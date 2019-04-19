Income Investors: Get Ready For Another Cash Wave In May - 6% To 9% Yields

There are many attractive high-yield vehicles going ex-dividend in early May and paying throughout May.

Looking for more cash flow in May? "Don't worry, be happy." There are waves of high-yield cash payouts coming your way next month. May is the second month in the Feb/May/Aug/Nov. pay cycle for a lot of the companies that we cover in our articles.

Nine out of 10 of these companies are in the Basic Materials sector - mainly midstream operators, but there's also a royalty company, Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM), and a leading low-cost producer of soda ash, Ciner Resources LP (CINR), in addition to a Services sector LNG shipping company, Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP), which specializes in FSRU vessels.

The three largest market cap companies in the list are Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD), with a $64B market cap, the 2018-consolidated Energy Transfer LP (ET), with a $40B market cap, and MPLX LP (MPLX), with a $26B market cap.

The rest of the group's market caps run from Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP), at $6B, DCP Midstream LP (DCP), at $4.5B, newcomer Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM), at $1.2B, ~$811M for Delek Logistic Partners LP, (DKL), and ~$487M for CINR:

Distributions Calendar:

We put together this distributions calendar for the group, which has approximated ex-dividend dates and pay dates. The majority of these dates are approximate, as most of these companies haven't announced their upcoming May distributions yet.

So far, EPD and PSXP have announced their distributions, ex-dividend date, and pay dates. PSXP has 22 hikes since its IPO.

The rest of the announcements should come out over the next several days.

In addition, some of these companies have been increasing their payouts every quarter, so we'll probably see higher payouts than those listed here.

Specifically, DKL and MPLX both have 24 straight hikes, while newcomer HESM has five straight hikes, and has guided to 15% distribution growth in 2019.

The yields run from a low of 6.06% for EPD, up to 9.85% for DCP and DKL.

All of these companies issue K-1s, except HMLP.

Performance:

With the market bouncing back big time in 2019 from its Q4 2018 swoon, we took a look at the performance of these stocks to see which ones have come along for the joyride.

All but three of them have outperformed the S&P 500 this year, as of 4/17/19, with BSM, CINR, and MPLX all lagging. Still, BSM, up 12.9%, and CINR, up 12.2%, have had a good total return so far in 2019, if you consider their yields, BSM, at 8.5%, and CINR, at 9.4%.

Looking back further, over the past half year, from mid-October 2018 to 4/17/19, however, shows only two stocks outperforming the market - LNG shipping stock HMLP, up 10.4%, and DKL, up 5.9%, vs. 3.25% for the S&P 500. So, even with those big price gains in 2019, that shows you how hard these stocks got hammered in the Q4 2018 swoon.

Looking back over the past year shows DKL with the biggest price gain, at 13.2%, followed by HESM, at 9.5%, HMLP, 9.2%, and EPD, at 9%, vs. 7.17% for the S&P:

Valuations:

This table is ranked by price/DCF, (distributable cash flow). It shows that ET has the lowest valuation, at 7.23X; followed by CINR, BSM, and DKL, all 8X to under 9X; MLP, MPLX, and DCP, are all 9X to under 10X. EPD is 10.85X, and PSXP is 12.19X, and HESM is 13.07X.

Just to make things confusing, HESM has one of the lowest price/book valuations in the group, at 1.22X, second only to DCP, at .62X.

DCP hit a snag in Q4 '18 earnings, but it has seven growth projects due to come online in 2019 - Q1 and Q2 2019 earnings will be key for them.

EPD and BSM show the highest distribution coverage in the group, at 1.54X and 1.47X, respectively. Other than DCP's low 1.05X coverage, the remainder of the group have respectable coverage factors, ranging from 1.19 for DKL and HMLP, to 1.38 for PSXP.

Analysts' Target Prices:

ET, even with its ~16% price gain year-to-date, has by far the biggest spread between its price and analysts' average price targets, at 35.79%. It also has received many upward earnings estimate revisions from analysts over the past 30 days:

(Source: Yahoo)

Other than HMLP, CINR, and DKL, all of the other stocks are significantly lower than analysts' average price targets for them, in spite of their 2019 price gains. These spreads should certainly move around a bit after the upcoming earnings reports over the next few weeks.

Financials:

This table is ranked by net debt/EBITDA, since that's one of the big risks in the high-yield energy patch. HESM has no debt - that's not a typo and management is following EPD's lead and is opting for self funding of its growth projects, and it has the EBITDA to do it. (We'll be covering HESM in more detail in another article this weekend.)

BSM, being a royalty company, has the second-lowest net debt/EBITDA in the group, at .80, with a high ROE of 32.42%.

CINR also is a low debt company, with a net debt/EBITDA below 1X, and, like HESM, it has a high operating margin above 50% - (guess that soda ash is more profitable than it sounds). CINR also has the highest ROE in the group.

In general, net debt/EBITDA in the midstream pipeline space runs somewhere around ~4X to 5X, with companies' leverage varying quarterly, rising as they fund new growth projects, and then falling as those projects start contributing to earnings.

Veteran EPD is a notable exception to that 4-5X range - its management uses a self-funding approach for growth projects, which has allowed it to keep its leverage lower - it ended 2018 at 3.11X net debt/EBITDA.

Summary:

If we were Professor Peabody and we had the benefit of his wonderful Wayback Machine, we'd immediately dial it back to 12/24/19, the market low (which was also a low for WTI crude). At that point if the Professor's assistant, Sherman, asked us which of these stocks to buy, we would have said, "what the hell, Shermie, buy 'em all, they're all gonna bounce back in Q1 2019. What's more, there are some dividend whoppers in this beaten-down group!"

Alas, the Professor hasn't yet accepted our offer to buy his machine, so we must make an educated guess as to what to do now, in the present, at a point in which the market, and most of these high yield stocks, have been flying upwards for the past 14 weeks-plus.

We're long EPD, CINR, MPLX, and HESM. We think that ET may be ripe for buying, given its multiple growth projects in 2019 and its low price/DCF.

An alternative approach to buying them outright would be to sell some cash secured puts below the price of some target stocks.

Options:

Here are two examples of short-term put-selling trades for the two stocks which have the biggest price-to-price target spreads in this group.

MPLX has a June $31.00 put which pays $1.05, ~a bit over 1.5X MPLX's most recent quarterly $.6475 payout. The breakeven is $29.95, which is 5.76% above MPLX's 52-week low:

ET has an at the money July $15.00 put strike, which pays $.64, just over 2X ET's most recent quarterly $.305 distribution. The breakeven is $14.36.

Our Cash Secured Puts Table also has put trades for HESM, DKL, and DCP, along with over 40 other put trades, all of which are updated daily, throughout each trading day.

In addition to our other option tables, we also have an Options Glossary page, which explains the various option terms you'll encounter in options trading.

