Magellan Midstream Partners: A Blue-Chip MLP With A 6.5% Yield And Growth

By Samuel Smith

Income investors looking for high yields frequently pursue the Master Limited Partnerships, or MLPs. These are typically oil and gas companies that widely pay high yields to investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) is a blue chip master limited partnership that offers investors a growing and attractive stream of tax-deferred income. You can see our full list of high-yield dividend stocks here.

Given its strong balance sheet, stable business model, and attractive growth prospects, we believe that the market is undervaluing this stock, making it a buy for income investors.

Business Model

The majority (nearly 60%) of MMP's income flows from its refined products pipeline network. As the longest pipeline system of refined products in the country with links to ~50% of the total U.S. refining capacity, this gives the company a strong moat to its earnings. This is because these assets are mission critical - connecting refineries to end markets where they power automobiles and trains - as well as well-located and possessing economies of scale in a high barrier-to-entry business. While this business has served as a solid core cash cow for MMP in funding its growth into other businesses, the industry has matured to the point where growth opportunities are few. As a result, much of the growth has come in other less stable businesses, making the company gradually more cash flow volatile over time.

An additional third of its income comes from crude oil storage, and the remainder comes from the marine storage business. The crude oil business includes over 2,200 miles of pipelines which are primarily linked to long-term contracts. A major growth catalyst for this business is the surge in U.S. oil exports. MMP is moving to capitalize on this trend through its joint venture on the Seabrook Logistics project as well as through its expansion projects in its large Gulf Coast asset base. The company's most important crude oil asset is its Longhorn pipeline, running from Houston to the Permian Basin, though its BridgeTex and Double Eagle joint ventures are also valuable. Each of these pipelines operates in locations where strong growth projects are available and/or underway, indicating the prudent investments management made to enter each of these regions.

The marine storage business's cash flows have been solid thanks to a consistent utilization rate above 90%. The company is engaged in a development project to expand its capacity in this business in anticipation of increasingly favorable conditions as well. MMP has been able to sustain such strong occupancy numbers and invest in additional growth because of its strategic location in Galena Park where it has access to multiple pipelines and shipping docks. Its location - combined with its large capacity - enables it to participate in the surging demand for refined product and NGL exports from all over the world, especially Asia.

That being said, as has been seen with other company's marine storage businesses, the assets lack a moat due to low barriers to entry. On the other hand, the upside potential is strong due to rates being unregulated, and cash flows are stabilized by the fact that ~80% of capacity is typically under 3-year fixed capacity fee contracts at any time. This benefits the business significantly because the clients must pay for their pre-ordered capacity regardless if they are using it or not.

With an inflation-linked fee-based business model, only 10% of MMP's earnings are sensitive to commodity price fluctuations, enabling it to weather wild fluctuations in oil prices and consistently grow its distribution over time and outperform most of its peers. Other factors which have contributed to MMP's long-term outperformance are the facts that it moved to a self-funding equity model early on and also eliminated its IDR structure. As a result, it has been able to consistently and opportunistically fund the equity portion of growth projects without diluting investors during periods of market volatility. Additionally, by eliminating its IDRs, its cash flows now go entirely to investors rather than a general partner.

Growth Outlook

We forecast MMP achieving ~5% DCF/share annual growth over the next half decade due to the following reasons. First, MMP is able to self-fund its growth projects, enabling them to reliably project returns on invested capital as well as maintain a consistent pace of accretive growth investment regardless of public market conditions. In 2019 alone, the company plans to retain ~$200 million of excess free cash flow after its distribution is paid out for reinvestment in the business and is combining it with other dry powder and debt issuances to fund over $1 billion of growth investments. MMP is currently focusing on projects that will provide EBITDA yields in the mid-teens (several hundred basis points above industry averages).

Second, MMP management has a strong track record of allocating capital effectively and achieving strong double-digit returns on invested capital.

Next, there is an abundance of opportunities across all three of MMP's business segments. As a result, management can diversify its investments while also selectively choosing the projects that offer the best risk-reward profile. The Permian Basin potentially holds a quarter of a billion barrels of recoverable remaining reserves and, since MMP's pipelines connect Permian drilling sites to Texas's export terminals, it stands to benefit immensely both from its existing infrastructure but also from opportunities to bolster its service and capacity capabilities in the region. The company was already moving to capitalize by investing in a 600 mile pipeline from the Permian to Energy Transfer's (ET) export facility in Louisiana as well as its export terminal in Houston. However, the Permian Gulf Coast pipeline is now no longer going forward as not enough shipper interest was demonstrated to warrant the project.

Despite this unfortunate turn of events, MMP is growing elsewhere. It is also building pipelines from Cushing, Oklahoma, to its site in Houston and then from Houston to Corpus Christi, where it is also investing to expand its oil export terminal capabilities. Overall, management forecasts focusing ~30% of growth capital expenditures on storage projects, 40% on refined products pipelines, 10% on terminal expansions, 10% on crude oil pipelines, and the remaining 10% on other projects.

As a result of these factors, over 85% of new operating margins are expected to come from fee-based low-risk projects, further enhancing our certainty of the forward growth rate and mitigating concerns about management misallocating capital.

Balance Sheet

MMP's strong credit rating of BBB+ is not an accident. It comes in large part because management has been so prudent about its capital allocation practices. By pursuing the self-funding model way ahead of peers, MMP has only increased its unit count by 1.8% over the last eight years. This, in turn, has allowed it to grow its distribution at a healthy clip without having to grow its cash payout significantly. Instead, it has been able to retain this cash, reducing its need to depend on equity and debt issuances. As a result, its debt to EBITDA is one of the lowest in the industry at under 2.5x, its interest coverage is nearly 7x, and its debt to equity is a mere ~1.5x.

MMP also has tremendous liquidity via its $1 billion credit facility and recently issued $500 million in 30-year senior notes at a 4.85% interest rate. The size, cheap interest rate, and incredible length of time reveal just how safe MMP's business model is perceived to be. This is in large part due to the fact that they have maintained positive free cash flow for over a decade.

Risks

While the cash flow figures to be quite stable due to insulation from commodity price fluctuations as well as the long-term fixed fee contracts which insulate it to some extent from recessions, the business still has its risks. Potentially declining growth prospects feature as the largest risk as demand for certain products begins to wane over the coming decades as the world transitions towards renewable energy. Additional risk comes from potential execution failures and a rapid rise in interest rates (which would increase their cost of capital and also cause their assets to lose value as the risk adjusted premium would mandate a higher yield/lower EBITDA multiple).

Other risks include potential lawsuits and regulatory burdens from environmental groups and politicians as well as misallocation of capital as the business continues to grow and seeks to diversify itself. This will be an especially important risk to watch out for in the 2020 election season as there is a growing political movement in the United States that is strongly opposed to the use of fossil fuels and is pushing instead for a major government-subsidized transition to renewable energy.

A final - and important - risk to keep in mind is that, despite its long-term fee-based contracts, MMP will need to renew these contracts at some point. As a result, the possibility of overcapacity and/or significantly lower renewal rates once the contracts expire could materially damage the intrinsic value of the business.

All of these risks should be considered. However, we view each as unlikely as well as limited in their ability to have a sudden and unexpected impact on the business. As a result, we view MMP as low-risk.

Dividend Analysis

MMP could very likely become a future Dividend Aristocrat given its stellar record of growing its distribution each quarter for 17 (going on 18) consecutive years. Since 2001, it has raised its distribution by an annual average of 12%. While such rapid growth will probably not be the norm moving forward, the ~1.2x distribution coverage and mid-single-digit expected growth rates should result in continued healthy distribution growth for many more years.

Valuation

Despite MMP's strong business model, healthy balance sheet, and robust growth outlook, shares remain cheaply priced. Over the past half decade, the distribution has increased by over 50% along with the business's cash flows, yet the unit price has actually declined during that time span. As a result, the distribution yield has now more than doubled where it was back in 2015.

We believe that, as MMP continues to grow its cash flows and distribution, the price performance gap will close, and the valuation multiple will expand. Assuming it takes about five years for this process to correct itself, we believe that MMP's valuation multiple (i.e., P/DCF) will increase about ~4% per year over the next half decade.

Other indicators that the business is significantly undervalued are the fact that - despite being a top-tier blue-chip MLP - its P/CF ratio is ~10x currently compared to its five-year average of nearly 16x and a broader market average of ~12.5x.

Bottom Line

MMP is a blue-chip, recession and commodity price resistant MLP that offers investors an attractive yield. Given the 6.25% distribution yield, the 4% expected margin expansion, and the anticipated 5% annual DCF/unit growth rate, MMP potentially will return in excess of 15% per year over the next half decade. As a result, we view it as a compelling buy for investors of all types.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.