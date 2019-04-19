Intel: Positive Financials By Withdrawing From The 5G Smartphone Market

Yet, the withdrawal of one of the core next-generation technologies seems counterintuitive in the face of Intel's sluggish PC-centric segment.

This strategy is an about-face to the company's decision in 2008 to emphasize $29 Atom chips for netbooks instead of $279 desktop Penryn CPUs.

Because Intel management saw no clear path to profitability and positive returns with $40 5G smartphone modems, the company has instead emphasized production of $700 server CPUs.

Intel's April 16, 2019, announcement that it would exit the 5G smartphone modem market was favorably received by the market.

Intel (INTC) announced that it would exit the 5G model chip market following the agreement between Apple (AAPL) and Qualcomm (QCOM). The market reacted favorably to the news, although on the face of it, getting out of 5G - the future of communication networks - can be construed as another miss by Intel (such as CPU shortages and delayed 10nm production). This article explores the technical and financial impact of this decision.

Hans Vestberg, chief executive officer and executive chairman of the board of Verizon Communications, took the stage at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show to deliver his keynote address and outline how 5G lays the ground work for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

For those not familiar with the concept of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, also called Industry 4.0, the first three industrial revolutions were:

The First Industrial Revolution (or Industry 1.0) - The Age of Mechanical Production. Around 1760, the first industrial revolution began with mechanization, due to the invention (and application) of the steam engine from James Watt.

The Second Industrial Revolution - The Age of Science and Mass Production. In the early twentieth century, the second industrial revolution began with the setup of the first assembly lines to support the large-scale production of Henry Ford automotive factories.

The Third Industrial Revolution - The Digital Revolution. Beginning in the 1950s, the third industrial revolution brought semiconductors, mainframe computing, personal computing, and the Internet - the digital revolution.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is marked by emerging technology breakthroughs in a number of fields, including robotics, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, quantum computing, biotechnology, the Internet of Things, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), decentralized consensus, fifth-generation wireless technologies (5G), additive manufacturing/3D printing and fully autonomous vehicles, according to Wikipedia.

Intel’s Revenue Stream

So, it seems strange that Intel prefers to stay mostly in Industry 3.0 by exiting the 5G smartphone modem business when “5G lays the ground work” for 4.0.

Shown in Table 1 are revenues by each of Intel’s revenues by segment. The company’s Client Computing Group, which is its PC-centric business, made up 54.2% of total revenues in 2017 and dropped to 52.2% of revenues in 2018. Revenues should slow going forward with stymied growth of desktop and netbooks and CPU shortages, and I expect revenues as a percentage of total sales should drop to 50% in 2019, as the sector is also faced with loss of market share to AMD due to advanced CPU devices made for AMD by TSMC (TSM) at 7nm.

The Data Center Group, which was 32.5% of total revenues in 2018, should grow slightly in 2019, but revenue growth should drop YoY from 20.6% in 2018 to just 4% in 2019 due to a slowdown in YoY server capex spend from 51.6% in 2018 to only 16.3% in 2019.

The remaining segments can be defined under the Industry 4.0 umbrella - the Internet of Things Group, the Programmable Solutions Group (which makes FPGA chips for AI servers), and Mobileye for self-driving cars. The company's Optane memory chip (NSG Group) can be used for AI applications when combined with advanced server CPUs such as Cascade Lake. Yet, these segments make up 15% of revenues but should grow strongly going forward, possibly reaching 20% of total revenues in 2021.

Intel’s Market Shares

Table 2 shows Intel’s market shares for the past three years for Notebook and Desktop PCs, and Server CPUs. Revenues are in the CCG and DCG groups shown in Table 1.

Competition in the Notebook PC market for Intel’s Coffee Lake CPU, made with a 14nm process, is coming from AMD’s Ryzen Mobile Generation 2 CPU made with a 12nm process.

In the Desktop PC market, competition for Intel’s Sunny Cove CPU, made with a 10nm process, is coming from AMD’s Ryzen Third Generation CPU made with a 7nm process.

In the Server market, competition for Intel’s Cascade Lake, made with a 14nm process, is coming from AMD’s EPYC-2 Rome CPU made with a 7nm process.

Intel’s Missed 5G Modem Opportunity

The extent of Intel’s missed revenue opportunity by exiting the 5G modem market is dependent on: (1) the number of 5G smartphones per year and (2) the company’s market share.

Table 3 presents an analysis of the size of the 5G smartphone market according to our report entitled “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence (NYSE:AI), 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips.”

Based on the assumption of 98 million 5G smartphones shipped in 2020 and a 5G modem price of $41 each, the 5G modem market will be $4 billion, growing to $10 billion in 2022.

If we look at back at Table 1, Intel’s revenues for 2018 were $71 billion, so the total available market (TAM) of $4 billion represents only 6% of revenues, assuming (1) INTC gets a 100% share and (2) revenues are flat between 2018 and 2020. On these same assumptions, in 2022, 5G modem revenues would be 14% of total revenues.

But based on Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), and even Apple’s internal 5G modem efforts, INTC’s share would be significantly less than 100% of the market. Equally important, Apple was the only target customer of Intel's 5G smartphone modem business. Apple held an 18% share of the total smartphone shipments in 2018, a significant drop in Intel’s served available market (SAM) compared to TAM.

Investor Takeaway

When Intel announced it would exit the 5G modem market, the stock was up 4.5% pre-market, so the market is in agreement with the strategy. I attempted to explain empirically that this was the proper strategy.

But it’s important to also look also at the positive impact on INTC by exiting the 5G modem market. There are two important factors: (1) Intel’s fab capacity and procedures that have resulted in less-than-adequate execution, ending up in a current shortage of CPUs and (2) the price of 5G modem chips.

Back on January 8, 2009, I wrote a Seeking Alpha article entitled “Did Intel Misjudge Success of the Netbook?” addressing Intel’s focus on the production of cheap $29 Atom processors for the now-defunct netbook instead of allocating resources to make $279 Penryn Core 2 chips. That resulted in missed revenues to the tune of $1 billion. I referred to this strategy as “Intel’s Atom Bomb”.

On September 28, 2018, Intel was faced with a similar dilemma. The company admitted in an open letter to customers and partners:

“The surprising return to PC TAM growth has put pressure on our factory network. We’re prioritizing the production of Intel Xeon and Intel Core™ processors so that collectively we can serve the high-performance segments of the market. That said, supply is undoubtedly tight, particularly at the entry-level of the PC market. We continue to believe we will have at least the supply to meet the full-year revenue outlook we announced in July, which was $4.5 billion higher than our January expectations.”

Intel explained the shortage of CPUs on:

“The continued explosion of data and the need to process, store, analyze and share it is driving industry innovation and incredible demand for compute performance in the cloud, the network and the enterprise. In fact, our data-centric businesses grew 25 percent through June, and cloud revenue grew a whopping 43 percent in the first six months.”

So, the shortage can be summed up as:

Higher-than-expected demand for data-centric chips.

Major delays in the production of Intel’s next-gen 10-nanometer processors, largely because the company is short on capacity.

Intel is prioritizing high-end server CPU production at the expense of lower-end desktop PC CPUs (the desktop PC market has declined YoY since 2011).

Thus, Intel made the right decision this time, that based on current shortages, production of high-end server chips was prioritized (unlike a decade ago, when Atom chips were prioritized). For example, at the end of 2018, we see the following ASPs by application:

Table 4 also answers question (2) I asked above regarding the price of 5G modem chips. At $40 each, and with tight capacity, it makes no sense for Intel to be in the 5G modem market at this time. Faced with the high expense of developing 5G modems for smartphones and the disproportionate ROI compared to profits gained from other business, particularly server CPUs, 5G smartphone modems would be a minor profit driver.

