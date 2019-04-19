SunTrust Stumbles After Flat NIMs And Rising Credit Card NCOs

There are a few trends in the financial space, and the regional bank sector more specifically, that I have been highlighting over the past year, and SunTrust Banks (STI) is no outlier.

Before getting into the analysis, I want to make it clear that I have a short position in the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), of which STI is a holding. I have no position in STI directly.

I have been short KRE since May 2018, a position that is up roughly 16% since that time including dividends.

I have outlined several times the thesis behind the short position in KRE going back to May 2018, which includes interest expense rising faster than interest income, a faltering consumer and compressing net interest margins.

I recently wrote a note on Wells Fargo (WFC), which you can find by clicking here, outlining similar trends. I wrote a note on another regional bank stock back in October 2018 that outlined these trends and forecast that 2019 would bring declining net interest margins (NIMs) and declining net interest income (NII) for the sector as a whole by the end of 2019.

This trend is happening at all financial institutions and will continue to occur as short-term rates rise and the Federal Reserve continues to shrink its balance sheet. A compression in net interest margins is a story for 2019 that most people do not have modeled into their forecasts, especially at the larger banks. Source: Bank OZK: When The Micro Confirms The Macro

STI was essentially flat after reporting its Q1 earnings, and is down about 4% over the past year and 15% off the 52-week high.

I am not looking to cherry-pick bad data on STI, but rather highlight the negative trends that I forecast last year that has allowed KRE to be a profitable short position, even with the broader market rising sharply.

These trends will continue to plague the financial sector, and the regional banking sector more specifically, through the end of 2019, as interest costs will outpace interest income as the yield curve remains flat. I have no position in large banks, only regional banks on the short side for the trends I will highlight below.

Across the industry, we have been seeing interest expense rising about four times as fast as interest income, thanks to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, the yield curve flattening and the Fed unwinding its balance sheet. That effect will persist through the end of the year and could get worse, should the yield curve remain this flat.

STI posted interest expense rising 95% YoY relative to a 19% increase in interest income: a 5-to-1 ratio.

STI Income Statement

Source: Company Filings

As a result of interest expense rising faster than interest income, NIMs for the bank have been flat since Q2 2018 and up just three basis points year over year.

STI NIMs

Source: Company Filings

Furthermore, average client deposits declined QoQ and are flat YoY, another industry trend that works against the growth rate of regional banks.

Working our way towards the consumer shows trends that are consistent with the industry and actually a touch worse. 30-89 day delinquency rates for consumer credit cards have been increasing, up 11 bps YoY.

Other loan categories look healthy.

STI Credit Card Delinquencies

Source: Company Filings

Moreover, net charge-off rates for consumer credit cards spiked 47 bps QoQ and 43 bps YoY.

In Q3 2015, NCO rates for consumer credit cards were 1.95%. This is an unhealthy trend, but unfortunately, not inconsistent with the industry.

Synchrony Financial (SYF), for example, posted a 109 bps increase in credit card NCOs over the past three quarters.

STI NCO Rates

Source: Company Filings

I truly don't seek to pick on STI or any stock in particular, but these trends are why regional banks have been underperforming so dramatically over the past year. These trends were predicted last year and show no signs of slowing down.

As an industry, in Q1, it appears NIMs are starting to flatten out. By the end of 2019, we should see declining NIMs as an industry which is not likely to be taken kindly by the equity market.

I continue to hold a short position in KRE based on these trends. I will continue to monitor other bank earnings this quarter as well as through the rest of 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are short KRE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.