Teekay LNG Partners: Look At It Like It's A Bond

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) should be valued as a bond due to the company's characteristics. At the current price, it is a compelling opportunity.

Company overview

Teekay LNG Partners is a global provider of LNG transportation. In 2015, the company slashed its quarterly distributions by 80%, making the share price plummet from $24 to about $10.

Slashing the quarterly distribution was a need to self-fund an ambitious growth program without issuing any common equity, and as Mark Kremin (TGP's CEO) stated in the fourth-quarter conference call this growth program is virtually finished.

After accomplishing this objective, management has decided (very wisely) to delever the balance sheet before ramping up distributions. This has not been rewarded by the market, which "wants" huge distributions as of right now.

TGP's main weaknesses

TGP's main weakness is its huge debt load. Management has decided to act and is pursuing a net debt to CFVO of 5 to 5.5 times, which is a suitable leverage ratio for this kind of company (in this sense it's comparable to MLPs).

Deleveraging is a must for several reasons. First of all, from a investor's point of view it will attract new stockholders (not many investors are comfortable having a stake in a company with a net debt to CFVO of 9.5 times). Second, deleveraging is a good strategy because it steadily increases the profitability of the company (a bigger part of each dollar that enters the top line finishes in the bottom line).

In the fourth quarter (2018) the interest expense was a staggering 39.5 million. This expense will continue rising in the first quarter of 2019 due to some growth capex as we can see below.

After that, it seems reasonable to assume that the heavy amortization of debt and bonds will put downward pressure on the interest expense, making the company more profitable and improving the bottom line. This will translate into higher earnings that in due time will become distributions to shareholders.

Therefore, TGP's problem with debt is transitory, as net debt to CFVO ratio is set to go lower due to higher CFVO and lower total debt (due to the amortization).

Another risk could be an increase in interest rates but TGP's debt is fixed, therefore the impact would not be direct but could be felt if the company wanted to buy more ships and had to incur on more debt. Even though, for now it does not seem that the next move by the Fed will be a rate hike, actually it could be a rate cut (TGP could try to refinance at lower rates if this happens).

TGP, due to its long-term charters "dodges" most of the industry specific risks (rates volatility) but can be affected if rates were to stay very low for a long time (it would have to sign its long-term charters at lower rates). This does not seem very likely due to the fact that LNG is in secular growth (LNG imports growth was 9% YoY and tonne mile demand grew by 16% mainly due to the ramp up in exports from the United States).

One more risk is that the company may eventually buy out the IDR's TGP's parent holds overpaying for them. This would not change the fundamentals of the company but it would definitely hurt the share price. Even though, if TGP was to buy the IDR's at a decent price this could be a catalyst.

TGP's long-term charters

As we can see above, the company has a $10.1 billion backlog that will "transform" into $7.4 billion in cash flow from vessel operations. These contracts are signed with top tier companies such as Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and BP (NYSE:BP), among others. The biggest advantage of signing contracts with this kind of companies is that it's highly unlikely they will not honor the signed contracts with TGP.

This backlog protects TGP from a recession because even if rates fall off a cliff TGP will still have its contracts generating an stable income. This backlog is the main argument to sustain the thesis of treating the company as a bond. It's an "assurance" that cash will keep flowing through the company for many years to come, enabling it to delever or to pay distributions to its shareholders.

If TGP's counterparties were to not honor the signed deals TGP could sue them and would likely get huge compensations (while being able to charter the ship to another client).

Joint ventures and growth

Teekay LNG has investments in several joint ventures. The most interesting JVs in which TGP participates (% TGP's share) are:

Yamal LNG (50%) The Bahrain regasification terminal (30%) Teekay LNG-Marubeni JV (52%) Exmar LPG BVBA (50%)

The JVs in which TGP has an investment in have ramped up investment and are starting to see some results:

2017 2018 Revenue 213,574,000 266,388,000 CFVO 133,637,000 181,646,000 Net income 9,789,000 53,546,000

The revenue and the CFVO stated above is TGP's share of the JV's revenue, CFVO and net income as stated on the Q4-18 results.

As you can see above, the revenue has increased by 24.7% while CFVO has risen by 41.1% YoY, but this growth is kept (for now) in the JV's. What does this mean for TGP? It basically means that it's not going to receive big distributions from its JVs for some time (in the 4th quarter conference call they commented that for 2019 and 2020 they expect to receive distributions of between $65 to $75 million from them) because the focus (of the JVs) will be on reducing its debt load.

The point is that even though the company will be receiving this ~$70 million, the JV's balance sheet will be delevering by about 115 million (Q4 presentation). It is important to keep in mind that net income of JVs is also low because of heavy amortization (a lot of newbuilds have been delivered recently).

Some of Teekay LNG's investments are not fully operational yet. The Bahrain regasification terminal in which TGP holds a 30% stake is scheduled to come online in May and 4 newbuildings will be delivered this year. Therefore, this year revenue will continue to grow as stated in the company's guidance.

TGP's investments in its joint ventures is valued at about $1,100 million (about $14 per common share) and has not yet started to produce meaningful cash flow for TGP (as I have explained it's kept inside the JVs to reduce debt). When it starts flowing to TGP, its cash flow will be huge.

Conclusion

TGP's long term charters with top tier companies make it very similar to a bond. This "bond" can either distribute its cash flow to its holders or it can make the bond more expensive by keeping the cash (reducing debt), but either way its holders will see capital appreciation.

Furthermore, TGP is a company that can pay a sustainable 12.3% dividend distributing its adjusted net income (low range of guidance, $1.85 p/s). If we take the top range of the guidance ($2.2 p/s) it would have a 14.6% yield.

When valuing TGP we also have to assume its assets have a very long lifespan (~35 years) and debt can be amortized little by little refinancing the rest throughout time when the company gets to its leverage ratio objective.

If someone still thinks there's too much risk in this company, there's the option to purchase the preferred TGP.PA or TGP.PB, that yield a nice 8.75% and for this 2018 have achieved a 5x coverage.

To sum up, TGP is a low risk play that will generate an stable cash flow for many years to come. At current prices, it remains a compelling opportunity waiting for the ramp up in distributions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.