So, are stocks about to surge to new highs, or is another meltdown in store?

Source: USA Today

Has The Market Reached A Double Top?

The S&P 500 has just staged one its most powerful short-term rallies in years. The most widely watched U.S. stock index is now up by about 24% since the December bottom. Yet, with the market approaching new all-time highs, there is increased speculation about a possible double top developing in equity markets.

SPX 1-Year

Source: StockCharts.com

Regardless of what happens next, stocks appear to be at a crucial inflection point. So, will the S&P 500 break decisively above 2,900 and go on to make substantially higher highs? Or, are we indeed near another major top in the market, and will stock prices decline much lower from here?

I examine technical, historic, fundamental, and sentiment-related factors to see whether the market is likely to top soon or if stocks should continue to appreciate from current levels.

First, Let’s Examine the Technical Evidence

From a technical standpoint, looking at a 3-year chart of the S&P 500, it appears that the average may be approaching a double top pattern. Additionally, a case could be made for a head and shoulders pattern development as well.

SPX 3-Year

The first shoulder was in early 2018, then the head in September 2018, and the second shoulder could be building out right now. However, aside from these technical patterns, the overall technical image appears to be quite sound.

The RSI is at 66, suggesting that the market is not terribly overbought right now, nothing like the 80-plus levels we witnessed throughout 2017 and in 2018. Moreover, the technical momentum driving the recent rally appears quite constructive, and we even see that the 50-day MA recently crossed the 200-day MA, a very bullish technical/momentum indicator.

Additionally, if we look at the 5-year chart, we see that the recent market action is a lot like what we saw in 2015 and in early 2016. Then, the market also looked to have built out a topping pattern throughout 2015.

SPX 5-Year

However, instead of topping, the market went on to have a stellar year in 2016 as well as in 2017. In fact, from the bottom of the correction in 2016 to the market top in early 2018, the SPX appreciated by about 59% in slightly under 2 years.

Other Major Averages

So, while the SPX is still flirting with achieving new all-time highs, other major averages appear to be breaking out into new all-time high territory. Perhaps most notably, the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) closed at a new all-time high recently. The tech-heavy index is now up by a staggering 31% from its December bottom.

QQQ 5-Year

While the RSI is slightly elevated, suggesting overbought short-term conditions, we see that the chart looks fairly constructive, more so than the SPX. We can also see the bullish moving average crossover occurring here as well, somewhat reminiscent of the 2016 recovery.

Another chart to consider is the DJIA (DIA), which looks a lot like the SPX image. We see a possible double top, or possibly a head and shoulders developing. However, aside from that, the chart appears relatively bullish.

DIA 5-Year

We see that despite the multiple corrections, the Dow has been essentially range-bound for over a year now. This pattern is much like what we witnessed throughout the 2015/2016 corrections and bear market scares. Nevertheless, stocks flew considerably higher after the breakout finally occurred. DIA is up by about 23% from the December bottom and appears to be on the verge of another significant move higher.

Let’s Look at Sector Performance

Since December Lows

Consumer Discretionary: Breaking out to new all-time highs - up by 30.5%

Consumer Staples: Breaking out to new all-time highs - up by 17%

Energy: Lagging - but up by 26%

Financials: Appear to be breaking out (not to new all-time highs yet) - up by 24%

Health care: Underperforming, as it is a more defensive segment - up by 6%.

Industrials: Breaking out, on the verge of new all-time highs - up by 30%

Materials: Lagging - but up by 24%

Real Estate: Recently made new all-time highs (now pulling back slightly) - up by 19%

Technology: Breaking out to new all-time highs - up by 36%

Communication Services: Breaking out to new all-time highs - up by 28%

Utilities: Pulling back from all-time highs - up by 9%

Data by YCharts

We see that 4 out of the 11 sectors are breaking out to new all-time highs right now. Moreover, we notice that some of the leading segments are the higher-alpha, more cyclical ones such as technology and communication, discretionary and others, implying healthy leadership going into the upcoming breakout.

Also, we see consumer discretionary names at all-time highs, which is indicative of robust consumer sentiment and confidence, essential to improving the economy and stock market performance. Furthermore, staples are making new highs, which further reinforces the theme of a very healthy, consumer-based economy.

Not surprisingly, we see sectors like utilities, healthcare, and other more defensive segments lagging and underperforming the more cyclical sectors, suggesting that market participants are expecting to see further growth in the U.S. economy and prefer to be in names that are likely to take advantage of the growth-friendly environment.

What Has Changed in Markets?

A legitimate question is what has changed in markets since the dreaded fall and winter of 2018? In one word, it’s sentiment. Sentiment has changed, it’s changed amongst business leaders, investors, economists, and many other market participants.

Why has sentiment changed?

The number one reason, in my view, is the Fed. The Fed was very hawkish going into 2018 and throughout most of last year. Rates were going up, and after about 10 years of essentially zero rate policy, growth scares began to emerge.

However, the Fed has been noticeably more dovish in 2019. No longer does the market expect 3 or 4 additional rate hikes this year. In fact, the market expects none. To the contrary, market participants now expect that rates will be the same or lower one year from now, giving about 48% to rates being the same and more than 52% to rates being lower.

Source: CME Group

The Fed’s monetary policy is extremely crucial to supporting growth in the economy. When rates are low, the economy is essentially flooded with cash and cheap credit. When rates are higher, liquidity begins to dry up and credit flow tightens. In addition, when the Fed pushes rates lower, it nudges investors towards riskier assets, as bonds may provide low or even negative inflation-adjusted returns.

Therefore, the Fed essentially has the unrivaled power to slow economic cycles, bring them to a halt, or feed and extend economic expansions. Late last year, the Fed’s position appeared to change - lower rates and higher growth are now far likelier than they were last year - and stocks are reacting accordingly.

Stocks Were Also Very Overbought

Another factor to consider is that stocks appreciated drastically going into 2018. Markets were severely overbought, especially in the face of rising interest rates. The S&P 500’s P/E multiple was at nearly 25 one year ago, and despite the market being around the same level, today’s valuations are about 13% lower at 21.74.

Furthermore, the SPX’s forward multiple is only around 17.35 today, implying that analysts are expecting strong earnings, and if estimates hold up, the S&P 500 does not appear expensive on a forward P/E basis.

This Brings Us to the Next Point, Corporate Earnings

A lot of the fear surrounding Q4 of last year originated from the Fed being hawkish and from a lot of corporate misses, coupled with worse-than-expected forward guidance. Apple (AAPL) infamously topped right around as the broader market topped out. Then, it went to on to lower forward guidance. Apple was not alone, as Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), and many other corporate bellwethers sounded alarm bells over forward projections.

However, Q4 earnings were not as bad as many market participants had imagined, and here we are, in Q1 2019 earnings season, and most companies appear to be providing robust results. Perhaps more importantly, there doesn’t appear to be much troubling forward guidance, suggesting the growth scare of late last year was mostly just a scare, and actual growth appears to be moving forward at an acceptable pace.

Current Earnings Season

While the earnings season is still in its early stages, some notable companies have reported, and most earnings announcements appear very healthy. For instance, Netflix (NFLX) beat EPS estimates by 33%, Bank of America (BAC) beat by 8%, CSX Corp. (CSX) beat by 12%, Citi (C) beat by 5%, Goldman Sachs (GS) beat by 20%, etc. There appear to be more earnings beats than misses, and forward guidance, while cautious at some companies, does not appear to suggest that a recession will materialize in the immediate future (next 12 months).

Why it Doesn’t Matter How Long the Bull Run is

I sometimes see market participants make the argument that since we are in the longest bull market expansion of all time, it is bound to end soon. Bull markets don’t die of old age, and while the current expansion is bound to end someday, it can be extended under the right market conditions.

Robert Shiller recently mentioned that a Trump reelection “should boost stocks and delay a recession”. I completely agree with the Nobel Prize-winning scholar; stocks are not likely to decline substantially until a recession becomes evident or a Democratic nominee gets elected.

Furthermore, one cannot ignore the Fed dynamic, which now appears to be supportive of risk assets, stocks particularly. Also, the Fed has no reason to raise rates, as PCE inflation is just at 1.5%, well below the Fed’s 2% target rate.

Relatively easy monetary policy, coupled with a Donald Trump reelection, will likely prolong this current bull cycle, possibly by several years. In this scenario, stocks could potentially go a lot higher.

Markets Want Trump to Continue to be President

The markets like President Trump, and for good reason. If you look at President Trump’s economic policies, many are focused on providing a constructive environment for business and the economy to thrive in.

The president has a strong chance of winning, and there is still quite some time until the election process. I expect the market can advance nicely into the 2020 election, and likely won’t have a substantial decline until, and only if, it becomes nearly evident a Democratic candidate can win.

Fundamental Elements Favorable for Stocks

There are an increasing number of favorable fundamental factors that suggest this market rally is likely to continue:

A cooperative Fed

Robust corporate earnings

Relatively strong economic data

Corporate buybacks

Bullish sector rotation/performance

Relatively inexpensive P/E ratios (especially on a forward P/E basis)

The possibility for an extension of this business cycle by Trump reelection and supportive Fed policy.

Technical Takeaway

While some technical patterns are indicative of possible bearish developments strictly from a pattern-based analysis, the overall technical image appears quite constructive. Moreover, the Nasdaq is leading the way, and the Nasdaq 100 as well as the broader technology sector are already producing new all-time highs.

Moreover, bullish price action in sectors like communications, industrials, discretionary, and other cyclicals implies that this rally has real momentum, and market participants are continuing to rotate to higher-growth areas of the market.

Sentiment

The bottom line is that sentiment has shifted since the winter of 2018, and sentiment appears to be strengthening as stocks approach new all-time highs. The main drivers behind improving sentiment are the reintroduction of supportive Fed policy, robust earnings, constructive guidance, relatively strong economic data, and the distinct possibility of a second-term Trump Presidency. Sentiment could continue to strengthen going forward, and stocks should continue to hit new all-time highs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NUMEROUS STOCKS IN THE S&P 500. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please consider consulting a professional before putting any capital at risk.