Ondas Holdings: Expects To Apply To Trade On The NYSE, But The Risk Is Large

While the new Internet of Things ("IoT") technology proposed by Ondas Holdings (OTCQB:ONDS) is promising, the company's financial situation and the valuation of the shares are not appealing. With revenue of only $0.19 million, the amount of enterprise value should not be equal to $316 million. Other competitors in the Internet of Things industry are trading at 0.3-3.4x sales. In addition, the amount of current debt is large, and Ondas does not have the cash to make the payment as well as FCF generation. With all this in mind, investors should understand that the company is far from reaching its break-even point. Ondas may need to raise a substantial amount of capital to finance its future operations.

Source: Prospectus

Business

Founded in 2014, Ondas Holdings Inc. executed a reverse acquisition transaction on September 28, 2018, that gave access to Ondas Networks, a wireless networking business developing a Software Defined Radio platform for Mission Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications.

Source: Company's Website

Targeting business clients, such as electric utilities, oil and gas producers, water, rail, transportation and government sector, the company offers FullMAX, a software-defined radio system for secure broadband networks. Ondas Holdings presents its platform with the image below on its website:

Source: Company's Website - Platform

In terms of business strategy, investors should get to know that a wireless network like FullMAX is less expensive to build than LTE networks. The factor that changes everything is FullMAX ability to optimize the performance of lower cost radio spectrum besides providing much greater coverage. According to the prospectus, the company's platform is receiving demand from clients not only due to its low cost but also due to its increased penetration of "smart machinery" and sensors.

Balance Sheet

The balance sheet reported for the year ended December 31, 2018, shows an impressive 271% increase in the number of total assets. The reverse acquisition transaction that took place on September 28, 2018, explains the changes in the balance sheet. Cash increased by 147% amounting to 1.129 million and property and equipment increased by 3,821% amounting to $0.502 million. A list of assets is shown in the image below:

Source: Prospectus

On the liabilities front, the company reports $17.5 million in total liabilities including promissory notes of $10 million and notes payable worth $4.1 million. The amount of current financial debt is equal to $13 million. As a result, if Ondas cannot raise a substantial amount of money soon, it may suffer certain liquidity issues. The image below offers a list of liabilities:

Source: Prospectus

Regarding the interest rates being paid, investors should get to know that Ondas Holdings is paying an interest rate of more than 11.25%. Certain investors should believe that this interest rate is expensive. Read the lines below for further details on this matter:

On March 9, 2018, the Company and the Lender entered into a Secured Term Promissory Note for $5,000,000, having a maturity date of September 9, 2019 ("Tranche A"). The Note bears interest at a per annum rate equal to the greater of (A) 11.25% or (B) 11.25% plus the Prime Rate, less 3.25%. The Agreement also includes payments of $25,000 in loan commitment fees and $100,000 (1%) of the funding in loan facility charges."

Source: Prospectus

Income Statement

In 2018, revenue declined by 30% amounting to $0.190 million. The gross profit margin was equal to 79%, which investors should appreciate. With that, the company increased its sales and marketing expenses by 475% amounting to $2.89 million without being able to increase its operating income. In 2018, the operating loss increased by 252% amounting to -$8.4 million. The image below provides the income statement:

Source: Prospectus

What investors should study closely is the cash burn rate of Ondas Holdings. The FCF increased from -$2.6 million in 2017 to -$9 million in 2018. The image below provides the cash flow statement:

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

While the company expects to use some of the IPO proceeds to reduce its debt, it also expects to use a certain amount of money to execute R&D, build product inventory along with other general corporate purposes. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Ondas Holdings Inc. expects to have sufficient cash to operate at least for the next twelve months. This is very relevant. Investors should understand that if the company runs out of cash, further sale of equity is likely. As a result, stock dilution could lead to share price depreciation. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

We believe that our existing cash and cash equivalents, along with the net proceeds from this offering, together with interest on cash balances, will be sufficient to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through at least the next twelve months."

Source: Prospectus

Stockholders

The list of shareholders reveals that a large number of shares are owned by directors. In addition, Ondas Holdings could only attract the attention of Energy Capital, LLC. Other institutional investors were not contacted or did not show interest in acquiring shares of Ondas Holdings. The image below provides a list of shareholders:

Source: Prospectus

Competitors And Valuation

The company offers a description of other competitors without providing the name of any. As noted in the prospectus, Ondas Holdings competes with alternatives to wireless technology and private and public cellular data networks.

Let's compare Ondas with other Internet of Things stocks. While they don't offer exactly the same systems and services, their ratios should be correlated. Competitors trade at 0.3-3.4x sales while reporting revenue growth of 2.69-21.6% and gross profit margin of 12.3-80.6%. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: YCharts

As shown on the OTC Markets website, the total amount of shares outstanding is equal to 50.4 million:

Source: OTC Markets

Let's also include 0.14 million shares that could be issued from convertible debt holders. The image below provides further details on the total amount of convertible securities. Please note that in 2017, there existed warrants and options. It is positive that Ondas does not report them anymore. As a result, the stock dilution risk on this name has diminished quite a bit.

Source: Prospectus

In total, the share count is equal to 50.5 million shares. At $6, the total market capitalization should be equal to $303 million. Deducting $1.1 million in cash and adding debt of $14.1 million, the total enterprise value should be equal to $316 million. With revenue of $0.190 million, the company trades at more than 1,600x, which seems very overvalued as compared to other competitors. Investors may need to wait a few months to see significant revenues. The market appears to be expecting them. That's the only justification for the current valuation of the company.

From OTC Markets to the NYSE

The company expects to apply to list its shares on the NYSE. It means that many more market participants should have access to the company's financial statements and business model. The demand for the stock should increase. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Conclusion And Risks

With an innovative Internet of Things technology and a gross profit margin of 76%, Ondas Holdings is trading highly overvalued as compared to peers. Other competitors with similar gross profit margin are trading at 2.5x sales and the company trades at much more than that. The market seems to be expecting a significant amount of sales in the future. That's the only way the analysts may explain why the total enterprise value is equal to $316 million while reporting revenue of only $0.190 million.

The most serious risk on this name is the amount of current debt. The company does not have cash in hand to pay it. In addition, the lack of FCF generation is not ideal. Ondas Holdings needs a lot of new capital before reaching its break-even point. While growth investors may not care about this fact, value investors should not appreciate it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.