Forget What Simon Says, Listen To What Mr. Market Is Saying

We consider Simon to be a good buy for conservative high-yield investors looking for generous, safe and growing income in all economic and market environments.

While Simon is unquestionably a low-risk blue-chip (and I consider it a SWAN stock), all companies face challenges they’ll need to overcome in the future.

When it comes to Grade A, high-yield blue chips, it’s hard to go wrong with Simon Property Group, the undisputed king of mall REITs.

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

23 years of investing experience and five years as a professional analyst and investment writer have taught me that, while there are many potential roads to investing success, one of the easiest ways to reach your financial goals is to follow one simple saying

“Quality first, valuation second, and patience and discipline always.”

This means that investors shouldn’t take on excessive risk, including trying to get rich quick, through high-flying stocks or market timing. Rather a disciplined focus on great blue-chip dividend stocks, including our beloved high-yielding REITs, bought at good to great prices (fair value or better) has been historically shown to be all you need to exponentially grow your wealth and income over time.

That’s why to reach my goal of being able to retire on dividends alone, I’ve now adopted a pure blue-chip approach to my retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings). That’s also the approach I recommend to most of my readers, many who have told me they share my dreams of dividend funded financial independence and a comfortable retirement.

One of my favorite high-yield blue-chips and a stock I own personally is Simon Property Group (SPG). Let’s take a look at why today is possibly a good time for you to initiate or add to this top quality SWAN stock, which is 3% to 24% undervalued and capable of delivering not just generous, safe and steadily rising income, but also about 10% total returns over the coming five years.

Photo Source

Simon Property: Top Quality Property Lead To Industry Leading And Market Beating Total Returns

2019 marks Simon’s 25th year as a publicly-traded REIT and there's no question that the largest mall REIT in America has done right by shareholders.

(Source: company factsheet)

Simon has managed to beat the red-hot S&P 500 by nearly 4% annually over the past decade and its 25-year results are nearly as impressive. Courtesy of growing FFO/share by over 25 fold since 1993, Simon has delivered shareholders $28 billion in dividends and 2,752% total returns. That’s 14.3% CAGR total returns compared to 9.1% for the S&P 500.

The key to Simon’s success is three-fold. The first is a strong focus on only top quality, class A malls. Malls are classified by sales per square foot, with Class A (27% of America’s 1,100 malls) requiring $500-plus.

At the end of 2018, Simon owned full or partial stakes in 234 properties totaling 191 million square feet of retail space across North America, Europe, and Asia. The REIT’s US malls alone generated $60 billion in sales last year.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Breaking Simon’s cash flow down more granularly shows 48% of NOI from US malls, 42% from premium outlet centers, 11% from “The Mills” (premium mega-malls) and 10% from international malls.

In 2018 Simon’s sales per square foot rose 5.3%, to $661, an all-time high, and making its portfolio firmly Class A. The reason that matters is that, despite what the media’s way overhyped “retail apocalypse” meme, not all retail is created equal.

At the last conference call management explained that 80% to 90% of retail bankruptcies are in overleveraged (thanks in part to leveraged private equity buyouts) retailers. These companies lack the financial flexibility to pivot and adapt to changing consumer tastes in a highly capital intensive industry where maintaining proper inventory is very expensive.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Furthermore, while low quality (class B, C, and D) malls are dying (or at least struggling), class A malls continue to thrive and consistently post same-store net operating income or SS NOI growth.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

In 2019 Simon sits at the pinnacle of its industry as one of just three high-quality mall REITs. What’s more management’s guidance for 2019 ties it for the best organic growth expectations this year, and it ended 2018 with the highest occupancy of any mall REIT in America (Tanger isn’t a mall REIT).

Most importantly of all, Simon’s US mall lease spreads, a critical fundamental metric to watch for signs of business health, are hands down the best of any of its peers.

The lease spread is the amount for new rent the REIT can charge when old leases expire or are suspended by store closings. 10% is a good rule of thumb showing high-quality properties, located in dense and affluent areas, with consumers who are willing to spend freely.

(Source: 10-Ks)

Over the past 16 years, Simon’s average occupancy (95.9% in 2018) has been 94.4% and its average lease spread 15.6%. This means Simon’s top quality US malls are not suffering, but thriving as they always have.

That’s what’s allowed the REIT to post such impressive cash flow and dividend growth including 11% CAGR over the last four years, 10.5% in 2018 and 5.1% for 2019. But former glories are not necessarily a guarantee of a bright future. But a top quality management team, with a sound growth plan and access to a mountain of low-cost capital, is very likely to make high-yield investors very happy over time.

The Best Management In The Industry Which Is Adapting To The Future Of Retail Like A Champion

One of the most important things investors need to focus on is quality management, so you can have confidence your money is being handled wisely. When it comes to Class A Malls, it’s hard to beat Simon Property.

At the top is CEO David Simon, who's been in the top job since 1995 but with Simon since 1990. How good is Simon? Well in the business world he’s considered a legend who's been called:

"one of the best CEOs in the world" by Harvard Business review in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018.

the No. 1 CEO in real estate every year from 2009 to 2018 by Institutional Investor.

Since IPO Fortune Magazine has called Simon the most admired Real Estate company in America (of any kind), eight separate years.

In 2013 Barron's called him one of the best 30 CEOs (of any company) in the world.

But Simon is far from the only world-class executive running the show and making investors money.

President and Vice Chairman Richard Sokolov is a 22-year Simon veteran. Sokolov came to Simon when the REIT bought DeBartolo Realty Corporation in 1996. And Brian McDade, the CFO (in charge of handling Simons finances) has been with the REIT for 14 years and is a master of conservative capital allocation.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Simon’s management has a fantastic track record of smart M&A, with various needle moving deals to its credit. Given that, according to the Harvard Business Review, about 80% of M&A fails to deliver shareholder value. That’s a testament to Simon’s mastery of its industry.

Simon’s list of successful M&A includes

2007’s $7.9 billion acquisition of “The Mills.”

2012’s $2 billion purchase of a 28.7% stake in Klépierre, a thriving European mall giant located in 16 EU countries.

Various global joint ventures.

(Source: earnings supplement)

The Mills saw 34.6% lease spreads in 2018, one of the highest of any mall REIT in the world, and international malls have near 100% occupancy (with that figure holding steady over time).

But great management isn’t just about buying great assets at reasonable prices, it’s also about being adaptable and executing well. When it comes to mall REITs, few have proven more adept at harnessing the power of technology to adapt to the current retail environment. Consider the fact that:

Simon has more than 8 million followers on social media, generating over 1.5 billion impressions per year.

In 2018 it’s digital marketing program (built with advanced data analytics) generated 283 million impressions, 700,000 website visits, and increased mall visits by 15% for those who saw its ads.

Its 2018 holiday ad campaign (social, video, streaming audio and TV) generated 1.8 million additional customer visits from 627 million impressions.

In 2018 the REIT launched the “family of Simon” online media network highlighting family-oriented programming, shopping, dining, and entertainment at local centers across digital, on-center digital placards, and social media.

“Simon Insider” its loyalty program, saw membership increase 30% in 2018, with each member buying, on average, 20% more than non-members.

It’s launching the “Dwell” concept in 2019, an elevated luxury lounge featuring various amenities to keep shoppers in its malls longer.

But to really show you how innovative Simon is consider Simon Ventures, the REIT’s venture capital business. Simon Ventures makes growth stage investments in companies like FabFitFun, which just raised $80 million from venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, a funding round Simon was in on.

Simon Ventures is not just meant to give the REIT access to the best technology and keep it at the cutting edge of retail, but it’s also a brand discovery and accelerator strategy to get the hottest brands into its malls.

In 2018 Simon attracted new tenants to replace struggling ones including Casper, Cuyana, Eloquii, Fabletics, Fashion Nova, Hope & Henry, Indochino, Modcloth, Peloton, Tommy John, UNTUCKit, and Warby Parker.

What’s more, it has a dedicated brand team that’s scouring social media and trade publications to keep abreast of retail trends to find new brands that are “on trend” with consumers.

In 2018 Simon added 130 new brands to its mall client list, signing a total of 230 deals with the likes of Aquazarra, Ba&sh, Eton, Golden Goose, Paige, Sergio Rossi, and Zimmerman.

And then there’s the company’s big focus on improving the “experiential” nature of its malls. That includes adding 60 new restaurants last year, bringing the total number to more than 2,500. And lest you think that Simon’s food offerings are merely standard food court fast food fare, think again.

The REIT is replacing failed tenants with popular premium eateries like North Italia, Blanco Tacos + Tequila, and Water Grill and Frida Mexican Cuisine. Last year Simon’s high-end restaurants brought in $4 billion in retail sales, about 7% of all revenues generated by its properties.

Thanks to all these successful marketing and redevelopment efforts, and attracting some of the hottest retail tenants in the country (and around the world) Simon’s retail revenue grew 12% in 2018, objectively disproving the notion of a “retail apocalypse” showing its business model was obsolete.

And Simon isn’t resting on its laurels, but rather doubling down on its “premium everything” strategy.

(Source: earnings supplement)

That includes a $1.3 billion development pipeline which has $358 million left until completion.

(Source: earnings supplement)

92% of Simon’s development budget is going toward improving its existing properties, including 35% into densification or mixed-use properties.

(Source: earnings supplement)

That means adding hotels, apartments and office space near or connected to its malls, to increase foot traffic and increase the value of its properties to thriving tenants, who are then more willing to pay ever-higher rents (including with average annual rental escalators of 3%).

But the final piece of the puzzle about why Simon is such a great REIT comes down to its access to low-cost capital, which is hands down the best in the industry.

(Source: earnings supplement)

The balance sheet is a fortress, with Simon being one of a handful of A-rated REITs and its credit metrics being nowhere near violating its bond covenants (the reason for the dividend cut during the Great Recession).

(Source: earnings supplement)

Today Simon’s leverage ratio is 5.1, the lowest in the industry, and its interest coverage ratio of 5.1 is head and shoulders above the sector average of 3.4.

That’s why Simon’s liquidity (cash plus revolving credit lines) is $7.5 billion, enough to pay for its entire development backlog and shadow backlog all on its own. The REIT’s debt is 95% fixed rate, and its total borrowing costs are just 3.7%. And best of all Simon is one of the few REITs that’s totally self-funding its growth.

That means no need to turn to fickle equity markets to supply growth capital. In fact, rather than issuing shares, Simon is buying them back. Starting in 2015 when the board authorized its first buybacks Simon has repurchased $1.4 billion worth of stock, including $350 million in 2018.

The board recently authorized a $2 billion buyback plan which likely means Simon will keep opportunistically buying back shares, further boosting FFO/share and helping sustain safe and steady dividend growth. And since it’s not issuing shares, it’s cash cost of capital is 3.7% compared to cash yields on new investment of 7% to 8%, meaning a very easy time growing cash flow per share (and thus dividends).

The point is that when it comes to high-yield blue-chips they don’t come much better than Simon. Few companies have a management team that’s as proven when it comes to smart capital allocation, and even fewer REITs have balance sheets that can support a self-funding business model and ensure steady growth no matter what the economy or stock market is doing.

Add it all up and Simon is the quintessential high-yield SWAN stock, one that’s trading at a good to great price right now and likely to deliver close to 10% long-term total returns over the coming 5 years-plus.

Total Return Potential/Valuation: Simon Is A Good High-Yield Blue-Chip Buy Today, Likely To Deliver About 10% Long-Term Total Returns

What ultimately drives my recommendations and my own portfolio decisions is a dividend stock's total return potential which consists of three things - safe yield, long-term growth potential, and valuation.

Yield: 4.6% (vs 3.5% five-year average, 3.9% average REIT, and 1.8% S&P 500)

2019 FFO Payout Ratio: 66%

Sensei Quality Score: 10/11 (SWAN stock, dividend safety 5/5)

Long-term dividend growth expected 4% to 6%

Long-term total return expected (no valuation change): 8.6% to 10.6%

Simon’s yield is generous, whether you’re comparing it to its own five-year average, the typical REIT’s or the S&P 500. More importantly with management guiding for a 66% FFO payout ratio (about 72% AFFO payout ratio) in 2019, that dividend is very safe, especially considering that A credit rating and fortress balance sheet.

In fact, factoring in Simon’s dividend safety, business model, and management quality, my Sensei Quality Score ranks it a 10/11, which is not just SWAN level quality, but makes Simon one of the highest quality blue chips in the country.

Simon’s long-term growth expectations are modest by historical standards, with most analysts expecting about 4% growth. I think 5% or 6% growth might be attainable if management is able to put that mountain of low-cost liquidity to work in rapidly-expanding international operations and executes well on the US redevelopments.

That means a roughly 9.5% total return expectation assuming current valuations don’t change.

Dividend yield theory: 24% discount to fair value

Morningstar’s long-term DCF model: 9% discount to fair value

Historical P/FFO: 3% discount to fair value

There are several good ways to value a REIT like Simon, including dividend yield theory (historical yield comparison), a conservative discounted cash flow analysis (like what Morningstar uses) and comparing its P/FFO to its historical norm.

Dividend yield theory (proven highly effective for dividend blue-chips since 1966) is most optimistic about Simon’s valuation, estimating a 24% margin of safety. However, that would require Simon to be able to deliver about 7% long-term FFO/share growth, which might be a bit beyond its reach.

Morningstar is assuming a much more conservative long-term organic growth rate of 1.9% SS NOI over the next decade and estimates that makes SPG about 9% undervalued.

Simon’s 14.5 P/FFO right now is only slightly below its 20-year average of 14.9, indicating that the REIT may be close to fair value.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

To err on the side of caution let’s assume that Simon is trading at a reasonable 15 times FFO in five years (Chuck Carvenvale’s rule of thumb for a good value for most businesses). In that case, anyone buying Simon today could reasonably expect about 9.4% long-term total returns over the next half decade, which matches my overall total return forecast.

While 9.4% is far from the kind of returns Simon had delivered in the past we need to keep two things in mind. First, since 1871 the market’s CAGR total return has been 9.1%, meaning Simon is likely to deliver solid returns by the market’s historical norms.

Second, due to elevated valuations, Morningstar’s 2019 survey of asset managers/analysts shows most expect the S&P 500 to deliver 1% to 7% CAGR total returns over the next five to 10 years. In other words, not just is Simon offering more than double the market’s yield, but this level 10 SWAN stock also is likely to be a market-beater over the long term.

Averaging the three valuation approaches outlined above I estimate Simon is about 12% undervalued today, making it a strong buy under my blue-chip valuation scale.

Of course, that’s only for those comfortable with Simon’s risk profile, and who own it as a part of a diversified portfolio that includes proper asset allocation.

Risks To Consider

While Simon is unquestionably a low-risk blue-chip (and I consider it a SWAN stock), all companies face challenges they’ll need to overcome in the future.

In the case of Simon, the short-term risks are based on its modest (about 7% of rent) exposure to struggling retailers like the Gap (GPS), Ascena Retail (ASNA) and L Brands (LB) as well as failed department stores like Sears.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Thanks in part to having to replace closed stores from these retailers (plus redeveloping anchor stores previously leased to Sears), management is guiding for just 1.8% FFO/share growth in 2019. Factoring out a one-time accounting rule change management is guiding for 1.9% SS NOI growth and 2.9% FFO/share growth this year, which is much lower than 2018’s impressive 8.2% result.

While management expects a large number of growth projects in 2020 and 2021 to reaccelerate growth to industry-leading levels, the point is that all REITs can have lumpy growth rates, which might weigh on the share price in the short term.

That’s especially true should we get a recession in 2020 or 2021, as most economists now expect.

(Source: Cleveland Federal Reserve)

The good news is that, according to the Cleveland Fed, the risk of a recession beginning by March 2020 is 33%. That estimate is in-line with most other models, including Jeff Miller’s 34% medium-term recession risk estimate and ranging up to the New York Fed’s 50% (in January 2019). The bad news is that recession risk is now at the highest levels in years and whenever a downturn finally arrives, Simon’s strong fundamentals are likely to take a hit.

Mind you the dividend isn’t likely to be at risk, thanks to its low payout ratio and fortress balance sheet. However, lease spreads might fall significantly (they hit 8% during the Great Recession) which means slower cash flow and dividend growth. Long-term investors only concerned with dividend safety will be OK, but anyone needing to tap their portfolio to meet expenses (such as retirees living on the 4% rule) need to keep this risk in mind.

The fact is that almost all stocks, even the bluest of blue chips, tend to fall during recessions and bear markets. Even among the legendary dividend aristocrats and kings (about 75 companies), just three managed to deliver 0+% total returns during the Great Recession.

This is why owning the right amount of cash (t-bills) and bonds in your overall portfolio are so important. These are a totally different and counter-cyclical asset that tend to remain stable or appreciate when stocks are falling. Owning the right asset allocation in bonds/cash gives you something to sell at a modest profit, rather than having to liquidate quality stocks like Simon, which is likely to decline during the next bear market (though probably less than the broader market).

Basically, always remember to focus on long-term risk, proper asset allocation and most importantly of all, never forget that no dividend stock is a true bond alternative.

Over the longer term, the two biggest risks to Simon involve its growth rate and how its omnichannel focused tenants will adapt in the future.

According to Morningstar, the US has 24 square feet of retail space per capita, two to 10 times that of most developed countries. This means US retail is a saturated market and one in which there's very little opportunity for mall REITs to grow organically (other than through premium outlet centers).

Consolidation is one option, such as Simon buying Taubman (TCO) or Macerich (MAC). But on the last conference call management made it very clear that it has no immediate M&A plans and is 100% focused on executing on its development pipeline.

This brings me to the biggest worry with Simon, which is that its future growth rate will be slower than in the past. Over the past 10 and 20 years, SPG’s FFO/share growth rate was 7.1%, impressive for any REIT. According to FactSet Research analysts currently, expect about 4% FFO/share growth over the next five years.

The good news is that analysts can be wrong, and Simon has a great track record of not just adapting to tough retail conditions but thriving by finding new growth opportunities. For Simon, that’s largely in international malls and outlet centers, which few other mall REITs have exposure to, and none can match Simon’s mountain of low-cost capital, or industry connections.

Still, it’s always good to keep more conservative growth rates in mind. For example, Morningstar, which considers Simon 9% undervalued right now, is modeling 1.9% SS NOI growth over the next decade. That’s roughly what management expects in 2019 so investors need to be prepared for potential 3% to 4% long-term dividend growth in the future.

The other long-term risk, which I don’t consider a deal breaker but feel the need to point out, is omnichannel. While Simon has done a great job of shifting toward retailers that are killing it in combining bricks and clicks, the risk is that using stores mainly as showrooms and drop off/pick up points requires less overall stores than the traditional B&M retail business model.

That means that as omnichannel comes to dominate retail, Simon might face a tougher time obtaining its historically high lease spreads, which are essential to driving good organic cash flow growth. Thus far this remains only a risk, with SPG’s lease spread track record remaining the strongest in the industry over the long term.

But investors will want to watch Simon’s lease spreads, occupancy, and sales per square foot over time to make sure these three crucial metrics continue trending in the right direction.

Basically, the big risk to Simon isn’t whether or not it can maintain a safe and growing dividend, but only how fast that payout growth (and thus total returns) will be over time.

Bottom Line: Simon Property Proves That “Quality First, Valuation Second, And Patient and Discipline Always” Is The Best Way To Grow Your Income And Wealth Over Time

There are no guarantees on Wall Street, and thus no sure fire road to riches. However, the best investors in history (like Buffett and Lynch) have shown us that a disciplined and patient approach to buying great companies at good to great prices and then letting skilled management grow your wealth over time is the highest probable way for most of us to achieve our financial dreams.

When it comes to Grade A, high-yield blue-chips, it’s hard to go wrong with Simon Property Group, the undisputed king of Mall REITs. Not just has David Simon and his crack team of industry experts assembled a strong portfolio of some of the highest quality Class A malls in the country, but they have proven themselves masterfully adept at adapting to the fast-changing world of retail.

Simon’s ability to harness big data, social media, and even venture capital to gain access to the hottest brands and retail technology of tomorrow is a testament to the kind of excellent capital allocation Simon has delivered for 25 years.

And now, armed with the strongest balance sheet in its industry and $7.5 billion in low-cost liquidity, Simon is by far the most likely mall REIT to not just survive the so-called “retail apocalypse” but thrive in the years and decades to come.

And with shares now trading at about a 12% discount to fair value, I consider Simon to be a good buy for conservative high-yield investors looking for generous, safe and growing income, in all economic and market environments.

Just remember that risk management and proper asset allocation also are critical to achieving your financial goals. Anyone owning Simon needs to be comfortable with its risk profile, own it as part of a diversified portfolio, and use the appropriate mix of cash/bonds to ensure they don’t have to sell any dividend blue-chips during the next unpredictable, but inevitable recession/bear market.

Photo Source

Stay tuned for my next “Lessons Learned” article on Diversification.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Invest with the #1 Ranked REIT and #1 Finance Analyst on Seeking Alpha "Your articles should be mandatory in High schools and Colleges, as a separate subject on real estate investments." "Always well-written, factual, and very entertaining, and you did it the hard way." "Brad is the go-to guy, with REITs. Wonderful info, he has provided great ideas, on which I read & perform my own DD." "Brad Thomas is one of the most read authors on Seeking Alpha and he has developed a trusted brand in the REIT sector." We are providing this special offer so you can sleep well at night...

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.