Lear Corporation: Vigor Unnoticed

Based on an expectations based DCF analysis, the market imputed value of the business' options, as well as the business as it is, seem to indicate a good buying opportunity.

Lear has the tangible and intangible resources, including management with vision and incentives, market leadership and enough cash to exercise real options created by the dynamism in the sector.

Lear Corporation is exposed in less obvious ways to trends in autonomous driving, which will cause a shift in consumer preferences with regards to car interiors.

By Luca Stanzani Ghedini and Stefan Larsen

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) is a renown market player in the automobile seating sector which is gradually gaining increased attention due to its leading market position. While we agree with this market sentiment, we strongly believe that the market is failing to capture the company's actual market value thus presenting a great investment opportunity with a substantial upside. Additionally, if we consider the real option value opportunity the company presents due to a secular change in the automobile sector, we can well consider Lear Corporation a true market unicorn.

It is almost universally expected that at some point in the future, the deployment and use of vehicles, specifically automobiles, will change dramatically with the advent of autonomous vehicles. Indeed, the very idea that cars will become investments rather than a consumer good, where car owners become providers of a service in the new era of mobility, forms the rationale of investors such as Carl Icahn's holdings in companies like Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and even Hertz (HTZ).

Providers of seating and e-systems to cars will also likely have a new role to play in the evolving mobility ecosystem. Where mobility becomes a service, car interior companies will have to look for ways to innovate their products so that car interiors become a selling point for car owners due to increased comfort and utility, being prioritized over the actual driving experience and engineering of the car. We believe that there is a market opportunity in buying car interior companies due to their undervalued businesses and optionality in light of the trends in mobility.

In order for a company to be able to exercise options to better suit their businesses for the coming trends, and for an imputed real options approach to the valuation of the company to be relevant, the investment candidate needs to be a market leader, have management with vision and be cash generative. We believe that the rallying Lear Corporation displays these characteristics.

The Business

The automotive industry is clearly undergoing dramatic changes and, according to world renowned tycoon Carl Icahn, these secular changes can present a great opportunity. The automotive industry is expected to see greater changes in the coming decade than those it has seen in the past 20 years, this is due to the new role of disruptive accelerated innovation. We have already seen the great impact car-sharing and lift-sharing companies have had on the industry and it is widely accepted that the next big step will be autonomous driving.

The advent of automated vehicles will lead to a change of customers' perceptions, people will start basing their investment decisions on interior design characteristics such as HMI and innovative seating configuration, ultimately greatly benefiting companies like Lear Corporation. Lear Corporation is a leading Tier 1 supplier to the global automotive industry and was ranked 8th worldwide in the 2018 Top 100 OEM parts suppliers. In particular, the company focuses on automotive seating and e-systems business with the goal of becoming the supplier, employer and investment of choice for the business.

In terms of the company's seating segment, Lear has control over the whole value chain; starting from the design and development all the way through manufacturing and ultimately delivery of the complete seat system. In accordance with industry practice, the company applies a just-in-time approach, one of the main pillars of Shigeo Shingo's Toyota Production System, which allows it to respond to customers' demands in a timely manner while maintaining work in process to a minimum (Business 10-K). We can further appreciate the beauty of a Lean approach within Lear Corporation when considering its optionality characteristic. By following a TPS-like approach, Lear will be able to deploy changes in a faster and more efficient manner, by applying Lean techniques such as SMED, ultimately allowing for the exercise of its options.

Source: Lear website

When looking at the e-system products offered by Lear Corporation, again we can see that the company has complete control over most of the value chain; it controls the design, development, engineering and manufacturing of all the systems it provides. In particular, Lear's offerings within the e-systems sector revolve around 4 main products: Electrical distribution systems, Electronic control modules, Electrification products and Connectivity products.

Management Efficiency

In order to follow an implied optionality valuation approach, we must be presented with company that features a solid and capable management who will be able to make the transition from value implication to actual value creation. The most effective way to assess Lear Corporation's management is to assess the company's past performance and check whether there is a system which guarantees continuity of good performance.

It is important to evaluate Lear Corporation's past performance on value creation metrics which show that the company is pursuing a strategy which creates value for its shareholders; the best metric to do so is by analyzing the ROIC. Much like David Trainer, we believe that a positive performance of ROIC shows the commitment by management to long term value creation for shareholders thanks to efficient capital allocation.

Source: New Constructs LLC filings and company filings

As we can see from the provided graph, Lear Corporation's ROIC has increased from 14% in 2013 to 20% in 2017 thus showing management's ability and dedication to create profits for its shareholders.

While we have seen management's effectiveness in the past, we need to be sure that a system is in place which guarantees continuity in long term value creation. A contributing reason for which we have seen management dedication to ROIC, and for which we will continue to see such dedication, is due to Lear's executive compensation schemes.

When analyzing the company's proxy statement one will notice that, much like all top performing industry leaders, Lear offers its executives a very high performance-based pay; all the annual incentive opportunity and 75% of the long-term incentive opportunity offered are determined based on the achievement of specific performance measures (the remaining 25% of the long term incentives is made of time-based RSUs whose value will ultimately depend on company performance and resulting stock price).

What distinguishes Lear Corporation's compensation plan is that it emphasizes value-based metrics to discern whether or not a specific predetermined goal has been reached. In particular, 66% of the LTSIP (Long Term Stock Incentive Plan) is awarded based on ROIC goals which guarantee quality of earnings, as opposed to GAAP earnings or other non-GAAP metrics which may or may not resemble shareholder value creation.

When breaking down overall CEO and NEOs compensation schemes we are able to see that the base salary represents only 12% and 21% respectively of total compensation; by subtracting the portion of compensation related to Long-Term RSU awards we get that the resulting performance-based pay is equal to 71% for the CEO and 64% for NEOs. As a result of the compensation plan we have management alignment with who we may call "dedicated" investor goals with long time horizons (Latest Proxy Statement).

A concrete example of management ingenuity aimed at bolstering shareholder value can be found in the January 2018 acquisition of Israel-based EXO technologies, a leading developer of differentiated GPS technology providing high-accuracy positioning solutions for autonomous and connected vehicle solutions.

The acquisition clearly makes sense in terms of complementary technological assets which provide a strong and integrated foundation for innovation and growth. However, the rationale is even stronger when considering key global trends. Currently we are seeing increased demand for luxury and performance features, this is especially true for China which has above average long-term growth expectations and whose crossover and sport utility vehicle production now represents 41% of total vehicle production.

Cash Generative

When analyzing whether or not a business is cash generative, a great measure to look at is the cash conversion cycle (CCC); the time it takes for the company to convert its working capital and other investments into cash flows. The appeal behind such a metric, as suggested by the name, is that it allows us to look at how long each dollar input is tied up in the production and sales process. Decomposing the formula for the CCC we have:

CCC = DIO + DSO - DPO

Where:

DIO = days in inventory outstanding

DSO = days sales outstanding

DPO = days payables outstanding

When applying the appropriate formulas for the calculations of each component we obtained the following results: DIO = 23.28 days, DSO = 52.74 days and DPO = 58.44 days.

At a first glance, the DSO figure may seem quite high as it looks as if the company faces a substantial wait time to raise cash at hand, this being said, it would be best to analyze the ratio together with DPO. When analyzing and subtracting DSO and DPO, we get a very promising result of roughly 6 days. The 6 day difference means Lear Corporation can raise cash at hand while deferring payments, ultimately increasing its investment potential.

Applying the aforementioned formula for the CCC we get a result of roughly 18 days (17.58), a very positive figure. The figure suggests that Lear is able to effectively transform its investments into cash flows in just under 3 weeks, a strong indication of operational efficiency. More importantly, what we can take away as investors from this figure is the company's opportunity to redeploy cash in ways which can create value. Most notably, we can cite the various acquisitions carried out in the past 6 years or so in both the seating and electronics sectors.

Naturally, fixed capital intensity is just as important as looking at working capital when assessing the cash profile. Like any manufacturing firm, their fixed capital intensity is relatively high, manifesting both through acquired assets, corporate acquisitions and direct expenditures on PPE. Offsetting with depreciation, about 50% of incremental sales go to fixed capital, which is not insubstantial. Although the business is not remarkably cash generative in of itself, it is compared to other manufacturing firms. It is in fact sufficiently cash generative to deploy its resources on options and sustain a debt load higher than the current one of just under $2 billion.

Valuation

The imputed real options approach is a supplemental assessment in order to bolster the accuracy of expectations based DCF valuation. DCF valuations cannot effectively consider the value that comes from the flexibility and lack of downside risk inherent in an option. Therefore, the pivot that Lear might have to make to become the leading producer of salon-like seating for autonomous cars, which will require a new set of competencies, needs to be valued as an option, separately from the business as it is.

We've already established that Lear meets the following three criteria: it is a market leader, it is run by savvy executives and is cash rich. As a result, the firm can benefit from real options created by revolutions in mobility. Now we need to assess the value of Lear's real options, as implied by the market, in order to check whether or not the market assessment is too high or too low.

In less obvious cases, you would need to choose the various parameters for option valuation under Black and Scholes, assuming an S/X ratio, an expiration period for the option, which would be long in Lear's case, and use stock volatility data as a proxy for volatility of the underlying project's value. Then, given sensible market forecasts, one would need to assume a reasonable growth appreciation period (GAP) under sales assumptions and sustainability of Lear's competitive advantage.

In comparing the valuation under subjective assumptions relative to the current market capitalization, one would use the difference as the market implied value of the business' real options, which one would then sensibly assess. In the case of companies like Amazon (AMZN), you'd indubitably see substantial implied real options value, with a big discrepancy between the valuation of the business as it is and the current market cap. Amazon investors would be banking on these undervalued real options.

Assuming 5% sales growth and more or less stable EBIT margins as forecasted, a very conservative 2 year growth appreciation period and using the CAPM inputs shown below; the value of the business as it is, without even considering options, lies far above the current market value.

Table 1: CAPM and other inputs

Cost of Debt 0.031916 Yield to Maturity on LT Bond 0.0404 Debt Weight 0.315068 Cost of Equity 0.09805 Equity Weight 0.684932 Risk Free Rate 0.0238 Market Premium 0.055 Beta 1.35 Tax Rate 0.21 Last Years Sales 21148.5 Sales Growth Rate 0.05 Operating Margin 0.078214 Incremental Fixed Capital Rate 0.5 Working Capital Investment Rate 0.05 WACC 0.075102

When calculating the yield on LT bonds we added the risk free rate, using the 10 year US treasury yield as a proxy, and then added a risk premium of 1.6% given the credit rating of the bonds (Baa3) as found on the Federal Reserve Bank of New York Quarterly Review. Given the yield on the bonds, we subsequently calculated the cost of debt by multiplying it by 1 minus the effective marginal tax rate of 21%. To calculate the cost of equity we simply applied the CAPM using the following inputs: 5.5% KPMG implied market premium, a 1.35 sector Beta and the risk free rate. Given the cost of equity and cost of debt, we simply applied the relative debt and equity weights given the company's financial structure and then went on to calculate the WACC.

To find the incremental fixed capital rate we initially calculated the amount of incremental fixed capital and proceeded with adjusting it for the acquisition based strategy Lear implements. Finally, to obtain the incremental rate, we calculated the incremental sales and found the resulting ratio. Much in the same way, to determine the incremental working capital rate we first worked out the incremental working capital and later went on to calculate the incremental ratio using incremental sales.

Table 2: DCF Valuation assuming a GAP = 2

YEAR 1 2 Sales 22205.93 23316.22 Operating Profit 1736.805 1823.645 NOPAT 1372.076 1440.68 Incremental fixed-capital investment 528.7125 555.1481 Working capital investment 52.87125 55.51481 FCF 790.4922 830.0168 PV of FCF 735.2721 718.1049 Total PV of FCF 735.2721 1453.377 PV of Residual Value 16993.38 16596.62 Corporate Value 17728.65 18049.99 Non-operating Assets 1493.2 1493.2 Debt 3097 3097 SHAREHOLDER VALUE 16.12485 16.44619

It is worth mentioning that with DCF models, valuations can be sensitive and are subject to uncertainties. Indeed, we may be debated in our choice of CAPM inputs for example, which can create the illusion of great opportunities as well as distort the way the terminal value effects the dynamics of the model. Nonetheless, when also considering that the business has optionality, it is quite likely that the discrepancy between market price and our valuation is at least partially justified.

This is likely a consequence of the dynamics of Lear's institutional owners, many of which are large, long term or passive holders, unlikely to drive revaluations. Additionally, this segment of the market may simply have been overlooked as a source of reasonably priced growth investments, with interest directed to the more appealing companies downstream like Tesla (TSLA) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY).

Final Words

In conclusion, Lear Corporation is a financially healthy business exposed to positive dynamism as a result of the inevitable revolution in mobility that will result from the advent of autonomous vehicles. In light of its strong financial and market position, as well as its well incentivized executives, Lear is in a position to exercise real options as car interiors rapidly change to accommodate the new driving experience. It is clear from our valuation that Lear's options are not being highly valued, if valued at all, by the market. The business, as it stands, already trades at a substantial discount, thus Lear presents itself as not only a deep value play, but also as a desirable growth investment that investors should capitalize on.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Some of Valkyrie's contributors are long this stock in their personal portfolios.