so that they can lead our team. We have over 13,000 people; this is together with our suppliers and totaling 21,000 people. And we want to constantly adapt ourselves to the culture of our company and our new business reality. Last year, we had a job rotation process. Now this process was started in September last year and every year we will have job rotation in the company as a rule.

And the month to carry out this process is the month of September last year. For you to have an idea, Ipatinga plant, we have our production director and five main executives in September. We rotated all of these executives. We had executives that had been for over nine years in the same position, and our view is that our executives should remain in a position between four, six, maximum eight years, but our focus would be between four and six years. Now in the month of April, we will have an important stage of job rotation.

We advanced this because of the relevance of the month of April. And we changed this. The production directory of Cubatão and Ipatinga to get new dynamic to the business. We are strongly working it because we want to practice in the company a culture geared toward customer with all the work of the team because we want to serve as our customer and innovation culture as well we have created an innovation. Executive growth, we have the digital committee in 2017. Last year, we created the innovation committee. We are innovating. We are doing a lot of innovation because through small and major innovations, we will be prepared to build a future of this company.

We want to interact more and more with startups because we want to bring new contribution to the company in this world that we're living in right now, and in a nutshell what I would like to convey to the markets is the message of the mobilization of Usiminas teams because we want to continue doing what we have been doing in the past three years, constant improvement of our results to build the present and the future over the Usiminas. And thank you very much to each one of you for your attention.

Alberto Ono

Good morning to everyone. I would like to thank all of you for participating in our earnings results and to see the figures that you can follow through our webcast. First and foremost, steel unit sales, we were --our volume was around 1 million tons, very similar to the past quarter. That was the fourth quarter of 2018. In iron ore sales, there was a significant increase that was 25%. We totaling almost 1.9 tons during this quarter. This had a very positive effect in our results and subsequently I will show you what happened. The adjusted EBITDA here with non-recurring effects that we had during the last quarter. There was an improvement of 34%.

This is a significant result. This comes from our mining sect unit and net profit that was positive BRL76 million this quarter. Now we go to our next slide. Here we have the evolution from the first quarter of 2018 up to the date. Here we had a margin of 14%, here we have BRL488 million of consolidated EBITDA. Once again here we can see --here the second quarter of 2018 that was affected by the truck drivers strike and here you can see another quarter that had over 1 million tons as a result.

The next slide here we can see the results of our steel units. The EBITDA was BRL301 million that is highly aligned with the results of the fourth quarter of 2018. When we eliminate the non-recurring effect, the margin is very similar. Here you can see our stability in volumes and in results.

Our next slide here we have iron ore sales. Mineracao Usiminas, this is a record volume when we see at last the past 15 months. This is the result of the first quarter of 2019 reaching almost 1.9 million tons with a very significant growth in sales to third parties and also in exports. The reflection of this volume increase and better prices that were observed during this quarter resulted better and better results in iron ore sales. And you can see here we have our --and here we have BRL76 million in the past quarter.

Here we have our steel transformation. So Soluções Usiminas, here is an evolution the 42% and the EBITDA growing to BRL70 million and although it doesn't appear here we had a concentrated effect during the last quarter. That's for --if we -- if we don't consider this provision the result would be highly aligned with the fourth quarter. And that last and Usiminas Mecânica, here you can see; although our result is slightly negative in capital goods, there was a recovery in the company.

This is a result which presents a neutral EBITDA when we compare it to the past three quarters that were very negative quarters. Now when we go to our next slide here. We have more information. First, we will talk about working capital that was BRL3.7 billion. It was BRL3.5 billion- BRL4 billion. This is a normal level of working capital for this quarter. Now in steel, inventories, we end up with 689 tons. This level is similar to the second and third quarter last year. Reminding you that the fourth quarter because of scheduled shutdowns of the high furnace and other equipment, there was also a reduction of steel inventories, but now we're back to normal.

The next slide here, here we will show our cash position and indebtedness. There was a drop of our debt. We advanced a payment of BRL326 million to our creditors. So now our debt is BRL5.5 billion with a stable cash position that is almost BRL1.8 billion. And our CapEx of the quarter the BRL89 million. I believe that this level is still a bit low within our project view as it was announced to be our intention is to have a global CapEx of BRL1 billion this year. And basically these would be the main figures and we're open to answer any of your questions.

Our first question comes from Thiago Lofiego, Bradesco BBI.

ThiagoLofiego

Good morning. I have two questions. The first one would be regarding the steel market. If you could tell us how you see the sales for the second quarter? If there is a higher demand or not? And within the steel segment, if you could talk about cost, what can we expect for the second quarter? Regarding the cost of slabs and cost of other raw material and also Mineracao, here you mentioned 5 million tons of production. I would like to know if your guidance of BRL89 million is still valid. And what kind --what will be the amount of iron ore that you will buy from third parties?

MiguelHomes

Good morning, Thiago. This is Miguel. Regarding the market, we have to remember that the beginning of the year came with great expectations connected to the growth of the GDP expectation. And the growth and the forecasts that the Brazilian economy was going to grow, but throughout the quarter these expectations drop. The GDP growth expectation was above 2.5%; industrial production, the growth forecast was 3% for 2019. And that the Central Bank says that the GDP will grow below 2% and the industrial growth will be around 2.3%. This drop in the growth expectations did impact the consumption of steel. And of course on our sales of the first quarter.

But I believe that we --for like --for example the automobile industry expects to grow 9%; capital goods also expect to grow above 5%. So we believe that the growth in the second quarter will be better than that of the first quarter, but we will keep our eyes on the indicators. I will talk about the costs now for the second quarter expectation for the price of product so would be a drop of 1% or 2%. This is our expectation of our COGS.

AlbertoOno

Good morning. Your question regarding Mineracao Usiminas. Our production that was planned for 2019 had anticipated a production increase throughout the year because of the activation of two plants that was the Sumitomo plant and the East mine. These plants will become operational and they depend on licenses. And as you know, licenses take a bit long because of the situation of the iron ore situation that is saturating the job of the agencies that have to issue this license. But the production volume is considered between approximately 7.5- 8 million tons and this will also depend when these other two plants become operational. And this is why the increase of production that we will see throughout the year will follow the plan that we had already defined in our original budget.

ThiagoLofiego

Miguel, a word about the --did you said that the second quarter would fare better than the first quarter. Could you -- do you believe that we would have a consolidated volume above 1.1 million ton or is it too aggressive?

Miguel Homes

Thiago, it will also depend on the economic activity. During the first quarter, we observed a significant drop in the stocks of the distribution sector. There is a drop in --there was a drop in the inventory. The different areas of the industrial sector. Depending on these evolutions, we could have an interesting growth. Now everything depends of the evolution of the different indicators of the Brazilian economy.

Our next question from Daniel Sasson, ITAU BBA.

DanielSasson

Good morning and for your presentation and for taking questions. My first question is regarding the prices of --- the average price is dropping 1% quarter-on-quarter. And this is 8% in average prices we would like to understand deterioration of profit and price concession? And where do you see the parity of imports? Today, we've seen some competitors are now seeing an increase of pricing in their distribution. Do you believe that it's impossible --that it's possible to increase prices when there's a lower demand?

And my second question is regarding working capital. We've seen BRL300 million for the working capital. I would like to understand how sustainable is the working capital at these levels or which we should expect some increase in the upcoming quarters?

MiguelHomes

Good morning, Dan. This is Miguel. Regarding the average price, it is important to clarify that the average price is impacted by three points. The first factor was throughout the quarter there was an important pressure from the distribution center. And this affected 10%. Now this drop of 10% in the distribution added to greater volumes of the quarter was based on this quarter. So there is an affects the average price of the quarter that was offset. This was offset by the automobile sector because of their annual contracts; the average price was impacted by the distribution sector drop.

Also greater volume with a lower price at the end of the quarter was mix. That was more connected to commercial products that have a lower average price. Regarding your second question regarding the increase of price, we want to increase 10% as of the --in the distribution in the industrial sector as of April 1st and this increase of price, it is a need because there is an increase in cost we have to be competitive with the international market.

At the end of the first quarter, we saw a negative parity in the distribution sector. And now we have a positive parity that is equal to 5% more or less. Now regarding your work --the working capital, we see that your range between BRL3.5 billion and BRL4 billion because of the volume, the cost of the inventories. So this view is a consequence of this. And in the future we will remain in this range between BRL3.5 billion and BRL4 billion.

So I believe that we will work in between these ranges when we think about the upcoming quarters.

ThiagoOjea

Good morning to everyone. Thank you for your question. My first question is regarding cash generation in addition to the working capital that was approached in the past quarter. Your CapEx was low, it was BRL1 billion. Could you explain why the capital is so low during the first quarter? And what would be your expectation for cash generation throughout the year? If you have a guidance and going back to the domestic sales of steel. Could you break out per sectors where you have better sectors? The automobile industry stands out, but are there other areas that are better -- and are there areas that are very slow right now?

AlbertoOno

Thiago, Alberto speaking. Number one, regarding working capital, it is cash generation and fortunately unfortunately we do not give you guidance. Now when we talk about CapEx, CapEx of the first quarter, this was a reflection of what happened during the fourth quarter. We had a major growth during the fourth quarter and the projects of the year were a bit delayed during the first quarter. But there will be a catch-up during the year.

This is our expectation and within our guidance this is BRL1 billion. This is almost 70% for steel. Regarding the different sectors, as you know, the automobile industry presented a slight drop regarding the production when we compared it to the first quarter last year's. So capital goods and automobile industry is where Usiminas has strong performance. We believe that we still have opportunities of growth according to forecasts that engage the main players of the sectors.

In addition to capital goods and automobile sector, well when we see construction is very slow and we --and civil construction is still slow here.

CaioRibeiro

Thank you for taking my question. My first question is a follow up on your CapEx. Could you elaborate on your BRL1 billion CapEx? If this is regarding the High Furnace 3 of the Ipatinga and what percentage is dedicated to the event? If there is an expectation to improve the cost of slabs after the revamp and iron ore what -- is there a discussion of a sale of a stake in the MUSA or and what do you think about the life of the mine? And I would like some opinion or hear your opinion of what is going to happen?

TulioChipoletti

Ribeiro, this is Tulio. This year High Furnace 3 impacts 60 -70 mills. This is amongst the 70% of the steel unit. The other values are strongly impacted by sustaining investments, security environment announced that replacement, permanent goods et cetera. After the revamp, we expect to significantly improve some operating indicators of the High Furnace 3 especially when we talk about fuel that is very important. So we are working because, yes, we want to drop. We want it --we want there to be a drop in the price of the slabs.

And I believe that there will be an interesting drop in prices that will be around 5%. And this is the cost that is associated to calculate the right full rate. [Indiscernible] regarding MUSA, the analysis for divestment continues. And this is an ongoing process. This is the only thing that I can say.

LeonardoCorrea

Good morning. Thank you. My first question, when we see the profitability of the steel unit during the last two quarters, there was a drop of the EBITDA margin below 10%. When we see the evolution of this during the first, second, third quarter of 2018, we were between 16% and 18%. I would like you to elaborate why of this and qualitative remarks because what is the direction of this metric for Usiminas and for your recent history, we believe that there are pressure and you have difficulties in explaining of these points.

I know that you don't get guidance of margins and do you believe that we could expect some type of return of --I don't know this could be a margin of 15% that you delivered throughout some quarters during 2018. Now regarding iron ore, I know that the great jump in EBITDA and the great improvement in the quarter came from iron ore. You grew BRL120 million quarter-on-quarters; this helped you a lot in your results. And there are many variables that are changing specifically spread and adjustments and qualities. I would like to know what is your breakeven in China. What kind of cost do you have in China?

And regarding your CapEx, one point that I would like you to clarify. I know that perhaps you cannot forecast 2020 -2021. Are you announcing the companies that are announcing plans of three years? But at very little is being allocated to Ipatinga. Does it make sense to believe that this BRL1 billion will be sustainable and this will have a carryover? So Usiminas is going to work at a different level and they will work way above the BRL560 million and that this will be a long-lasting activity?

AlbertoOno

Well, Leonardo, regarding the profitability and our margins, we have to remember that we are exposed to the international market in terms of cost, iron ore prices. We always talk about parity, price differential. These are the imported products. What we can see is that this evolution follows the international market during the first quarter specifically of 2018. This was an international quarter where prices deteriorated because the international steel prices.

And this was reverted during the first quarter. So the expectation is that if they sustained itself; we will be able to grow and following the international price that both in cost and sales of steel. This is our expectation. In a certain way this is linked to what happens abroad. Answering your question about iron ore, as you mentioned, there are negative variables and the positive could be shipment exchange rate, but negative would be the increase of products like --that we have to buy to complement our own production.

And negative points we have the drop of premium in the international market. So I can say that today in average the breakeven in China would be around $50. Leonardo, your last question regarding the CapEx for the upcoming years. Your assumption does make sense. We believe that in the next two years the level would be very close to what we're showing this year that is around BRL1 billion. Although the High Furnace that is between BRL60 million and BRL70 million, it will grow and the total will be around BRL1 billion a year for the upcoming three years.

But I believe that the production of the high furnace is going to increase. And I believe that this is something that you should expect.

CarlosDeAlba

Thank you very much and good morning, everyone. And so the question has to do with the steel sectors and the prices and that you expect to realize going forward in the second quarter. We understand that there is a push to these prices between 10% and 15% in flat products. Can you talk about what are you doing with your clients? Is this-- can you confirm that you are also increasing processing along these levels? And what is your expected increase in realized prices for the second quarter?

And then and could you comment a little bit as to what have been key initiatives management is working on regarding cost or product mix changes or anything that the company can control from an operating perspective that you believe will improve your margins in steel in the next few quarters? And it will be great if you can attach or quantify the potential impact from these initiatives. Thank you.

AlbertoOno

Good morning, Carlos. Regarding the price expectations for the second quarter, we have to remember as we mentioned, we have an increase of 10% for the distribution sector when we entered the negotiation with the Asian automobile industries in Brazil. This new evolution closed at a level that was very similar to the first round of negotiation at the end of last year. Now this increase in the automobile industry together with the distribution sector will increase the average price of the upcoming quarters. This will also impact because the growth is focused on products, more commercial products of lower added value with a lower average price.

These two -three impacts possibly will generate today and we believe that we will have between 2% and 3% when we compare it to the first quarter of this year. So this would be the increase, 2% and 3%.

TulioChipoletti

Carlos, good morning. Regarding your question, the initiatives that are being realized within the steel unit and regarding cost reduction what I can say is that there are a number of projects underway which are basically focused on three main areas. One would be the production of sinter. That is the important part of the metallic load of the high furnace. And this will give us a good result in the short medium term. The second thing would be is also connected to fuel. We have a number of initiatives that want to reduce this indicated that strongly impacts the use of coke.

So we won't have to buy imported coke and this can impact the short and the medium term. And in the future, we have projects, we have a number of projects I can't mention all of them in the steel mill improving the production of steel mill with more restrictive steel. Then meeting the markets demand and also here in laminated projects of energy efficiency that are underway. We also have projects to reduce our costs and these areas are very important for us. And we are focusing on them to reduce all of our costs.

CarlosDeAlba

Thank you. Is there an estimated number of the benefit from these initiatives?

TulioChipoletti

Well, generally we cannot give you this estimate in the meeting because some of our problems are there -- some projects are complex and we cannot disclose this type of information in our conference call.

GustavoAllevato

Good morning to everyone. I have two questions. Now the first one would be price. You said after the increase of10 % for distribution we have a premium of 5%. But with the increase of raw material in the past weeks do you believe that you will increase prices in May/June to offset the increase in cost and to follow the international price? And my second question is if you have an update to see the credits to receive from Eletrobras? And do you expect to receive these credits this year from Eletrobras?

AlbertoOno

Good morning, Gustavo. Yes, we continue monitoring the international prices. And as you said, the last weeks presented a slight increase in prices. What are the current situation and the parity today? Of course, today, we could have a forecast of new increases during the year. Now, of course, these increases will depend a lot on the evolution of these indicators and the appetite of steel consumption in Brazil for the upcoming months. Gustavo, regarding the Eletrobras credits, as far as we're concerned what we saw in the fourth quarter is that we will receive this amount during this year.

