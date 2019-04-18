Parsons Corporation Files Initial Registration Statement For U.S. IPO

While PSN's revenue dipped in 2017, the firm's results in 2018 showed renewed growth.

The firm provides a range of cybersecurity, intelligence, and defense solutions to U.S. government agencies.

Parsons Corporation has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO although the final figure could be much higher.

Quick Take

Parsons Corporation (PSN) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides technology-powered government defense, intelligence, security, and infrastructure engineering solutions.

PSN grew well in 2018 after a challenging 2017, but that isn't unusual for sometimes 'lumpy' government revenue contracting businesses.

Company & Technology

Centreville, Virginia-based Parsons was founded in 1944 to provide systems integration, software development, program management and critical mission support for the cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, connected communities, physical infrastructure, military training, and mobility industries.

Management is headed by Charles L. Harrington, who has been with the firm for over 30 years and is currently on the board of directors at AES Corporation and J.G. Boswell Company.

Parsons has developed a long-lasting client relationship with the US military, intelligence agencies, as well as various state and local governments and agencies.

Below is a brief overview video of the company:

Source: Parsons

The company provides integration solutions for large digital and physical systems throughout the entire product lifecycle, including design, implementation, testing, as well as verification.

Parsons' software engineers and developers are tasked with the design, development, integration, operation, and maintenance of mission-critical software applications and systems across the cyber, intelligence, defense, and commercial sectors.

The company's military-oriented services include "mission training, protecting national airspace, fighting infectious diseases, digitizing the health environment, performing contingency operations and providing operations and maintenance for physical infrastructure."

Parsons sees cybersecurity, machine learning, big data analytics, and cloud applications as the key technology investments to further expand its offerings.

Customer Acquisition

Indirect and G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue have been largely stable in the past three years, per the table below:

Indirect, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 16.8% 2017 16.8% 2016 17.2%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional gross profit are generated by each dollar of indirect G&A spend was 1.2x in the most recent year, as shown in the table below:

Indirect, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple 2018 1.2

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Market Research Media, the US federal cybersecurity market is projected to reach $22 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12% between 2017 and 2022.

The company provides other types of services, such as military training, development, and maintenance of mission-critical software applications, as well as complex systems integration, among others.

Cybersecurity remains a central concern of the U.S. government and by all means, it will stay one of the most imperative government priorities for years to come.

Major areas of investment will be centered around the growing frequency and intensity of cyber attacks, mainly to address vulnerabilities and harden up critical infrastructure.

Management states that the budget of the US intelligence community for 2019 was estimated at around $81 billion and has grown at a CAGR of 5% since 2017.

Moreover, the global infrastructure market was valued at $712.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% between 2018 and 2021, according to Fitch Solutions.

The connected communities market was expected to reach $921 million in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% between 2018 and 2021, according to Bloomberg Government.

Major competitors that provide US federal solutions include:

CACI International (CACI)

Leidos Holdings (LDOS)

Science Applications International (SAIC)

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

CSRA

The Raytheon Company

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Perspecta (PRSP)

ManTech International (MANT)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

PSN's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven but recently increased top-line revenue

Growing gross profit

Slightly increased gross margin

Continued increase in operating income

Growing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $3,560,508,000 18.0% 2017 $3,017,011,000 -0.7% 2016 $3,039,191,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $765,503,000 24.1% 2017 $616,871,000 1.5% 2016 $607,998,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 21.50% 2017 20.45% 2016 20.01% Operating Income Period Operating Income EBITDA Margin 2018 $205,008,000 5.8% 2017 $150,702,000 5.0% 2016 $35,407,000 1.2% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $284,634,000 2017 $265,029,000 2016 $198,559,000

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $228.1 million in cash and $1.66 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $255.8 million.

IPO Details

PSN intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options, although some observers estimate the IPO could be as much as $500 million.

Per the firm's latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our capitalization and financial flexibility, create a public market for our common stock and thereby enable access to the public equity markets for us and our stockholders. We intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering to repay the outstanding principal balance of approximately $150.0 million under our Term Loan (plus any accrued interest) and the outstanding principal balance [...] under our Revolving Credit Facility (plus any accrued interest), to fund future acquisitions and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow isn't available yet.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Wells Fargo Securities, Cowen, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, MUFG, and Scotiabank.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

