Noble Corp. Gets New Contracts For Drillship And Semi-Sub

The fleet positioning is good outside the semi-sub segment. The market remains skeptical but that may change.

The big news is the contract extension followed by a new contract for the drillship Noble Don Taylor.

Noble Corp. (NE) has just published its fleet status report. This report contains some very interesting information, so let's get straight to the news:

Drillship Noble Don Taylor received a contract extension from Talos (NYSE:TALO). The rig will work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico until early June 2019 at an undisclosed dayrate. The same drillship, Noble Don Taylor, received a new contract from Esso in Guyana. The rig will work for a year from early October 2019 to early October 2020 at an undisclosed dayrate. There, it will join drillship Noble Tom Madden, which is working for Esso from late April 2019 to late April 2020. Guyana is a very promising area for offshore drilling, so Noble Corp. now enjoys a good strategic positioning of two drillships. Drillship Noble Tom Madden will work for Esso in Guyana until late April 2020 vs. the previous expectation of mid-February 2020 as one-well option has been used by the customer. Two one-well options remain. Drillship Noble Sam Croft will finish the current work in early June 2019 and will start the next contract in Suriname in early July 2019. Both the operator and the dayrate remain undisclosed. In comparison with the previous fleet status report, the current one indicates that the contract has three one-well options. Semi-sub Noble Clyde Boudreaux has received a contract extension from mid-March 2019 to mid-March 2020. The rig will continue to drill for PTTEP in Myanmar. Drillship Noble Globetrotter I, which is on contract with Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) until mid-July 2022, is expected to return to U.S. Gulf of Mexico during the second quarter of this year. Currently, the rig is located in Egypt. This is interesting news for those who follow the story of the offshore support vessel provider Hornbeck Offshore (HOS) whose primary area of operations is U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Noble Joe Beall, the older jack-up that is on contract with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) until late April 2019 at a dayrate of $65,000, may see more work. The fleet status report states that Noble Corp. is in discussions with the customer regarding possible extension of the contract to the end of 2019. The only older jack-up in the whole Noble Corp.'s fleet, Joe Beall needs the extension to survive - the alternative in the current market is the scrapyard.

In my opinion, this is a positive fleet status report from Noble Corp. The company's jack-up fleet is fully booked, so no news on this front was expected. This year, Noble will deal with contract roll-offs of jack-ups Noble Sam Hartley (mid-July 2019), Noble Hans Deul (late July 2019), and the above-mentioned Joe Beall. On this front, the fleet situation looks good.

The drillship segment is now also well positioned with all drillships but one, Noble Bully I, having contracts. The semi-sub segment remains in trouble with only one rig out of four working. At this stage, taking into account market developments, price tags for semi-sub reactivations, and Noble Corp.'s finances, I believe that all three Noble Corp.'s cold stacked rigs - drillship Noble Bully I and semi-subs Noble Danny Adkins and Noble Jim Day - are scrapping candidates. The remaining fleet looks well positioned.

The stock market has been merciless to Noble Corp.'s shares this year despite rising oil prices. Even now, when Brent oil (BNO) is trading close to $72 per barrel, the shares fail to deliver upside. While the pace of offshore drilling recovery surely disappoints optimistic observers and investors, the fact is that this recovery is happening. Therefore, it's too early to waive the white flag. Assuming oil above $70, I think it's certainly worth watching Noble Corp. shares to participate in the potential upside momentum above $3.10.

