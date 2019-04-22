The Explosive Gasoline Market - How High Can It Go?

Gasoline is the most ubiquitous crude oil product, and while the price of the raw energy commodity often determines the path of least resistance for the oil product, sometimes the tail wags the dog and gasoline can drive the price of oil.

The processing spread between oil and gasoline or the crack spread is a real-time indicator for both demand for the oil product and the earnings for refining companies who process oil into the fuel. Therefore, the price of gasoline and its path higher or lower provides valuable information when it comes to the overall fundamental position of the crude oil market.

After three months of selling at the end of 2018, the prices of oil and gasoline have reversed course and have made higher highs and higher lows throughout 2019. As we are coming into the time of the year when driving increases, the demand of gasoline is only beginning to peak, and we could be paying a lot more at the pump to fill our cars over the coming weeks and months. The most direct route for a trade or investment in the gasoline market is via the futures and futures options on the NYMEX division of the CME. The United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is an ETF product that does an excellent job replicating the price action in the gasoline futures market, and it trades on the NYSE.

A seasonal energy commodity

Gasoline is a highly seasonal energy commodity. The price of the fuel tends to fall during the late fall as the winter season approaches as poor weather causes drivers to put fewer miles on their automobiles. Gasoline often takes off to the upside during the second half of the winter as refiners prepare for the driving season which is the peak time of the year for demand. The spring and summer represent not only the time of the year when the weather improves, but also the vacation season when drivers hit the roads as students are off from school for the summer, and many workers take their annual vacations.

In late 2018, the significant decline in the price of gasoline put even more pressure than usual on the gasoline futures market.

A perfect bearish storm in Q4

NYMEX crude oil futures hit a high at $76.90 per barrel during the first week of October, but the rest of the year saw a rapid decline in the price of the energy commodity.

As the weekly chart shows, the price of crude oil plunged from the early October peak to a low at $42.36 per barrel in late December. An almost perfect bearish storm hit the oil market as the Saudis, under pressure from the US, capitulated to President Trump's repeated demands to pump up their selling in the aftermath of the murder of Jamal Khashoggi at the hands of Saudi security forces in Turkey in October. If more selling from the Middle East's leading producer was not enough, the US granted exemptions to eight nations that purchase crude oil from the Iranians even though increased sanctions took effect in November 2018. At the same time, rising interest rates in the US and the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China weighed on the price of crude oil throughout the final three months of 2018 sending the price 44.9% lower. Over the same period, as the season of low demand approached, the price of nearby NYMEX gasoline futures plummeted from $2.15 per gallon wholesale during the week of October 1 to a low at $1.2450 in late December, a decline of over 42%.

A recovery as the peak season of demand approaches

The oil and oil product markets hit rock bottom during the 2018 holiday season last December and turned higher. The price of crude oil has recovered to its most recent peak at $64.79 earlier this month, a rise of 53% from its low. Meanwhile, the price appreciation in the gasoline futures market has been even more impressive.

As the weekly chart of nearby NYMEX gasoline futures highlights, the price of the fuel rose to its most recent high at $2.0743 last week, 66.6% above its late December low. A bullish storm during the first three and one-half months of 2019 followed the bearish storm that hit the gasoline market in Q4 2018. The seasonal nature of gasoline and rise in the price of crude oil which is the primary ingredient in the refining process lifted the price of gas which was on a course towards the 2018 peak at $2.2855 per gallon at the end of last week as the 2019 peak of the driving season is on the horizon.

Gasoline refiners are enjoying the level of the crack spread - VLO hits $90 per share

While gasoline and crude oil prices have appreciated together, the fuel outperformed the price of the raw energy commodity since late January.

As the chart of the gasoline refining spread highlights, the processing spread hit a low at $3.64 per barrel during the final week of January which was the lowest level since way back in 2009. The fall to the lowest price in a decade did not last long, since the end of the first month of this year, the gasoline crack spread has moved higher with a vengeance and traded to a high at $23.19 last week.

The gasoline crack spread is a real-time indicator for both the demand for oil and oil products as well as for the profits of those companies that refined crude oil into gasoline. Companies like Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) are not exposed to the prices of crude oil or gasoline, but to the refining margin or the crack spread. Earnings for VLO rise and fall with the level of the crack spread.

As the chart of VLO stock illustrates, the price fell from $120.72 per share in early October to a low at $68.81 in late December, a fall of 43%, Since then, VLO shares have rallied reaching their most recent peak at $90.44 on April 11, a rise of 31.4% from the December bottom. Given the current price trend in the gasoline market and potential for more demand over the coming weeks and months, VLO could have lots more upside and could reach the high $90s or even probe above $100 per share if the crack spread continues to gain.

UGA for those who do not trade gasoline futures

Consumers are paying a lot more for gasoline these days than at the end of 2018, and the summer of 2019 could bring even higher prices based on the current price trend. The most direct route for a long position or trade in the gasoline market is via the futures and futures options on the NYMEX division of the CME. For those who do not venture into the futures arena, the United States Gasoline Fund, LP provides an alternative. The fund summary for UGA states:

The investment seeks the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, for delivery to the New York harbor, as measured by the daily changes in the price of a specified short-term futures contract on gasoline called the 'Benchmark Futures Contract,' less UGA's expenses. The fund invests in futures contracts for gasoline, other types of gasoline, crude oil, diesel-heating oil, natural gas and other petroleum-based fuels. The Benchmark Futures Contract is the futures contract on gasoline as traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration.

The most recent top holdings of UGA include:

Since UGA holds futures contracts on gasoline, it does an excellent job tracking the price of the oil product.

The chart of the price action in UGA shows that it fell from a high at $37.15 in early October to a low at $22.05 in late December or 40.6%. Since the low, the price appreciated to a high at $32.41 on April 10 which was a rise of 47% from the low. UGA was trading at the $32.16 level on Thursday, April 18, not far off its recent peak.

The trend in gasoline has been higher throughout 2019, and the first target on the upside is at the 2018 peak at $2.2855 per gallon.

As the monthly chart shows, above the 2018 peak there could be clear sailing to $3 per gallon or higher if the price of oil continues to rise and the demand for gasoline this driving season remains strong. In the past years, the price often peaks in June or July, so there could be lots more room on the upside when it comes to the cost of gasoline, and we could be paying progressively higher prices at the pump in May and June.

The author is trading VLO shares from the long side