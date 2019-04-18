Alcoa: Back On My Watch List Despite A Weak Q1

Nonetheless, if China's economic recovery is for real, we might be looking at a very interesting trade.

Alcoa's adjusted EPS came in well below expectations in the first quarter.

The Pittsburgh, PA-based aluminum producer Alcoa (AA) just released its first quarter earnings. The company missed EPS expectations while sales failed to grow after a solid streak of strong quarters in both 2017 and 2018. It's the economy which is doing a number on Alcoa. Falling industrial metals and rising input costs are giving this company a very hard time. Nonetheless, I am putting the stock back on my watch list as we might be in for an interesting buying opportunity over the next few weeks/months.

Source: Alcoa

Apparently, The Big Picture Is Rather Weak

First quarter adjusted EPS had its first expectations miss since Q4 of 2017 after the previous 2 quarters both had convincing earnings beats. Adjusted EPS came in at -$0.23 which is well below expectations of -$0.17. It is also significantly lower compared to the prior-year quarter when EPS totaled $0.77. Back then, the growth rate was 22%.

Source: Estimize

The bottom line problems started with a weak top line. Total realized primary aluminum prices ($/mt) declined from $2,483 to $2,219 over the past 12 months which translates to a decline of $264 $/mt. Alumina prices were unchanged at $385 which is still down from $479 in Q4 of 2018. Almost needless to say, sales took a hit of $371 million which resulted in sales worth $2.72 billion which is a decline of 12%. Last year, the sales growth rate was at a solid 16%.

Going one step lower on the income statement, I, unfortunately, have to write that adjusted EBITDA declined from $713 million to $448 million due to outperforming COGS. COGS only declined by $122 million with SG&A and R&D expenses being up $16 million to $91 million.

COGS % of revenue increased from 73.9% to 79.6% which is exactly what you don't want to see being a cost-intensive basic material producer.

Furthermore, the problem is that both prices and volumes are down. Metal prices were responsible for a $77 million decline of adjusted EBITDA with negative volumes erasing another $36 million. The only thing that turned out to be a tailwind is a positive price/mix ($45 million). Note that these numbers are on a Q/Q basis.

Source: Alcoa Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

I think it is best to quote Alcoa when I say that 'market factors drive alumina, aluminum results'. 2 of 3 core business segments were down Q/Q. Alumina adjusted EBITDA declined 46% from $683 million to $372 million with aluminum EBITDA losses being 92% higher at -$96 million.

Bauxite EBITDA improved by 15% from $110 million to $126 million with EBITDA margins at 41.9% which is much higher than the EBITDA margins of alumina (28.3%).

What's Next?

With that said, the full-year outlook for key indicators has not changed over the past 3 months. Full-year 2019 bauxite shipments are expected to come in between 47.0 and 48.0 Mdmt. The same goes for alumina and aluminum shipments which are both unchanged compared to the full-year 2019 outlook at the end of 2018.

Source: Alcoa Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

Additionally, the company continues to see a global aluminum deficit with a surplus in both the bauxite and alumina markets. With expected global demand growth between 2.0% and 2.5%, the company sees a global deficit (ex-China). This is where potential growth is hiding.

It should also be mentioned that China's economy has gained some minor momentum over the past few weeks as rising credit growth has pushed up the leading manufacturing PMI as you can see below.

The manufacturing PMI has rebounded to 50.8 in March which is 0.8 points above the neutral level of 50. And regardless of whether this is the result of leverage, it should be good news for material companies.

Source: TradingEconomics

I would not be surprised if Aluminum prices were to find a bottom at current prices. Look what happened to aluminum prices the last time China leveraged its economy to boost consumption (end of 2015). Commodities bottomed along with a weaker USD which caused aluminum prices to spike. Note that Alcoa's stock price went from $15 to $60 during that period.

Source: Markets Insider

At this point, both Alcoa and mining/metals companies are both in a downtrend with Alcoa breaking below key support. These charts do not look pretty at all and I would not be surprised if the selling were to continue.

Source: FINVIZ

Nonetheless, if the current economic recovery is for real, I think we are dealing with an interesting opportunity on the mid-term. I am not looking to buy a falling knife, but if leading indicators continue to rise over the next few months, I think that basic materials will follow the trend from the general stock market.

Note that I said 'if'. There is a big if, and that's the economy. We are seeing the early stages of an economic rebound. There are reasons to be cautiously optimistic but downside risks are still high.

My plan is to stay on the sidelines a bit longer. I have done it before and I think it was the right decision given the current stock price decline. Nonetheless, I am actively looking for signs of an economic bottom. If Chinese and US economic sentiment continues to improve, I am buying the Alcoa the moment it starts working on a technical bottom. If the bull case turns out to be right, I think we are looking at a great basic materials trade.



