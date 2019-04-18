Caesars Entertainment: Market Still Asleep At The Switch As Rodio Is Named CEO

Thus far, Mr.Market has yawned its way through the tingling on the Richter Scale as Carl Icahn has taken over effective control of CZR.

Since Carl Icahn's move on Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) stock, it has not spiked but inched. Our last post urging investors to take a good hard look at the prospects inherent in his takeover of the gaming giant showed the stock at $8.60. At writing today, it trades at $9.60, about a 12% rise since he announced his first 10% stake. He now owns 18% of the common plus another 10% according to sources, in swaps.: Icahn effectively controls CZR as we speak.

(Above: Carl Icahn. Source: Google images)

Further evidence of this is the official hiring of his guy, Anthony Rodio as the new CEO of the company. Rodio is a four-decade gaming pro who guided Icahn's Tropicana Entertainment from a frazzled, dated collection of so so casinos, to a company stout enough to attract a $1.85bn sale to the very smart Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) and the Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI). It was a win-win in which Icahn took around $700m off the table. He'd bought the failing Trop portfolio in 2008. Rodio turned it around, and Icahn, in the process, wound up with a 55% premium above the tender price.

Data by YCharts

Farther back in his history, we see Icahn as one of the notable distressed merchandise dealers in the casino space going way back to 1991, when we at the Trump Taj Mahal had him as one of our major bondholders who cashed out handsomely through our prepack bankruptcy. In between the bearded sage of Far Rockaway and Princeton, bought and sold essential closeouts on the Las Vegas strip and cashed out all over again. These included his deal on the Stratosphere and the Fontainebleau development site.

So now, taking on his biggest ever casino deal in CZR, he clearly is on the road toward pocketing in our estimate in excess of $1.b or more. Now, he's got his three directors, his own guy at the helm, and his usual meticulously thought-out path to taking a ton off the table.

Yet Mr. Market has since been preoccupied with CZR's earnings results, and some analysts, in fact, have called it a sell regardless of the presence of Icahn. They point out a bear case for the stock, which, we believe, is fueling the skepticism of the market which has kept the shares trading just a tad above where it was when Icahn came into the picture. Clearly, Mr. Market remains wary about CZR's debt load of $9bn and the sale of a huge chunk of its realty to the GLPI REIT resulting from its post-2015 bankruptcy restructuring plan. Also, sitting on a debt to equity ratio of 5.80 and a ttm ROE of 9.1% seems offputting to potential buyers as well. The hospitality industry average is 13%. That's a poor metric in valuing casino properties. People do not visit standard hotels for the same reasons they arrive at casinos.

But these metrics, in our view, should not dominate the analysis of a motivated buyer with an eye on many of CZR's solid properties as well as those that are viable for sale. But it would appear now that these considerations represent the rationale as to why the stock hasn't moved more dramatically despite Icahn's move.

We do think a deal for CZR would have to involve thinning down the portfolio to move a buyer. But the key lies in the willingness of Icahn to accept a deal that clearly would involve a large stock component, perhaps as much as 50%.

Some market watchers are estimating it would take $15bn to buy CZR, and that figure would not include a premium. On that basis, they see few viable buyers. Obvious candidates are ruled out: MGM (NYSE:MGM), already carrying heavy debt, plus the Feds who would surely question anti-competitive implications of such a deal on the Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas Sands, which has the financial lift capacity wouldn't raise FTC hackles, present a strong balance sheet and borrowing capacity focused on Asia. It is all in on its shot at one of the three Japan IR licenses. We don't rule it out entirely as others have. But we do rate it at this point as outside the mainstream of LVS business model.

(Above: Anthony Rodio, a thirty years plus gaming pro)

Mr. Market has a rationale, as usual, based on an appraisal of fairly standard metrics found in measures like earnings and ROE - both valid. But, frankly, the bear case is oblivious to the presence of Icahn, and Rodio, his new captain of the CZR ship and the track record behind both men.

We continue to take a contrarian view. We think Icahn has already figured all this out. His history suggests that based on his own valuations, he already has an exit number fixed in his mind. It's only a matter of when.

Buyers on the horizon

The market understands that the $13 a share offer from Tillman Fertitta rejected by CZR, prior to Icahn's move, had a 50% reverse merger in stock as a component of a deal that included 50% in cash. Also, in the running, Eldorado Resorts, may be mulling an offer as well. We believe that Icahn is willing to sit this one out as he did with previous deals. His strategy is clear: he is not going to walk for a few dollars a share. He will await the results of the transition team's work now in process and due to wrap up in about a month. Rodio will participate in the development of a going forward strategy. Icahn is historically a patient investor with a number in mind from the get-go. That number we have said may run in the $14.50 to $17 a share range. He'll wait it out and get his number.

Our expectation is that, regardless of the current belief that there is a paucity of potential buyers on the horizon that could handle a deal of this size, Icahn will be out to prove them wrong. His conviction is that Rodio's ability to restructure management put in place the business model to produce a much bigger EBITDA multiple, will eventually trigger significantly higher valuations. What has not yet surfaced is the very real prospect that one of the Asian giants could join the party with an offer.

Galaxy comes to mind considering that they already own 4.9% of Wynn (NASDAQ:WYNN) and can pass muster in licensing in any jurisdiction in which CZR operates. Wynn shares are headed north again after taking a beating over a year. Right now, it sits at $145. Galaxy averaged $175 a share for its Wynn stake, a level that could be reached by the end of this year or before. They could sell that stake, easily finance a heavy cash component above 50% and lay an offer on the table that would meet Icahn's exit number. Strategically, the deal would give them a massive presence in the US regional market without laying a single brick, or waiting out a three to five-year development cycle for a new casino, no less the 37 that CZR can bring into the portfolio overnight.

And, they could then launch a sell-down of the portfolio to recover enough cash without unduly damaging their own balance sheet. In the end, they become a major player on the Las Vegas Strip and key regional properties virtually overnight.

Conclusion

1. There are more potential buyers for CZR that appears to be apparent at this early stage.

2. Icahn's number is already baked into his strategy on this deal as it has been proven over his past casino moves.

3. The current skepticism is unwarranted. The prospects for achieving a premium above the current trade are stronger than Mr. Market thinks they are.

4. Rodio will move fast to right the ship to the extent of producing good improvements in EBITDA.

CZR at its current price still represents a nifty entry point, given what the market has yet to believe could be the endgame in this deal. While it is true that buyouts usually expose a price immediately and investors begin to front run the premium, it doesn't quite work that way here.

There are many more moving parts here. The engine here quite simply is Icahn. If you buy into his casino deal track record, you'll see a PT considerably above the current trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.