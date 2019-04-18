BlackBerry Loses A Relevant Licensing Business

This article explains what was lost and puts a value on it.

In fact, BlackBerry announced that it had just lost a relevant licensing business.

BlackBerry put out PR saying the wonders of its Enterprise tech will now be available to the common man.

Fresh off an article on how media headlines are spun on another stock, I just read BlackBerry (BB) PR titled “BlackBerry Makes its Enterprise-Grade End-to-End Encrypted Messaging Platform Available to BBM Consumers.”

Seems an impressive piece of work, doesn’t it? Finally consumers will be secure or something, having access to “Enterprise-Grade,” “End-to-End Encryption.” But was that what BlackBerry wanted to say with this PR? I’ll say it was not.

Instead, it wanted to deliver bad news with a decent dose of lipstick. Let me explain why.

The Bad News

The bad news is mentioned only once, in the starting phrase to the PR. They read like this (bold emphasis is mine):

BlackBerry Limitedannounced today that in light of Emtek’s decision to end its service of BBM for consumers on May 31, 2019...

The Relevance

BlackBerry doesn’t elaborate, so I will. What was this thing Emtek was doing with BBM? We have to go back three years. Here it is: “BlackBerry and Emtek Forge Partnership to Accelerate and Advance BBM's Consumer Business Globally.”

That doesn’t really provide much detail, it only describes how Emtek was going to use BBM in Indonesia, across its substantial number of active users.

Thankfully, Mumbrella Asia had more detail, three years ago. From them we learn two things:

That this partnership was to last six years (it ended early).

And that it involved $207.5 million in licensing payments (across the last six years).

Then, fiddling through the BlackBerry earnings reports, we can see that this contract was being booked in the licensing and IP segment, where it’s called out as one of the components (bold is mine):

Licensing, IP and Other The Licensing, IP and Other business consists of three units: Intellectual Property and Licensing (“IP&L”), Mobility Licensing, and other licensing programs such as BBM Consumer.

Since the deal was across six years, the best guess for yearly impact is $207.5/6 = ~$34.5 million per year.

This might not seem much, but during FY2019 this would still represent nearly 4% of BlackBerry’s revenues. And more importantly still, these were very high margin (likely, all margin) revenues. There’s also reason to believe there was a further hosting component to the revenues (to host BBM functionality), though it’s unclear whether this is part of the $206.5 million deal or not.

In terms of earnings, $34.5 million, if all margin, also would represent 26.3% of BlackBerry’s entire FY2019 non-GAAP profit. Hence, this ends up being a relevant deal for BlackBerry, whose end was buried in happy PR.

Finally, BlackBerry did say that this event does not impact BlackBerry’s financial guidance (BlackBerry guided toward being profitable during FY2020). However, here perhaps BlackBerry can just conjure more IP revenues out of thin air. Perhaps this time paid in beanie babies.

A Final Note On “Enterprise-Grade End-to-End Encrypted Messaging”

Most messaging apps nowadays offer end-to-end strong encryption. WhatsApp does. Signal does. Telegram does. It’s not a differentiating feature anymore. Indeed, I (and most) thought BBM did the same already.

Conclusion

BlackBerry just saw yet another high-margin licensing deal disappear in spite of all the happiness in its latest PR.

This licensing deal had a level of relevance, given that it arguably (estimated) could have answered for nearly 4% of BlackBerry’s FY2019 revenues and more than one quarter of its non-GAAP profits.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.