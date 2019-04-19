Seadrill Partners: West Capricorn Contract Is Terminated

The company will receive early termination payments, but the move puts the rig out of working state at times when Seadrill Partners needs the maximum number of its rigs working.

West Capricorn

Seadrill Partners (SDLP) has just announced that it has received early termination notice for the semi-sub West Capricorn. The rig was expected to be drilling for BP (BP) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico until late July 2019 but now will finish the work in late April 2019. The company will receive early termination payments and will continue to actively market the rig.

The market has met the news calmly. In my opinion, this reaction is explained by the fact that Seadrill Partners won’t suffer financially due to this development and also by the fact that the stock is already trading at low levels and is close to be a binary bet on whether negotiations with creditors work out or not:

However, I would not underestimate the negative impact of the termination. The follow-up work for Capricorn, which has been on the rich-era day rate of $543,000, already looked like a challenge given the state of the market for benign environment semi-subs. BP’s decision to release the rig early means that the company has no future work for it – extensions to existing contracts have been an important source of additional work for drillers during this downturn.

That said, West Capricorn is the first in line for any new jobs since other semi-sub rigs in the region are either cold-stacked or drilling except for Noble Corp.'s (NE) Noble Paul Romano:

Source: Bassoe Offshore

The broader benign environment semi-sub picture is less supportive: out of 77 rigs, 35 are drilling, 18 are warm-stacked, 17 are cold-stacked, 5 are under construction and 2 are undergoing repair/SPS (data from Bassoe Offshore database). Day rates remain low. For example, Noble Clyde Boudreaux's recent one-year job award in Myanmar is estimated to have a day rate of $120,000. Sixth-gen semi-subs (the ones like West Capricorn) demand higher rates, but the difference is not that big - an average 6th-gen semi-sub is expected to work for $145,000 a day.

At the end of March, Seadrill Partners was notified by NYSE that it was no longer in compliance with the continued listing standard due to the stock trading below $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. As always in such cases, the company has notified the exchange of its intent to cure this deficiency and has a 6-month period to deal with this problem.

There are two main ways to push the stock above $1.00 – present positive results of negotiations with creditors and perform a reverse stock split. The company will have a new CEO in June 2019, and it’s logical to expect that the new CEO will be conducting such negotiations. Whether the new CEO will be in time to reach any deal with creditors before the six-month period is over is a big question, so the reverse stock split is certainly possible. In case of Seadrill Partners (market questions the company’s viability with the current capital structure), the reverse stock split will likely lead to more downside as it will open the units to more short sellers – that’s a factor to keep in mind for those who want to make a multi-month speculative bet on the success of Seadrill Partners’ negotiations.

I assume that having as many rigs as possible in the working state is a must for negotiations where Seadrill Partners will have to ensure creditors that its assets have value and will be able to service the debt load in the future. In this light, the termination, even with compensation, is not a good sign. A potential positive catalyst may emerge if Seadrill (SDRL) decides to help Seadrill Partners (to save its stake, of course) and put the stacked drillship West Polaris into its joint venture with Sonangol in Angola, but such a possibility remains a pure speculation at this point.

I maintain my view that Seadrill Partners' units are suitable only for most speculative investors who understand that taking a position in the company comes with a real risk of losing principal, and for shorter-term traders searching for potential momentum on news. The next upcoming catalyst is the Q1 2019 report (the date has not been announced yet). I believe that the stock could present interesting trading opportunities in the future, so it’s worth keeping on the watchlist. Stay tuned!

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.