Schlumberger: Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain

While Schlumberger's 1Q19 did not disappoint, the stock suffered from a pessimistic outlook on production growth in North America.

North America land is set for lower investments with a likely downward adjustment to the current production growth outlook.

This is perhaps the quote that best summarizes why shares of Schlumberger (SLB) reacted poorly to an earnings report that, I believe, on aggregate, fell largely in line with expectations. Scarred by years of underperformance in the oilfield services sector, investors seem to have turned on "risk-off" mode this Thursday, as shares gave up a portion of their strong YTD gains.

(Image Credit: Company's annual report)

On the results of the quarter

Not surprisingly, revenues in North America ex-Cameron declined 5% YOY, driven largely by the well-known challenges on land. But internationally, revenues ex-Cameron were up a solid 8%.

Perhaps unexpectedly, the smallest Latin American geographic segment (only 13% of total company revenues) accounted for more than four-fifths of the revenue growth outside North America, following a less impressive 4Q18 in the region. Netting the pros and cons, the almost imperceptible revenue beat of $60 million suggests that analysts had their top line expectations well-calibrated ahead of earnings day.

Schlumberger's drilling business had an outstanding quarter, up 12% YOY despite the 7% sequential drop in North America rig count - reinforcing the strong momentum abroad and supporting the company's optimism outside the home continent. Production did not fare as well, particularly as the North America mix is much higher at nearly 50% of segment revenues.

Op margin ex-corporate declined YOY by a sizable 91 bps as Schlumberger continues to wrestle with weakness in pricing and activity in North America. However, the decline was a less pronounced 30 bps sequentially, despite the unfavorable but expected seasonality effects in the winter quarter. Once again, bottom line results aligned with expectations, as the reported EPS of $0.30 matched consensus to the penny.

See the summarized P&L below.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from company reports)

Looking forward

To reiterate, I believe that 1Q19 results did little to frustrate investors, given the known headwinds that the oilfield service industry has been facing. What I had hoped for, however, ended up not materializing: a more upbeat narrative from the management team regarding the length and severity of the production challenges in North America.

By supporting the view that production growth in the continent could be even more lackluster than previously expected, Schlumberger sends a signal that the business will likely get worse before it gets any better. Understandably, those with a shorter-term investment horizon in mind might have felt compelled to head for the exits. I believe, however, that the short-term pain now pushing the company's 2020 earnings multiple towards 20.0x (see graph below) could lead to hefty long-term gains for those who can afford to be a bit more patient.

Data by YCharts

My steady-state, long-term price target of $90/share on SLB seem more aspirational than realistic at this point. Yet, I continue to support my views that Schlumberger is a high-quality name operating in a space afflicted by subdued investor sentiment. Therefore, I remain optimistic about the stock over a multi-year period, understanding that meaningful short-term risks will continue to exist.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.