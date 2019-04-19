MYI: Patience Is A Virtue

If you can afford to wait and want tax-free dividend growth, I suggest aggressive investors take a patient approach by reinvesting dividends.

Quality municipal bond defaults are rare and the fund's use of leverage has resulted in some impressive yield generation.

Main Thesis

In this research report we take a look at a national municipal bond closed end fund that’s managed by BlackRock. The BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (MYI) offers investors diversified exposure to quality municipal bonds nationwide and uses leverage to enhance returns. While BlackRock is a proven asset manager, the fund has struggled as of late and is most suitable for aggressive investors.

The Good

At the time of this writing, MYI has a current yield of 4.77% that is exempt from federal taxation. With the benefit of leverage, the fund manager has been able to spin off an impressive yield. While municipal bonds are typically most suitable for high earning investors looking for a tax-break, the yield is enough to warrant consideration for most retail investors.

In addition to impressive current income, MYI has presented plenty of opportunities for the active investor looking for capital growth. Perhaps due to the heavy use of leverage, the intermediate duration bonds have moved with comparable volatility and correlation to long duration treasuries (TLT). For aggressive investors who can afford to be patient, this is the trade-off for purchasing a leveraged portfolio of bonds that are highly rate sensitive.

Notwithstanding the rate sensitivity and uncertainty from the Fed, the fund presents a great opportunity for wealth accumulation in a tax-efficient way. By reinvesting dividends, you can continually purchase new shares without generating any federally taxable income.

In terms of default risk, the fund manager has done a good job of diversifying exposure to various sub-sectors and focusing on higher credit ratings. They have also wisely avoided undue exposure to states with questionable financial situations (IL and CA). It should also be noted that investment-grade municipal bond defaults are exceedingly rare.

The Bad

Notwithstanding all of the fund’s great attributes, investors should consider some recent history. Both fund managers and investors universally hate distribution cuts and MYI has had to do that 3 times in the past few years. Income investors that are looking for a stable payout to supplement their income should strongly consider this.

Indeed, with the flat (and now inverted) yield curve, making money on the spread between short and long-term rates has been very challenging. According to the fund’s financial statements, they have had some trouble covering the distribution from NII. While the coverage figures are perfectly fine for the typical closed end fund, consider the above image that charts the fund’s trend. NII generation has noticeably decreased along with the distributions.

The Ugly

Compounding the problem of sustaining the distribution is the steadily declining NAV. When a fund doesn’t generate enough income to cover the distribution, they have option of using capital assets via a Return of Capital. If the NAV is declining, they are basically forced to sell positions are unfavorable prices to maintain the distribution.

The Bottom Line

All things considered, MYI seems most suitable for patient dividend growth investors. The use of leverage has resulted in some volatile performance but also high current income. In light of the recent struggles to cover the distribution, those who are seeking preservation of capital and have current income needs should stay away.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.