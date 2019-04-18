Don't Be Surprised If Tesla Posts A Q1 Profit

Tax and pollution credits, along with changes in revenue recognition methodology, can also be a game changer.

Investors and analysts are expecting Tesla to post significant losses in Q1. But are Q1 losses a given? We discuss various items in play for Q1.

Tesla (TSLA) investors did not get much clarity on Q1 earnings from the delivery report since Tesla’s comment on this subject is vague. It says: “Because of the lower than expected delivery volumes and several pricing adjustments, we expect Q1 net income to be negatively impacted.”

Is there a reason why the guidance is vague and does not clarify if a loss should be expected? As we discuss in this article, the reason is a resounding “yes”.

Is It possible that Tesla can post a profit in a quarter where deliveries and ASPs plummeted? The answer is “not organically!”.

However, Tesla has pulled many tricks in the past to boost earnings and many tricks are possible in this quarter to artificially boost earnings. Let’s look at each of these tricks and what Tesla could do.

ZEV/GHG Credits

The first and foremost earnings plays for Tesla are regulatory credits. Tesla has in the past banked these credits and sold them in quarters where it needs to boost earnings. Note that these credits likely peaked in Q4 and will go down as an increased percentage of Model 3 production goes to international markets – something we witnessed in Q1. However, Tesla still has plenty of credits it can tap in to.

How much Tesla can tap in to this will depends on how much of an unsold asset Tesla has and how much demand there exists in the market for these credits. While difficult to estimate, the possible range of values from these credits is likely to be $100M +/- 50M.

Nevada Tax credits

State of Nevada granted Tesla tax credits as a return for Tesla building its Gigafactory in Reno. Tesla periodically sells these credits to Casino and other companies in Nevada.

Estimated upside here: Approximately $20M.

Eurozone Pollution Credit Partnership With Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Financial Times broke a story that Tesla has joined a pool with FCA to alleviate FCA’s regulatory credit challenges. The Times story is vague and does not offer sufficient detail, but it is likely that Tesla sold several tens of millions of dollars’ worth of credits to FCA in Q1. If this interpretation is accurate, these revenues can boost Q1 profitability significantly.

This is difficult to estimate but we currently estimate it as being in the tens of millions of dollars, likely $75M +/- $25M.

Autopilot Gets Redefined And Resold

It is abundantly clear to any astute observers that AP2, AP 2.5, and likely the to-be-announce AP 3.0 will never reach Level4 level of capability to recognize revenues. So, does that mean Tesla will reimburse the FSD revenue for AP 2 and A 2.5 customers? Not at all. Tesla has long spent that money, and more, to keep its operations going. Instead of refunding customers for promises not kept, Tesla is changing the definition of the products it sold as EAP and FSD.

This became evident when CEO Elon Musk started claiming that FSD will be “feature complete”. How can Tesla FSD be feature complete when Tesla has demonstrated ZERO evidence of Level 4 capability (let alone the Level 5 capability it claimed)?

As absurd as Tesla Autopilot story is, this new level of absurdity is made possible by redefining the terms EAP and FSD. In the image below, note the changes between Tesla’s older and newer definitions. (from Troy Teslike on Twitter)

With this redefinition, Tesla can now start recognizing revenues for EAP and FSD that it could not recognize in the past. Such revenue recognition can be extremely useful in a quarter where Tesla has once again discounted heavily in addition to steep price cuts.

While it's impossible to determine what part of EAP and FSD revenues Tesla has recognized in the past, it appears that this upside can be substantial. From Q4 2016 when Tesla first introduced EAP and FSD until Q1 2017, Tesla has likely sold about 100,000 or more cars with EAP or FSD. The unrecognized revenue here could easily be $2,000 a car or more.

Consequently, Tesla may have about a $200M bucket of EAP/FSD revenues it can recognize in Q1.

While the cash associated with this revenue recognition is likely “0”, the recognition will certainly boost GAAP earnings.

EAP/FSD Incremental New Demand

In addition to the EAP/FSD revenue recognition, the changes in pricing created a favorable upgrade path to customers and likely motivated a significant part of the installed base to upgrade to EAP or FSD. Even this number is impossible to estimate, but a few tens of millions in additional revenue is possible.

For the purposes of this discussion, we will estimate the upside at about $20M.

Model Y and Model 3 SR Order Revenues

When it comes new products, Tesla has changed its language on customer contracts on how it interprets the deposit customers place. Tesla does not call the initial payments deposits anymore but says they are for pre-order expenses incurred and non refundable once a certain milestone is reached. While it's unclear if the deposits can be counted as revenues, the language is vague enough to suspect that revenue recognition may be possible.

Between Model 3 SR and Model Y, it's possible that there could be another $20 or $30M of revenue recognition.

Summary

Considering all the sources discussed above, we have more than $400 million of revenue upside which can be booked at near 100% margins. Given this large amount of upside, it's possible that Tesla can post a profit in Q1. If Tesla does not post a profit, it could still post losses significantly below what investors are expecting. In other words, Tesla can deliver a solid beat at will.

While these revenue recognitions discussed here hardly impact cash flow, delivering above expectation profitability can be a big sentiment booster and help the stock strengthen post earnings. Consequently, being short Tesla as an earnings play could be a mistake.

Even with a manufactured beat, and regardless of how the Tesla Autonomy event goes on Friday, Tesla's story is showing an increasingly rapid deterioration of fortunes. The stock remains a compelling long-term short regardless of what Tesla says on Friday and what numbers Tesla posts for Q1.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Any positions disclosed by the Author are part of a diversified portfolio. Author considers lack of diversification to be one of the most grave errors made by many investors.

Shorting is a sophisticated investment strategy that requires superior investment skills and must be avoided by all but experienced investors with the appropriate skill and wherewithal.