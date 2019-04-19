Welcome To America: Canopy Growth Purchases Acreage Holdings

This deal is win-win: Canopy expands its brands and its de facto footprint to the United States while Acreage gains access to Canopy's capital.

Canopy Growth will have the right and obligation to purchase Acreage Holdings when legally permissible.

Summary

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) has announced a deal that gives the company the right to purchase Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF) when legally permissible.

Companies on a major stock exchange can't operate in businesses that break federal laws. Acreage sells cannabis in the United States, which remains federally illegal. Thus, Canopy is not purchasing Acreage Holdings today. Instead, the deal terms give Canopy both the right and the obligation to acquire Acreage Holdings when legally permissible. Canopy thus will not own Acreage Holdings today, but will own Acreage in the future.

This deal is win-win: Canopy gets the chance to grow its brand and sell branded products in the largest cannabis market in the world. Meanwhile, Acreage Holdings gets an influx of cash, which is vital until or unless the SAFE Banking Act or STATES Act gives U.S. cannabis companies better access to capital. Investors in Acreage will also receive a 22% premium over Wednesday closing prices and the backing of the world's largest and richest cannabis company.

The Parties

Canopy Growth is the largest cannabis company in the world. Led by co-CEO Bruce Linton, Canopy has consistently had among the best execution in the emerging cannabis industry. Thanks to strong execution, Canopy secured the first and largest multi-billion dollar investment from a non-cannabis company Constellation Brands (STZ), was the first Canadian cannabis company to announce an entry into the United States hemp market, and commands the largest market share in the nascent Canadian recreational cannabis market.

Because of these successes, Canopy is well-deserving of its title as the most valuable cannabis company in the world, with an enterprise value of about C$18 billion.

Source: Acreage Holdings Fourth Quarter Earnings Presentation

Acreage Holdings is a multi-state operator in the United States which has 25 cannabis dispensaries and 87 dispensary licenses. I cover Acreage Holdings on The Growth Operation and have typically liked the business and especially admired of a few of their acquisitions that I believed were attractively-priced.

Acreage's most recent quarterly results include U$10.5 million in revenue at 42% gross margins, with U$22.9 million in pro forma revenue. Net income is not one of the more important categories in cannabis company earnings, due to the esoteric way that Canadian accounting standards work for cannabis companies, but Acreage lost an eye-popping U$217.6 million last quarter, or U$2.63/share.

Acreage's cash spending (U$202 million deployed last year) and Canopy Growth's deep pockets (C$4.1 billion in cash) mean a pairing here could be mutually beneficial.

The Problem

The problem with such a pairing is that cannabis is federally illegal in the United States. As a result, publicly-traded companies on major stock exchanges cannot own U.S. cannabis companies, and U.S. cannabis companies are relegated to the Canadian Securities Exchange, a minor Canadian exchange that is willing to accept state-legal companies that are operating illegally federally.

Acreage Holdings is one of those companies, trading as ACRG.U (with the U suffix signifying it trades in U.S. dollars) on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Solution

Canopy Growth's solution to this problem is relatively simple: They will purchase an irrevocable right and obligation to purchase 100% of Acreage Holdings.

"Canopy Growth Corporation and Acreage Holdings, Inc. are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement that grants Canopy Growth the right to acquire 100 percent of the shares of Acreage, with a requirement to do so at such time as cannabis production and sale becomes federally legal in the United States, subject to obtaining the requisite prior approval of the shareholders of each of Acreage and Canopy Growth, respectively, as well as the approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia. Following the approval of Canopy Growth and Acreage shareholders as well as the Supreme Court of British Columbia, under the terms of the arrangement agreement, Acreage Holders (as defined below) will receive an immediate aggregate total payment of US$300 million or approximately US$2.55 per Acreage Subordinate Voting Share based on the currently outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares of Acreage and conversion of certain convertible ‎securities described below. In addition, upon the exercise of the Right, holders of subordinate voting shares of Acreage will receive 0.5818 of a common share of Canopy Growth for each Acreage Subordinate Voting Share held at the time of closing of the Transaction. Upon exercise of the Right, the total consideration payable pursuant to the Transaction is valued at approximately US$3.4 billion on a fully-diluted basis, represents a premium of 41.7% over the 30-day volume weighted average price of the Acreage Subordinate Voting Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ending April 16, 2019 (based on the Exchange Ratio, Up-Front Cash Premium and the 30-day volume weighted average price of Canopy Shares as at April 16, 2019)." Canopy Growth Press Release, April 18, 2019

If the deal is approved by Acreage and Canopy shareholders, Acreage shareholders will receive U$2.55/share immediately and their Acreage shares will convert to Canopy Growth shares at a rate of 0.5818 Acreage Holdings shares per Canopy Growth share when it becomes legal to complete the transaction.

Effectively, this means that Acreage share prices would be tethered to Canopy prices and vice versa.

Given closing prices on April 17th, Canopy's price offer reflects a 22% premium to Acreage's price of $22.49.

Thoughts

This deal is win-win.

The biggest problem for MSOs like Acreage Holdings is that they have limited access to capital. A deal with Canopy Growth will eliminate those problems, given Canopy Growth's C$4.1 billion in cash as of Dec. 31st. Having access to that capital would allow Acreage Holdings to expand much more rapidly, acquiring licenses in more states and building out its store footprint more quickly than competitors.

Meanwhile, Canopy Growth will be able to expand its brands - such as Tokyo Smoke and Tweed - into the United States even before it is federally permitted to operate in the country. Canopy Growth will eventually acquire a network of stores already selling Canopy-branded products in Canopy-branded stores on the day that United States laws change.

Once again, Canopy Growth has shown their ability to be first to execute deals among the Canadian licensed producers and their ability to execute deals without leaks or rumors: This deal was unknown to the public until after market hours on Wednesday and was announced Thursday morning. For a deal of this magnitude, it is remarkable how few leaks Canopy Growth allowed and how quickly Canopy Growth was able to announce the deal from those leaks. In my view, Canopy Growth's execution is unmatched in the Canadian cannabis sector, and this deal is just another example of that.

This deal will also spur other Canadian LPs, and potentially even industry outsiders, into taking a very close look at acquiring United States-based cannabis companies. Other MSOs like Green Thumb Holdings (OTCQX:GTBIF), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) are all up sharply on the news of Canopy's purchase, as each of them may find more potential acquirers and investors.

This is a great deal for both Canopy Growth and Acreage Holdings.

Happy investing!

