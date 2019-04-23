Cabot Oil & Gas Making Boatloads Of Money With Its Low-Cost Gas Production

With an operating cash flow of in excess of $1B, it has plenty of capital available to invest in even more gas wells to further boost the output.

Cabot Oil & Gas has been able to continue to push its production costs down, and is now reaping the rewards.

Introduction

With Chevron (CVX) buying Anadarko Petroleum (APC), there seems to be renewed interest in domestic oil and gas producers. As it had been a while since I had a look at Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), and I actually never published an article on COG, I wanted to check up on the company to see if it still meets my investment criteria and if I should consider going long again.

The gas price was fine, so Cabot had a good year

Cabot is focusing on the Marcellus shale where it’s producing about 2Mm cubic feet of gas per day from 647 wells, for a total production of around 729Bcf. Although natural gas hasn’t been too popular in the past few years, I do think Cabot Oil & Gas deserves some attention as the company has been able to reduce both its cash cost and all-in operating expenses on the gas fields it’s producing from:

Source: Cabot company presentation

Considering Cabot received approximately US$2.58 per Mcf of gas it sold, it does have a healthy operating margin. The total revenue in 2018 was approximately $2.19B (which is almost twice as much as the 2016 revenue), and this also included a revenue of almost $210M due to the sale of "brokered gas." A profitable concept as Cabot’s expenses related to these brokered natural gas sales totaled just $184.2M, so it’s actually generating a nice margin on this.

Source: SEC filings annual report 2018

As you can imagine, the revenue was predominantly gas weighted as approximately 99% of Cabot’s output consists of natural gas. Cabot also did a good job in keeping the operating expenses low: The G&A expenses actually decreased while the transportation expenses related to getting the gas to the final customers increased by just 3% despite a 13.5% production increase.

Whereas Cabot had to report operating losses in each of the two consecutive years ($565M and $151M in operating losses), the lack of an impairment charge in 2018 resulted in positive operating income of almost $772M. The interest expenses also decreased, and Cabot’s bottom line shows a net income of $557M, or $1.25 per share.

A good result, but I also was curious to see Cabot’s cash flow performance. The reported operating cash flow of $1.105B still needs to be adjusted for changes in the working capital position as well as the difference between taxes paid and taxes due (as Cabot was able to defer a part of its tax bill). After applying these adjustments, Cabot’s operating cash flow remained very healthy at $1.04B.

Source: SEC filings annual report 2018

Considering the total capex was just $895M, the net free cash flow result was $145M, which was sufficient to cover the dividend payments. However, the aggressive share buyback (Cabot spent $873-905M on repurchasing almost 39 million shares) exceeded the available amount of free cash flow, and one could argue the proceeds from $680M in asset sales were funding a large part of the buyback program. The aggressive buyback reduced the share count to less than 424M shares which will ultimately benefit the shareholders.

What will the future bring?

While the math appears to be simple ($1.04B in adjusted operating cash flow minus $895M in capital expenditures equals $145M in free cash flow), there are more complications. After all a large part of the $895M capex was spent on further expanding the production profile. Despite selling some oil-rich assets, the total gas-equivalent production increased by 7% while the pure gas production increased by a double-digit percentage.

In 2019, Cabot plans to spend less ($800M in capex versus $895M) but aims to increase its production by approximately 20%. Even in the first quarter of the year, its production rate already should increase by approximately 10%. So although Cabot hasn’t provided a breakdown between growth capex and sustaining capex and also didn’t provide an average decline rate of its gas wells, looking at the capex plans for this year and the expected production growth makes it easy to figure out a substantial part of the $800M will go toward further growth. This means the underlying sustaining free cash flow should be much higher than the $145M that’s shown on the cash flow statements.

Source: Cabot annual report

The increased production rate shouldn’t be an issue for Cabot as it had approximately 11.6Bcf in reserves (an increase of more than 40% compared to the end of 2016), resulting in a reserve life index of almost 16 years. Even if no gas would be added to the reserves from here on, the reserve life would still be 13 years, so expanding the production makes a lot of sense.

Additionally, economies of scale will further push the production cost down toward $1.40-1.50 on an all-in basis. So if the gas price doesn’t drop, Cabot should have an excellent 2019.

Source: Cabot presentation

Investment thesis

Most attention these days goes to the "pure" oil producers, but Cabot shows why some domestic gas producers deserve a second look. With an expected average all-in production cost of around $1.50 and an average sales price that should be north of $2.50, Cabot should perform really well this year. The production rate and margins will increase while the total capex will decrease, indicating the reported free cash flow result in 2019 should be substantially higher than the $145M in free cash flow the company reported over FY 2018.

I currently have no position in Cabot Oil & Gas, but I’m pleasantly surprised by its results and upbeat guidance for this year. Rather than initiating a long position, I may opt to write some put options (probably a blend of in-the-money and out-the-money puts) as Cabot seems to be a company with a management team that’s able to keep on executing on the business plan.

