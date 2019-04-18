Vienna Insurance Group: An Undercovered 5%-Yield Stock With A 11% Dividend Growth And A 35% Potential Upside

With a 35% potential upside over the next two years, a 5% growing dividend yield, Vienna is a very good candidate for any investors who would like to be exposed to Eastern Europe.

Over the next two years, the company plans to continue growing by focusing on high margin products like assistance and health insurance and acquiring new portfolios.

In 2018, the insurer reported better-than-expected pre-tax results. Furthermore, the dividend was increased by 11%.

The company has built up a regional moat, by acquiring small and mid-sized portfolios and developing new products.

Notes for readers

Vienna Insurance Group (OTCPK:VNRFY) is primarily traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange under the ticker VIG:AV. I will be referring to the Austrian symbol for the article. Amounts are in euro (€) unless mentioned otherwise. EUR-USD 1.1220. Price of 1 euro in USD as of March 30, 2019. Furthermore, most of the figures are based on the financial reports of Vienna.

Executive Summary

On the 21st of March, Vienna Insurance released its full-year results. The post-tax results declined by 9.6% to €268.9 million ($321 million), driven by increased non-controlling interests from housing societies and higher tax expenses (in 2017, the company benefited from one-off effects which reduced the average tax rate to 15.8%).

However, the pre-tax results grew by 9.7% to €485.4 million ($592 million), benefiting from a 2.6% earned premium growth, a 12.2% increase in the financial results and an improved combined ratio of 96%. The pre-tax profit was above the 2018 previously-announced targets (€450-€470 million), proving that the insurance company made several significant efforts to improve the profitability of some branches.

As I expected, Vienna Insurance Group raised its dividend per share by 10 cents ($0.1122) to €1.0 ($1.122) or an 11% increase on a year-to-year basis. The company confirmed its goals again to write slightly more than €10 billion ($12.2 billion) of premiums by the end of 2020 and has even upgraded its 2020 profit forecast. Profit before taxes is expected to range between €530 million ($595 million) and €550 million ($617 million) in 2020, or a €50 million ($56 million) increase compared to the previously announced profit forecast.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group's Q4 2018 Presentation

Benefiting from an extremely strong regional moat, the company is on track to combine growth with improved underwriting margins. Eventually, the long-term investors will benefit from the strategy set up by Vienna Insurance Group's executives, as the dividend should increase gradually over the years.

A Premium Volume Slightly Higher Than Expectations

The company reported a 2.9% increase in the gross written premiums, which reached €9.7 billion ($10.9 million) for 2018.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group's Q4 2018 Presentation

The premium growth was mainly driven by commercial development in the Czech Republic (+€81 million), the remaining Central and Eastern European ("CEE") countries (+€23 million) and Baltic States (+€48 million). Furthermore, the central functions contributed actively to the premium growth.

In Austria, the largest market of the group, the premium level declined by 0.2% to around €3.84 billion ($4.3 billion).

Source: Vienna Insurance Group's Q4 2018 Presentation

Adjusted for life single premium business, the premiums in Austria were up by 1.6%, primarily due to the commercial development of the P&C and health activities. In the Czech Republic, the second-largest segment of the company, the gross premiums grew by 5.0%, driven by life regular premium business (+€33 million) and other property (+€38 million). Only the life single business recorded a premium decline of €13 million.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group's Q4 2018 Presentation

In Slovakia, the premium level declined by 1.3% to €800 million ($898 million). Nonetheless, adjusted for life single premium business, the premiums were up by 3.8%, mostly because of the non-life insurance activities.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group's Q4 2018 Presentation

In Poland, the gross written premium grew by 1.3% to €898 million ($1.0 billion). Adjusted for life-single premium business, the premium growth amounted to 12.5% and was driven by the motor and property insurance businesses, which grew, respectively, by €62 million ($70 million) and €36 million ($40 million).

Source: Vienna Insurance Group's Q4 2018 Presentation

In the Baltic States, Vienna Insurance continued to record a double-digit premium growth at the overall level. The strong premium growth was observed in all lines of business.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group's Q4 2018 Presentation

In other countries, the company recorded an increase in the top line as well. The premiums grew by 5.2% in Romania, by 6.8% in Hungary, by 14.1% in Bulgaria, by 9.7% in Germany and Liechtenstein, and by 6.4% in the remaining CEE countries. Last but not least, the central functions contributed actively to the premium growth. The gross written premiums increased by 12.2% to about €1.6 billion ($1.8 billion), in connection with the increased motor business written across the branches. Turkey/Georgia was the only CEE region, which recorded a top-line decline. However, adjusted for the foreign exchange effects (mainly related to the Turkish lira), the premiums were up by 19.8% in 2018.

On the segment side, the premium growth was mostly due to the development of the non-life and health activities (+6.7% in the total non-life business and +10.2% in health insurance). The company continued to decrease its exposure to the single-premium life insurance products (a 14.3% year-to-year premium decline).

Source: Vienna Insurance Group's Q4 2018 Presentation

Thanks to its leading position in Austria and the Czech Republic, Vienna was able to expand its presence in the CEE countries over the last years. With a leading position in Slovakia, Baltic States and Bulgaria, the insurance company aims to strengthen its position in growing markets like Poland.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group's Investor Presentation

On March 2019, the Austrian company completed the acquisition of Gothaer TU. With this purchase, the market share of the insurer in Poland will be around 9%. One month before the acquisition completion of Gothaer TU, the company acquired a stake in insurance association TUW "TUW". With these two new acquisitions, Vienna has made another step to reach its mid-term target of having a 10% market share in Poland.

In my opinion, Vienna will continue to make small acquisitions to strengthen its position in the different CEE countries where the Austrian insurer has a market share below 5%. As announced previously, the company will develop its health and assistance services, which are two areas where the insurer could record a double-digit growth over the next five years.

The 95% Long-Term Combined Ratio Target Is Near

According to the 2020 ambition plan, the target of the group is to deliver a combined ratio of 95% over the cycle. In 2018, the insurer recorded a combined ratio of 96%, down by 0.7 percentage point.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group's Q4 2018 Presentation

The improvement in the combined ratio at the group level was primarily driven by a better claims situation, resulting in an improved loss ratio. Nonetheless, the cost ratio deteriorated slightly by 0.9 percentage point to 31.3%.

In the countryside, the combined ratio improved almost everywhere, except in Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Turkey/Georgia, and other markets.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group's Q4 2018 Presentation

In Austria, the largest market of the insurer, the combined ratio improved by 1.3 percentage points to 94.2%. The improvement was driven by a positive claims development in fire and Casco (Casualty and collision) insurance.

In the Czech Republic, the underwriting margins improved by 4.8 percentage points, mainly because of the lack of major claims. In 2017, the Czech branch suffered from major claims in the property segment.

Polish, Baltic, and Hungarian branches improved their margins as well with a respective combined ratio of 92.6% (-1.3pp), 98.7%(-0.4pp) and 98.5% (-0.5pp). The remaining CEE delivered a total result of €18.4 million vs. a loss of €9.4 million, resulting from a massive improvement in the combined ratio (96.6% vs. 100.1%). The enhancement of the insurance portfolio profitability was driven by the efforts made to reduce as much as possible the operating costs leading to a decrease in the cost ratio by 4.8 percentage points.

On the other side, Romania recorded the worst deteriorated combined ratio. With a 107.5% combined ratio in 2018, the Romanian insurance portfolio was unprofitable and suffered from the change in reference tariffs on motor business. Because of reserve strengthening, the Bulgarian branch recorded a deteriorated combined ratio of 99.1%. Last but not least, Turkey/Georgia showed a higher combined ratio as well, because of the increase in the cost ratio (a 6.7 percentage point deterioration).

In spite of unfavorable development in small countries, the Austrian group succeeded in lower its combined ratio, benefiting from an improvement in its traditional markets (e.g., Austria and the Czech Republic) and the efforts made on the growing ones (e.g., Baltics, Poland, and Hungary). Even if the total expense ratio did not improve, as I expected, the company is well on track to achieve its 95% combined ratio target by the end of 2020.

Lower Margins In Health Activities

One of the growing areas in which Vienna Insurance invests heavily is the health insurance activities. The company wants to develop health insurance products in all branches. Unfortunately, writing more policies mean sometimes taking additional risks. In 2018, the underwriting margin of the underwriting branch was nil, suffering from an increase in the claims and benefits paid to the policyholders. While the net earned premiums grew by 6.4% to €482.5 million ($541 million), the profit before taxes dropped by 25.7% to €31.2 million ($35 million).

In 2019, one of the goals of the insurer will be undoubtedly to restore the underwriting margin of the health insurance business, either by reducing the operating costs or by improving the underwriting process (by increasing the health insurance policy tariffs, for example).

Mixed Situations In Life

With an €82 million ($92 million) pre-tax profit decline, the life activities suffered from a margin decrease. However, the situation was different across the geographical areas. In the mature markets, like Austria and Germany, the company succeeded in increasing its new business margin to 2.7%. However, in CEE countries, the new business margin was down to 6.6% in 2018 (7.5% in 2017).

Even if the overall situation is not catastrophic, I expect the contribution of the life activities to decrease over the next years, as the company is now focused on developing health, assistance and non-life products.

A Positive Change In The Dividend Distribution

Two news related to the dividend distribution were shared with investors. First, as I expected, the dividend per share was increased by 10 cents to €1.0 or an 11% growth.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group's Q4 2018 Presentation

Second, the company has changed its dividend policy. In the past, the company redistributed at least 30% of its earnings. From now, the payout ratio will be in the range of 30% and 50%.

Hence, the dividend per share will remain aligned with group performance.

Takeaways

2018 was definitively a good year, in spite of the negative impact from the non-controlling interests and the higher tax rate. The dividend was increased by 11% and remained well-covered.

The insurer succeeded in combining growth with improved margins, by developing new products and acquiring small or mid-sized competitors.

Furthermore, with the decisions to focus on the health and non-life products and the assistance services, the insurer will become less sensitive to the interest rates, generate more predictable results and deliver a steadily increasing dividend to its shareholders.

If I compared Vienna Insurance Group with another insurer, I would say the strategy of the Austrian company is similar to AXA's (OTCQX:AXAHF) plan. With the acquisition of XL Group (XL) and the divestment of life business, AXA decided to become an insurance giant, providing mainly protection, health, and non-life insurance coverages.

Even if Vienna is ten times smaller than AXA in terms of premium volume, the strategy is quite similar for both insurers. However, Vienna is only present in a limited geographical area while AXA is a global insurer. As the company is focused on a very limited geographic area, the insurer has developed a solid moat, by acquiring small portfolios and developing well-known brands and recognized underwriting expertise at a local level.

With an RoE of 6.4% in 2018, the company is currently traded at about 0.7 times the book value.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group's Q4 2018 Presentation

If the company succeeds in significantly improving its RoE (by around 200 bps), the stock could be traded at approximately 1.0 times the book value per share or a 35% potential upside at the current price (€25 per share).

However, investors should remain very prudent, as the insurer is exposed to a limited geographical area and could suffer from an economic slowdown in CEE countries. Here we go again: the never ending debate between diversification and concentration. Although the company remains focused on a limited geographical area, I am confident in Vienna Insurance's ability to maintain its margins and redistribute the capital excess accordingly to shareholders over the years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNRFY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.