Energy Transfer: High-Yield MLP About To Enter A Major Growth Cycle

As the company is completing its multi-year capital expense program, its capital expenses are likely to decrease while the cash flows from recent investments will significantly increase.

By Aristofanis Papadatos

Since Energy Transfer LP (ET) bottomed in the Christmas sell-off, the stock has rallied 30%. While the stock has enjoyed a significant rise in recent months, it is still down roughly 3% over the past year. As a result, this MLP is offering a very high distribution yield of 8%.

Energy Transfer has underperformed the S&P 500 over the past year. However, we believe the distribution is secure for some time, making Energy Transfer an attractive high-yield stock.

Energy Transfer has the potential to reward its shareholders thanks to its exceptional distribution yield and the fact that the company has entered the positive phase of its investing cycle, i.e., capital expenses should ease while cash flows from past investments will greatly increase in the upcoming years.

Business overview

Six months ago, Energy Transfer Equity (previously ETE) and Energy Transfer Partners (previously ETP) announced the completion of their merger. The combined firm, Energy Transfer, is a master limited partnership that owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the U.S. It is present in all the major producing areas in the country, with leading position in the majority of the active producing basins, and has operations that include transportation and storage of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products. Energy Transfer has a network of approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and trades with a market cap of $40 billion.

Energy Transfer operates with a fee-based model. This means that the company generates its revenues mostly thanks to the fees it imposes to its customers for using its vast network of pipelines and storage tanks. Thanks to this business model, the results of the company depend on the volumes transported and stored in its network and hence they are hardly affected by the underlying commodity prices as long as the latter trade within normal levels. Even better, the MLP has minimum volume requirements in its contracts with its customers. These requirements secure a minimum level of payment from each customer even if the latter actually transports lower volumes than initially expected.

Energy Transfer generates the vast majority of its EBITDA (85%-90%) from fee-based activities. Only 5%-7% of its total EBITDA is affected by commodity prices and another 5%-7% is affected by the spread of commodity prices.

Source: Investor Presentation

Therefore, the company is much less affected than most energy stocks by commodity prices, which can experience dramatic swings from time to time. This “toll booth” business model serves to generate much more reliable and predictable cash flows than most companies exhibit in this highly cyclical sector.

On the other hand, investors should not conclude that Energy Transfer is a low-risk stock. The company has spent excessive amounts on capital expenses every year in the last decade. Consequently, it has posted negative free cash flows every year in the last decade, with the exception of last year, when it posted marginally positive free cash flows. Energy Transfer has been paying extremely generous distributions to its shareholders even though it has been investing heavily in its business.

This strategy has taken its toll on the balance sheet of the company. To be sure, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) has climbed to $63.1 billion. As this amount is about 15 times the annual earnings of the company, it is certainly excessive. Moreover, interest expense consumes 37% of the operating income of the MLP. It is remarkable that the company issued an aggregate $4.0 billion of new debt (10% of the current market cap) in January, mostly in order to pay off some of its debt obligations. Given all these facts, Energy Transfer is highly leveraged and thus vulnerable to any unforeseen headwind.

Its vulnerability was clearly reflected in the behavior of its stock price throughout the fierce downturn of the energy sector between 2015 and 2016. Due to the collapse of the price of oil and natural gas, the stock of Energy Transfer came under great pressure in that downturn. Things got worse due to the case of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), which plunged 73% and eventually threw in the towel and slashed its distribution by 75%. Investors feared that the other MLPs would face the same problem as Kinder Morgan, i.e., cut their distribution due to their inability to issue new bonds amid very poor market sentiment. The stock of Energy Transfer was also affected by the pronounced delays that were observed in some growth projects of the company.

To cut a long story short, the stock of Energy Transfer slumped 90% in just 8 months, from the summer of 2015 to early 2016. Moreover, despite its recent rally, the stock is still less than half of its peak level, which was recorded in the summer of 2015. This is a harsh reminder of the risk that accompanies the stocks that operate with a highly leveraged balance sheet.

However, it is critical to note that Energy Transfer has eventually passed to the positive phase of its investing cycle. In the energy industry, many growth projects take many years from inception to cash flow generation. As a result, there is a significant lag between capital expenses and free cash flows. As Energy Transfer is completing its multi-year investment program, it is likely to see great improvement in its cash flows in the upcoming years. Its investment expenses will decrease while its free cash flows will increase thanks to the contribution of past investments. The improved cash flows will help the company reduce its debt load and make it more manageable, as its leverage will decrease in two ways; a lower amount of debt and greater EBITDA.

The improving prospects of Energy Transfer have already begun to show up in its results. In the fourth quarter, the MLP reported record adjusted EBITDA of $2.67 billion and record distributable cash flow of $1.52 billion. Both were up 29% over the prior year’s quarter. Thanks to this strong performance, Energy Transfer achieved a 1.90 distribution coverage ratio, exceeding the amount of its distributions by $716 million.

Growth prospects

Energy Transfer has grown its adjusted EBITDA by 17% per year on average in the last three years thanks to a series of growth projects that have begun to have a meaningful contribution to the results of the company.

Source: Investor Presentation

Moreover, management expects to grow adjusted EBITDA by another 13% this year, from $9.5 billion in 2018 to $10.6-$10.8 billion this year. Furthermore, the company expects to continue growing its EBITDA in the upcoming years thanks to the remainder of its project pipeline that will come online and the ramp-up of recently completed projects, which have not reached their full capacity yet. Energy Transfer has 12 projects coming online in 2019 and 2020. Moreover, it has such an immense network of assets that it will easily keep identifying new growth projects for several more years.

To provide a perspective, in January, Energy Transfer completed a successful open season on the Bakken pipeline to bring the system capacity to 570,000 barrels per day. The immense production growth in the area led the demand for this pipeline network to exceed its current capacity by a wide margin. As a result, Energy Transfer is now considering increasing the system capacity in order to meet the growing demand.

Energy Transfer will also continue to benefit from the sustained growth in the consumption of natural gas, which is much more environmental-friendly than coal and oil products and thus it is favored by environmental policies. In addition, U.S. oil production has kept posting new all-time highs for several years in a row and is expected by EIA to keep climbing to new all-time highs for many more years. The booming oil production will result in higher transported and stored volumes of crude oil and refined products and hence it will constitute a major growth driver for Energy Transfer. Another growth driver will come from the rising exports of Liquefied Natural Gas.

Distribution

Despite its 30% rally in less than four months, Energy Transfer is still offering an exceptional distribution yield, which currently stands at 8%. When a stock offers such a high yield, it usually signals that the distribution is at the risk of being cut. However, this is not the case for Energy Transfer, at least for the foreseeable future. The company has a distribution coverage ratio of 1.90, which means that its distributable cash flow is almost twice as much as the amount spent on distributions. In addition, management expects the distribution coverage to remain in the range 1.70-1.90 for the foreseeable future. In other words, there is a meaningful margin of safety that protects the current distribution.

It is also worth noting that Energy Transfer has not cut its distribution for more than a decade. As this period includes the Great Recession and the fierce downturn of the energy sector during 2015-2016, the strong distribution record bodes well for the safety of the distribution. Even if a recession shows up after a whole decade without one, the current distribution has a meaningful margin of safety. On the other hand, if a severe and prolonged downturn shows up, the distribution will probably come under pressure and may eventually be cut, particularly given the weak balance sheet of the company. Nevertheless, under normal business conditions or a modest recession, the distribution of Energy Transfer can be considered secure, barring a steep recession or energy industry downturn.

Behavior in recessions

Energy Transfer has performed well in the last two downturns, namely the Great Recession and the downturn of the energy sector in 2015-2016. While several energy stocks cut their distributions in those downturns, Energy Transfer continued raising its distribution despite the adverse prevailing conditions.

This does not mean that the company is immune to downturns, but it does mean that the company is likely to outperform most energy stocks whenever the next downturn shows up. It is worth noting that Energy Transfer is more sensitive to downturns in the energy sector than to recessions.

Valuation

Due to the recent merger between Energy Transfer Equity and Energy Transfer Partners, it is hard to draw meaningful conclusions for the valuation of Energy Transfer based on its historical valuation. The stock is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9 and a price-to-distributable cash flow of 6.7. This valuation level may seem too cheap on the surface but it is somewhat justified due to the high debt load of Energy Transfer.

On the other hand, as the company is improving its cash flows, it is likely to begin reducing its debt load in the near future. As a result, its current valuation will probably prove cheap in the upcoming years. Therefore, those who purchase the stock at its current price will be highly rewarded, not only by its generous distribution, but also from the expansion of its valuation level.

Final thoughts

Despite its rally, Energy Transfer is offering an 8% distribution yield. While such a high yield usually signals the risk of a distribution cut, the yield of Energy Transfer is safe for the foreseeable future thanks to the high distribution coverage ratio and the promising growth prospects of the stock. The only concern is the weak balance sheet of the company but it is critical to note that the company has entered a positive phase in its investing cycle, where capital expenses are likely to ease while cash flows from past investments will significantly increase.

Moreover, while the current cheap valuation of the stock can be justified by the high amount of debt, it is likely to prove a great entry point in the future, as the company will soon start reducing its debt load and hence its valuation will revert to more reasonable levels. Overall, those who purchase Energy Transfer with a long-term horizon could earn average returns above 10% per year thanks to the high distribution yield, its promising growth prospects and the expansion of the valuation level of the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.