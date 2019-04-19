BlackBerry: There We Go Again

This article is broken into two parts. The first half will be for retail investors while the second half will be for long-term holders who don’t want to read about investing 101, some of which I will talk about in the first half.

Retail edition

Whether you are new to this board or you’ve been following shares of BlackBerry (BB) for some years now, maybe 5+ years, which was around the time Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) took market share from BlackBerry as the global leader in smartphone shipment and profit, the chart below summarizes everything that has happened.

Data by YCharts

I’m also sure you are here if not out of curiosity, but for the simple reason that you’ve been hearing about the turnaround narrative for some years now, and you want to learn how this will happen. Smart of you, business schools like Harvard will talk about it, regardless, nothing beats the high of watching it all unfold right before you.

I want to explain where we are in the narrative and what I think is going to pan out. I won’t try to predict the next price point, instead, I will try to explain why this whole game is fun to watch while giving my takeaway in the end.

BlackBerry is no longer a hardware company. Congrats to all who waited for the shift to software. This means we can now stop valuing BlackBerry like a smartphone company. You can discard those old valuation spreadsheets if you still have them. BlackBerry is playing in both the IoT and EMM segment of the cyber security market. This is deliberate. When you are valuing a software company, like other tech companies, you can easily add the millions of connected smartphones and internet-enabled devices page to your powerpoint deck to paint a big picture of the total addressable market that is up for grabs. Investors love that. The problem is that no one can say for sure if the software company in question is going to capture 1%, 10%, 50% or 100% of the market. So, from the top of your valuation problem, you are already susceptible to wide swings in intrinsic value. Now, it doesn't matter what else goes into your DCF, you can crunch the numbers all you like, the most convincing narrative that will come out of your spreadsheet is the market share the company thinks it's capable of capturing, which is often based off the estimates made by the company's CFO. Any other narrative puts you in a bullish or bearish camp, as against an objective camp. Now that you’ve been forced to stick with the market share figure in the earnings slide, you are already subject to what is known as anchoring effect. Your valuation is tied to what management is saying not what you think is right. Most outliers will stick with their guts and use a different market size and market share estimate, which I don't think is right.

The solution or easy way out is to use a different valuation method. Sum of the parts, multiples, etc.

Multiples are the easiest method. Now, in your attempt to use multiples, you need a narrative, which is that BlackBerry is a security company providing IoT and endpoint security solutions. Chances are that you didn't come up with that narrative, you found it in the annual report. And that’s deliberate, because, with that narrative, we can use the lofty valuation multiples of other cybersecurity companies which are mostly yet to turn GAAP profit. How interesting.

Where I’m heading for is that, there is really no point fashioning out your own narrative as a retail investor, the institutional investors determine when the buying and selling volume capable of moving the needle will happen.

Long & Strong edition

As a professional investor, waiting 10 more years for this turnaround is not a problem. Two things matter I believe:

Demand. There is no doubt about the growing demand for endpoint security and the proliferation of IoT devices.

Capability. Here is where it gets complicated. BlackBerry’s ability to execute in this space depends on:

The ability of the leadership team to execute on its strategy to achieve its future forecasts. Bulls think John Chen has this locked down given his track record at Sybase, bears think the sluggish road to redemption is a harbinger of more troubles to come.

BlackBerry’s ability to carve, maintain and expand its niche in the heavily congested cybersecurity space with a lot of non-profitable players.

BlackBerry’s ability to sell its product. This can be predicted by the quality of its sales team which has been top notch so far, the quality of its IP and products, also top notch, and lastly its ability to market to new customers. I'm not too confident of BB’s spending power. aside from the recent acquisition of Cylance, its annual marketing and research budget pales in comparison to other cyber plays.

Price swings will reflect the seasonal confidence of institutional investors. This can easily be predicted by quarterly earnings releases punctuated by the numerous financial guidance.

The latest earnings release exposed the cracks in some cybersecurity segments. Softness in the ESS space & BTS space.

This is the core of the software business narrative and when you take out the massive gains from licensing, we are left with a reality that BB might find it difficult competing with other cyber plays.

Bulls will try to remind me that I left out Cylance. True to the acquisition, Cylance will continue to be accretive to revenue in the short term, making it possible to bring up the narrative that Cylance will make up for softness in other divisions.

When you digest all of these, what you have is a story based on multiple layers of bullish narratives meant to propel and keep the BlackBerry ship afloat.

My prediction

At the core of the BlackBerry brand is a strong technology built by seasoned engineers and marshaled by a solid leadership team. However, times have changed. BlackBerry’s DNA has morphed into a different entity. This new entity is going to need a lot of time to prove its mettle. Investors have been patient enough until now. From my experience, slight revenue misses won't deter long investors. I expect the stock to hold forth until demand weaknesses start materializing. That will be several years from now due to the expanding tech planet. The world of connected devices was small when BlackBerry lost the smartphone market. Today, it has grown in leaps and bounds, enabling most competitive players to continue fighting. Therefore, I expect the continuing market expansion to keep propelling troubled ships like BlackBerry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.