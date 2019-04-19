Tecnoglass Is Cheap

But there is a nearly 8% dividend yield which adds to the shares' attractiveness.

There are some negatives, cash flow is negative but about to turn and the company has a history of dilution and a fair amount of debt.

We noted new Seeking Alpha contributor Careful Investor's take on the Colombian architectural glass maker Tecnoglass (TGLS), for which he rightfully got an editor award. His buy thesis can be summarized in the following points:

The company is facing a growing market.

The share price is temporarily depressed because of a share offering.

The company provides a degree of safety through cheap valuation and a generous dividend.

We have a few remarks and our usual overview, but we generally agree with his thesis.

First the growth, this becomes immediately obvious when considering our usual figure:

Data by YCharts

In less than five years, revenue almost doubled although it has to be noted that operationally, there has been little to no progress. In fact, earnings seem to be trending slightly lower.

Q4 results

From the earnings deck:

There are a few drivers of growth:

The US market in general

Share win

Increasing penetration into single-family houses

The US market is considerably more important for the company than its home market (the company also sells in Panama, but that's a fraction of US sales). Revenues from the US have more than doubled in three years and US-bound revenue consists 86% of backlog (which itself stands at 1.4x sales).

US growth is quite explosive. While total revenues are up 18%, those in the US are up by 24% (to $297M for the year) and excluding Florida sales grew 34%, reflecting the benefits of geographical expansion.

Management argues there is a capacity shortage in the US which has led to price increases, which the company simply follows. So it's both the volume and the price that are tailwinds. Management believes that it is sold out for the next two years.

We would add that also the overall construction market is given a boost by the turn in Fed policy and lower mortgage rates. New mortgage applications were at a record high just the other day, from CNBC:

Mortgage applications to purchase a home increased 1% last week and were 7% higher than a year ago. Purchase applications reached their highest level since April 2010.

Total mortgage application volume decreased 3.5% last week from the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Volume was 14% higher compared with the same week one year ago.

Applications to refinance a home loan brought the total down, falling 8% for the week but still rising 26% from a year ago, when interest rates were higher.

The company's residential business, especially the replacement part, is relatively new for the company but it is doing extremely well with sales up fourfold in 2018, far surpassing its $20M-25M expectations, based on a host of new customer relationships and very well received products, from the Q4CC:

customers love our product is clearly superior to all the rest of the peers and it has a very good competitive price. I believe we closed for around $40 million last year, which is almost 60% more than we thought. And in 2019, we hope to grow another 30% to 40%.

It also has some favorable economics (Q4CC):

Well, the margin in that business is the same as any other business that we have and – but the best part is that we have no retention and it is almost a cash cow. We're seeing the new increase in residential monitors around very quick and most of the customers this was – they pay within 30 days to 60 days at the most.

Apart from its excellent products, the company seems to enjoy some other competitive advantage versus US-based competition (Q4CC):

raw material cost increases and labor constraints affecting our U.S.-based peers have not had a material impact on our manufacturing cost.

Joint-ventures

The company made two joint-ventures, one joint-venture is with Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODGF) (OTCPK:CODYY). From the earnings deck one can gauge the advantages:

Here is management, spelling out the timeline and benefits (Q4CC):

I believe at the end of 2021 or beginning of 2022 when we have the second float very near to our factory running. When the new plant starts the benefits are as follows. Number one, we're going to have access to jumbo glass, which reduces waste. Number two, they're going to be able to produce a gray, bronze, green and blue glass locally, which we have to import right now. And third, we're going to have availability all the time of fresh glass, which makes it more easier to coat than the glass when it's already became after a few months of being produced. And it's a win-win situation. And -- but most of the benefits are around 2022. It's not a short-term investment.

However, some benefits are accruing this year as the company took a minority position in Saint-Gobain's existing Colombia-based Vidrio Andino for $45M. This is going to close late Q2 this year and given the 25% EBITDA margin of that ($100M a year) business, it will produce a $3M-3.5M EBITDA contribution for the year.

The other joint venture is with German company Schüco where the benefits are more immediate (Q4CC):

our offering of high-end Schüco products are already enabling us to attract new customers and grow our reputation for excellence in the architectural glass industry. As José Manuel mentioned, we were recently awarded our first project specified for Schüco products.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Adjusted EBITDA (the graph above depicts non-adjusted EBITDA) was up 30% for the year to $80.8M with margins rising 210bp to 21.8%. Nevertheless, margins, while recovering this year, are still not where they were before.

Margins are expanding on a favorable mix, price increases and operational leverage. Margins could very well improve further (company PR):

The Company recently initiated enhancements at its glass and aluminum facilities to increase production capacity and automate operations. The Company anticipates that these high return investments will speed up production processes in response to strong customer demand, especially for aluminum products. The Company expects to improve efficiency in its glass production by automating certain processes to increase capacity on the transformed glass tempering lines by approximately 2.5 times, while reducing material waste and overall lead times. In its aluminum operations, the Company intends to benefit from a 25% increase in capacity and favorable operating leverage with the addition of an aluminum furnace and a new extrusion line, along with working capital improvements through the automation of warehousing systems.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Here is one worry we have, cash flow is distinctly negative and for a company with significant debt and paying a really substantial dividend that's a potential danger.

But according to management, this is mostly a side effect of strong business. Most of its business is built-to-order and the negative cash flow is a result of that as strong business in H1 2019 leads to increased inventories today.

Management expects this to taper in H2 2019 and as a result it expects cash flow to be positive for the year.

Data by YCharts

The dividend yield is nearly 8%, which is nice for shareholders but the cash generation isn't sufficient as this cost $0.56 per share with 44.3M shares outstanding that's $24.8M. More concerning for shareholders is the following:

Data by YCharts

Net debt stands at $209.3M at the end of 2018. That's not a worrying level but it's not unsubstantial and combined with the substantial dividend, share dilution and little cash flow, the picture isn't terrific.

But then there is the offering of 5M shares at $7, with an additional 750K likely which should ease balance sheet concerns, although a substantial part of this will go into CapEx for its joint facility with Saint-Gobain.

Guidance

From the earnings deck:

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Here is Careful Investor, summing things up:

Given its growth rate, we think the Company should be trading today at a 7x EV/EBITDA multiple of 2019 EBITDA, or approximately $10 per share, for a total return of +50%. At $10, investors are receiving a 5.6% dividend yield on a cheap stock for a growing company. Our 2020 base case estimates of $100mm of EBITDA have little to no contribution from the Company's planned capex program this year and any benefits from the St. Gobain JV investments. This puts the stock at $13.25 and gives investors two years of dividends for an additional $1.12 of value or $14.37 of total return, representing a total return of 105%. We like the set-up here to potentially double our money and get paid well to wait for it.

He is talking about a forward adjusted EBITDA of course, the one in the graph is backward-looking and non-adjusted. What's difficult to dispute is that the company is cheap on an expected earnings basis with EPS expected to rise to $0.78 this year and $0.87 in 2020.

Conclusion

We share Careful Investor's optimism with the proviso that we're a little concerned about both the cash flow and the significant dilution in the last five years. But there is little doubt that the company's business is booming and shares are cheap with a very generous dividend on top.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TGLS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.