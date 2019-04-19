Mastercard Acquires Vyze For Point-Of-Sale Tech

Mastercard gains a fast entry into a growing market for "buy now, pay later" financing options increasingly favored by consumers.

Vyze has developed financial technologies that enable merchants to offer additional financing options at the point of sale.

Quick Take

Mastercard (MA) announced it has acquired Vyze for an undisclosed amount.

Vyze providers retailers and manufacturers with the ability to offer credit options online and in-store to purchasers at the point of sale.

With the deal, MA gains a quick entry into "buy now, pay later" point-of-sale financing options for bigger-ticket items that consumers, especially younger demographics, have an increased preference for.

Target Company

Austin, Texas-based Vyze was founded in 2008 to help merchants offer a wide range of credit options online and in-store by connecting them to merchants with multiple lenders through its platform.

Management is headed by CEO Keith Nealon, who has been with the firm since 2015 and is currently on the board of directors of Smartling and Axonista.

Below is an overview video of the company:

Vyze’s primary offerings include online checkout and in-store checkout optimization, integration and monitoring, as well as in-store financing.

Investors have invested $47.2 million in the company and include StarVest Partners, Fathom Capital, and Austin Ventures. (Source: VentureDeal Venture Capital Database)

Market and Competition

According to a market research report by American Banker, personal loans issued by banks, excluding credit cards, auto, and home equity loans, reached $807 billion on September 30th, 2018. This represents an increase of 9% as compared to September 30th, 2016, and growth of over 30% over 2012.

The report says that point-of-sale (POS) loans are becoming increasingly popular as they provide the consumer with additional payment options.

The main drivers for this expected growth are recent technological advancements that have allowed merchants to safely facilitate POS loans.

Major competitive vendors that provide POS lending solutions include:

Square (SQ)

GreenSky (GSKY)

Affirm

Klarna

Bread

ZestMoney

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Mastercard didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a Form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the acquisition was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of December 31, 2018, MA had $6.7 billion in cash and equivalents and total liabilities of $19.4 billion. Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $5.9 billion.

In the past 12 months, MA stock price has risen 34.57% vs. Visa’s 29.2%, as the chart below indicates:

MA has a history of beating consensus analyst estimates for earnings:

Analyst ratings are quite bullish, but the consensus price target of $242.51 implies only a 0.7% upside potential for the stock, as the graphic indicates below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has rebounded from a significant drop in mid-2017, as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Commentary

Mastercard acquired Vyze to take advantage of younger demographic consumer demand for greater point-of-sale options for financing purchases.

As Blake Rosenthal, EVP global acceptance at Mastercard, stated in the deal announcement:

Both consumers and businesses want the best choice and service, exactly when they need it. Vyze adds to our ability to empower banks and other lending partners to participate in the growing trend of retail financing. The combination of their platform with our technology and network complements our existing payments programs.

With the deal, Mastercard gains existing lender relationships and a checkout experience that utilizes Vyze’s APIs. The benefit to merchants is that they typically see an increase in success rates for consumer purchases. For higher-ticket purchases, merchants seek to provide more financing options for buyers.

Mastercard sees the potential market size in the U.S. for expanded point-of-sale financing options as up to $1.8 trillion, per an estimate by Accenture.

Although we don’t know the price Mastercard paid, it was likely valued on a "team and technology" basis and was probably well under $100 million.

