Recent Rough Waters Have Made Huntington Ingalls A Buy

Huntington Ingalls stock has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 over the last 12 months and is undervalued even after its recent uptick since late 2018.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has recovered from its December 2018 lows over the past few months. The company has great growth prospects along with a backlog of work to keep the revenue stream steady. Furthermore, they have acquired two Information Technology service companies over the past 5 months. For these reasons, and more, I believe Huntington Ingalls is a great buy at these levels and could be a solid dividend growth stock for many years to come.

About Huntington Ingalls

Huntington Ingalls Industries is the largest military shipbuilder in the United States with two main shipyards in Mississippi and Virginia. HII is the only producer of nuclear powered aircraft carries in the United States and shares the ability to produce nuclear powered submarines with General Dynamics (GD). Additionally, HII has been expanding its technical solutions operations with the recent acquisitions of Fulcrum IT Services earlier this year and G2 Inc. late last year.

Brief Financial Overview

Revenue

Since Huntington Ingalls was spun off from Northrop Grumman (NOC), it has been steadily increasing its revenues. HII's revenue saw modest growth the first few years after the spin off; however, 2017 and 2018 fiscal years displayed significant growth by comparison. None of these numbers are staggering but due to the nature of their business, numbers should steadily grow overtime making this a solid stock for any long-term investor.

Year Revenue Growth YoY 2011 6,575 2012 6,708 2.02% 2013 6,820 1.67% 2014 6,957 2.01% 2015 7,020 0.91% 2016 7,068 0.68% 2017 7,441 5.28% 2018 8,176 9.88%

Earnings Per Share

With the exception of 2017, HII has been growing earnings per share at a very rapid rate. In regards to 2017, their earnings release states, "Diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2017 included a one-time expense related to the early extinguishment of debt, the tax expense for the revaluation of net deferred tax assets due to the new Tax Enactment and the tax expense associated with a $214 million acceleration of discretionary pension contributions in 2018. Excluding these items, adjusted diluted earnings per share in the quarter was $3.11." Essentially, the drop in EPS from these items totaled $1.70 per share, adding this back to the 2017 EPS number we arrive at $12.16 per share for the year. This basically leads to no growth for 2017 but the funds could have been used elsewhere to continue their growth if not for these one-time items.

Year Diluted EPS Growth 2011 (2.05) 2012 2.91 241.95% 2013 5.18 78.01% 2014 6.86 32.43% 2015 8.36 21.87% 2016 12.14 45.22% 2017 10.46 -13.84% 2018 19.09 82.50%

Operating Margin

Huntington Ingalls has been increasing their operating margin as well since the spin off and it recently reached a high of 12.4% in 2016. I expect the operating margin to increase more over time as the company recently stated they are working with the Department of Defense on multiple ship buys. This leads to cost savings for both parties involved and it illustrates the forward thinking ability of management.

Year Operating Margin 2011 1.7% 2012 5.3% 2013 7.5% 2014 9.5% 2015 11.0% 2016 12.4% 2017 11.8% 2018 11.6%

Source: Created by author using data from Huntingon Ingalls' Annual Reports

These financial metrics are what I like to focus on when determining whether or not company is worthy of further consideration. Obviously, a company can have other issues which could not be found in these numbers. Every investor should do a complete review of the company before deciding whether an investment should made.

Recent Contract Win

In January, the Department of Defense announced, "Huntington Ingalls had been awarded a $15.2 billion contract to build two nuclear powered aircraft carriers with scheduled delivery dates in 2028 and 2032." That is the headline most people probably read; however, what the majority of people probably missed is that building two ships at once saved the Navy more than $4B according to their press release. In an article written on by Hugh Lessig he mentions, "(Huntington) has been investing more in high tech tools designed to save time and money." Naturally, this allows them significant cost savings for not only themselves but they can offer savings when they go to negotiate contracts. Further along in that article Hugh states, "The Navy is also banking on the following areas to save on costs; 6% on material costs, 18% cut in production support and planning as well as a 55% reduction in construction support engineering."

My big take away from the contract is that Huntington Ingalls is working in concert with the Department of Defense in order for both parties to save capital and be more efficient with the purchases and consequent construction of aircraft carriers. Taking this sort of action will produce long term savings and allow the company to be more capable moving forward. It's also worth noting Huntington Ingalls has a back log of more than $30 billion worth of work. The growth may be incremental year over year but in turn it offers stability for the foreseeable future.

Acquisitions

Since late 2018, Huntington has acquired two information technology service companies, G2 Inc. and Fulcrum IT. According to Huntington's press release, "G2 provides pioneering solutions to the most significant challenges affecting the nation's ability to collect, target, store, analyze and defend digital information." The press release for the Fulcrum IT Services acquisitions mentions that "Fulcrum expands HII's capabilities ... through [their] advanced engineering, cyber security, software development, big data engineering, and intelligence and special operations experience."

While shipbuilding is the bread and butter of Huntington Ingalls, clearly an effort is being made to expand the services they can offer. I think this is important because unlike the shipbuilding division, the Technical Solutions division has many customers in a variety sectors and expanding the services offered should allow HII to rely less on the government and shipbuilding for revenue.

Valuation

Recently I have read about a new method for estimating fair value of a stock (thanks, Seeking Alpha authors Dividend Yield Theorist and FerdiS). This involves using a company's historical yield as a way to measure whether or not a stock is over or undervalued. As you would expect, the higher the yield in comparison to its historical average the more likely it is to be undervalued and vice versa. As with any fair value calculation it should only be used as a guide and investors should still do your own research to ensure any potential investment meets your needs. Here is chart showing the yield over the last 5 years along with the average (1.25%).

Source: Created by the author using data from Zacks.com

The data shown is through 3/31/19 where the yield was 1.66%. Now comparing this to the 5 year historical average of 1.25% we can estimate the stock is potentially 32.8% undervalued (1.66 - 1.25 = 0.41 / 1.25 = 32.80%).

Potential Worries

Based on the information above HII seems like a really solid investment for the foreseeable future (and it is). However, with any investment decision you should take note of potential issues a company could face currently and in the future.

First, HII gets the majority of its revenue from just one customer, the United States government. While it's not always a good idea to rely on just one customer, the United States spends far away the most money on their military. In 2018, the U.S. spent nearly $650 billion on their military with the next closest country being China at $168 billion, about 25% that of the U.S. It's safe to say Huntington Ingalls should be able to continue its steady growth given the United States' hefty military budget.

The acquisitions made to bolster its Technical Solutions division may not pan out the way they had hoped. Actually, the majority of acquisitions do not pan out the way the acquiring company had planned. This could be for a variety of reasons, maybe the companies do not integrate the way they had hoped or the acquiring company paid a significant and/or unnecessary premium for an inferior company. As with any acquisition there is a fair amount of risk that must be taken into consideration.

Any public company can have its fair share of issues. I view these potential issues as insignificant to the business of Huntington Ingalls, but they are worth keeping an eye on moving forward. For instance, if their acquisitions become reckless or there is a significant decline in the United States military budget.

Final Thoughts

Overall, Huntington Ingalls is working in a wide moat business with a significant backlog of work to keep the company productive long into the future. They are expanding their operations outside of just shipbuilding and maintenance services to ships. The Technical Solutions division should be able to provide respectable growth in the coming years. Ultimately, I believe HII is one of those somewhat "boring" companies that will always produce solid returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HII. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.