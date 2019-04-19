IQOS Continues To Give Philip Morris Long-Term Appeal

International tobacco giant Philip Morris International (PM) kicked off its fiscal year 2019 with first-quarter earnings on Thursday. While management's earnings guidance for 2019 came in a hair below analysts' estimates, there are a number of positive developments that continue to build a case for long-term investors. Philip Morris' IQOS continues to gain strength, which bodes well for the company as it strives to evolve its business model over the long run to "reduced risk" products. Despite a lofty run on shares since January, the stock remains reasonably priced for shareholders looking to capture the outsized dividends and steady earnings growth that Philip Morris can offer to investors.

IQOS Progress

Philip Morris released its first-quarter results for 2019 on Thursday. Among the results that stuck out to us was strong volume output with support from continued growth in IQOS.

Source: Philip Morris International

While it was encouraging in its own right to see that cigarette volumes were flat Y/Y (instead of the usual contraction), IQOS grew 20.2% to bring overall volumes into positive growth territory.

Source: Philip Morris International

The continued growth of IQOS is arguably the most important metric that investors need to monitor moving forward. Philip Morris has continued to invest in adding capacity for HEETS (the replaceable cartridges used in the IQOS system), as well as rolling out in what is now 44 markets. While HEETS are just 6.5% of Philip Morris' overall volumes at this point, the company's proactive decision to innovate rather than hold as long as possible onto an eroding traditional market seems to be on the right track. The IQOS customer base has held a consistent ratio of converted smokers from combustible cigarettes, but it has also added new users as well. This past quarter, Philip Morris saw strong growth in the EU and Russia as well as a return to growth in Japan - the initial launch market for IQOS.

Attractive Combination Of Growth & Income

Tobacco has always been somewhat of a unique business model. The cigarette business is high-margin and asset-light which leads to robust cash flows. In addition, the addictive nature of the product gives tobacco companies incredible pricing power. The result is steady earnings growth while the company simultaneously pays out a majority of its cash flows to investors as a large dividend.

The dividend is currently yielding an attractive 5.33%, which is more than double what investors can get from 10-year US treasuries (2.56%). That yield will soon increase when management announces what should be its 12th straight dividend raise. A combination of factors has stretched the payout ratio and limited dividend growth over the past several years (debt, currency rates, high CAPEX), but the "worst" appears to be over in that regard.

Source: YCharts

Capital expenditures have come down since peaking at almost $2 billion, and are projected to continue declining in 2019 (forecasted at $1.1 billion). These are mainly investments into the rollout and capacity growth of IQOS.

The financials of Philip Morris have also improved. The company's leverage ratio remains a touch higher than we like to see, but is stable. It has remained at approximately 2.7X EBITDA for the past couple of years. Meanwhile, the dividend payout ratio has dropped from the high 90s to the low-mid-80s. There is still progress to be had, but the financial noose around the company's neck has certainly begun to loosen a bit recently. This only bodes well moving forward.

On the earnings side of the equation, Philip Morris has steadily grown thanks to continued IQOS growth and price increases on its cigarettes. Despite a stock buyback program that has been shelved for a few years now, the company consistently grows earnings at a high single-digit clip when FX rates are stripped out. The reported earnings have been suppressed for a number of years due to a strong US dollar. Despite generating 100% of its revenues outside of the US, the company still has to convert these revenues (in various currencies) into US dollars because the company is based and operates in the US.

Source: YCharts

As you can see in the chart above, the company's EPS growth has tracked an inverse pattern to the US dollar. When the dollar is strong, it hurts Philip Morris' bottom line and vice versa. Currencies will swing over time, so this shouldn't be as large an issue for long-term investors who can recognize the underlying strength of the company. When you combine a 5% dividend with 8-10% underlying EPS growth, long-term double-digit returns are quite feasible. You simply need to avoid drastically overpaying for the stock.

Is The Stock A Buy After A Hot Stretch?

Despite a roller coaster of a ride over the past two years, shares remain on par with where they traded 6-7 years ago. After a run since January that has pushed shares up more than 26% from 52-week lows, the stock remains reasonably priced for long-term investors.

Source: YCharts

If we strip out currency, management is forecasting full-year 2019 earnings at $5.23 per share. This places the stock at an earnings multiple of 16.1X. This is relatively in line with Philip Morris' 10-year median P/E ratio of 17X.

Is it a screaming discount to historical norms? No. That opportunity was months ago when shares could be had for just $65 per share (just over 12X earnings). While it's possible that shares could drop again, long-term investors shouldn't shy away from Philip Morris on valuation concerns alone at these levels. The stock has traded sideways for years while the underlying business continues to grow. At some point - likely when the US dollar weakens, shares should break out, and move higher for the long term. In the meantime, Philip Morris is trading at approximately fair value - a fine accumulation point for a company yielding 5%, and growing at 8-10% annually.

