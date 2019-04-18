Zoom: Sell The IPO Trap

There is no doubt that Thursday's biggest winner has been Zoom Video Communications (ZM), which is up more than 75% in its first few hours of public trading. While the company has some impressive revenue growth behind it, the dramatic rise in shares combined with a very tough spot for public investors likely means this name will fall back to earth over time.

Currently, shares are going for almost $64 each, which is more than double the original price range of $28 to $32. Shares ended up pricing at $36, with 10.9 million Class A shares being sold by the company and 10.9 million coming from selling stakeholders. Atlassian (TEAM) owns 5.1% of the Class A shares and Salesforce (CRM) has agreed to buy $100 million worth of shares in a private placement at the IPO.

Here's where things get tricky for those jumping in currently, as detailed in the S-1 filing. After this offering, there will be roughly 24.26 million Class A shares outstanding, with just one voting right per share, with a 3.13 million over-allotment available for underwriters. However, there are more than 232 million Class B shares outstanding, and they contain 10 votes per share, meaning that those class B holders hold almost 99% of the voting rights. Take a look at the extra note provided in the S-1:

The number of shares of our common stock that will be outstanding after this offering and the concurrent private placement is based on 447,612 shares of our Class A common stock (including the conversion of convertible promissory notes) and 242,993,239 shares of our Class B common stock (including the conversion of preferred stock) outstanding as of January 31, 2019 and excludes: 35,064,465 shares of our Class B common stock issuable upon the exercise of options to purchase shares of our Class B common stock outstanding as of January 31, 2019, with a weighted-average exercise price of $1.48 per share (other than 283,177 shares to be issued upon exercise of options to purchase Class B common stock by certain selling stockholders and the subsequent conversion of such shares into an equivalent number of shares of our Class A common stock in connection with the sale of such shares by such selling stockholders in this offering).

1,147,500 shares of our Class B common stock issuable upon the exercise of options to purchase shares of our Class B common stock granted after January 31, 2019, with a weighted-average exercise price of $26.09 per share.

58,300,889 shares of our Class A common stock reserved for future issuance under our 2019 Equity Incentive Plan (2019 Plan), which will become effective in connection with this offering, including 34,000,000 new shares plus the number of shares (not to exceed 24,300,889 shares) ("I") that remain available for grant of future awards under our 2011 Global Share Plan (2011 Plan), which shares will be added to the shares reserved under the 2019 Plan upon its effectiveness and ("II") any shares underlying outstanding stock awards granted under our 2011 Plan that expire, or are forfeited, cancelled, withheld or reacquired; plus an annual evergreen increase, as more fully described under the terms of the 2019 Plan described in the section titled “Executive Compensation—Equity Plans”; and

9,000,000 shares of our Class A common stock reserved for future issuance under our 2019 Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP), which includes an annual evergreen increase and will become effective in connection with this offering.

As I've covered with a number of tech IPOs, including ride sharing firm Lyft (LYFT) recently, dilution will be a big problem moving forward. There may only be 25 million or so shares outstanding now, assuming underwriters exercise their option, but a few years down the road, there likely will be several times that. As soon as the IPO lockup expires, don't you think that holders will convert and then sell millions of those Class B shares, especially if shares are where they are now? Even if shares pull back a little, many of these early investors and founders got there shares well below IPO prices, so they are sitting on massive gains.

The other major issue, especially after this massive rally, is valuation. Even if we only use the roughly 256 million share count, Zoom would be valued at more than $16 billion. Last year's revenue was $330 million, up from $61 million two years earlier, meaning you are paying nearly 50 times sales for this name. Competitor LogMeIn (LOGM) goes for just 3.4 times trailing sales. Even if Zoom gets to $1 billion in revenues say two years down the road, you are paying a massive premium even before considering the amount of dilution coming. Take that outstanding share count up to 300 million and the math gets even tougher. Zoom is also battling Cisco's (CSCO) Webex and Microsoft's (MSFT) Skype for Business. Those are two deep pocketed competitors.

In the end, while Zoom Video Communications is one of Thursday's biggest winners, it seems like the latest name in a long line of IPO traps. Like many new tech names, investors have limited voting power and will face a ton of dilution moving forward, while paying a tremendous valuation even when factoring in revenue growth down the road. We saw a similar setup like this when Lyft went public recently, and shares of that name crashed soon after. While I don't think Zoom will fall that quickly, investors buying right now are likely to be disappointed in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.