Bed Bath & Beyond: Opportunity May Be Brewing

Traders who did not buy the breakout in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) at the tail end of March may have another opportunity here to get some long exposure. We were actually long this stock in the initial stages of our portfolio but cut it when we saw that there was no stop in sight to the repeated pattern of lower highs and lower lows. The bearish pattern which commenced in 2015 finally bottomed out last December with the market in general. What value investors want to know though in earnest is if those Christmas Eve lows last year will end up being multi-year hard lows for this stock.

As the chart shows below, we do not have any clear technical pattern being played out yet. Although price has dropped meaningfully over the past few weeks, shares continue to remain trading above that breakaway gap which printed in late March. It is very important we remain above the trend-line drawn in the chart. Any convincing move below this support level would most likely result in a significant wave of selling. Worryingly, the recent down-move drove the 4-day moving average below both the 9-day and 18-day. This is actually giving a selling signal, so it will be interesting to see if this plays out.

From a bullish perspective though, one can get pretty close to the trend-line and place a stop right underneath it in case it gets breached. Both from a valuation and dividend perspective, Bed Bath & Beyond definitely should continue to attract value investors if shares can rally from this point. Let's explain why in more detail.

The first valuation metric which really stands out is the firm's sales multiple. We can see that Bed Bath & Beyond reported $12.43 billion in net sales over the past four quarters. If we divide the firm's present market cap of $2.3 billion into this number, we get a price-to-sales ratio of just under 0.2.

There is no getting away from the fact that this looks ultra cheap. Why? The average sales multiple in this sector is 3.0 and it comes in at around 2.2 on average in the S&P 500. Suffice it to say, one is getting a huge amount of company's sales here for every $1 invested. More like $5 to be more exact.

The important aspect of a low sales multiple is the following. Plenty of sales usually lead to stable earnings. Earnings then move the needle with respect to share price appreciation on Wall Street over time. Even if top-line growth remains stagnant at BBBY for a sustained period of time, one would feel the downside has to be limited due to how cheap the firm's sales are. BBBY's forward earnings multiple is just under 9 which again looks very cheap compared to this industry in general.

$2.9 billion of equity reported in Q3 against a present market cap of $2.3 billion gives us a book multiple of 0.8. Any time an investor can buy a stock under book value means they are actually stacking the odds in their favor. Why? Because currently BBBY is selling for less than its net worth. Remember all that inventory ($3 billion) and property ($1.87 billion) are assets and essentially result in sales. Inventory has been trending slightly higher than sales growth over the past 5 years, so it is something to keep an eye on going forward.

Boasting an almost 4% yield, Bed Bath & Beyond's dividend looks in good stead. It is being supported by a rock-solid pay-out ratio of just 14.5% when calculated off free cash flows. Operating profit remains well ahead of the firm's interest expense and BBBY's balance sheet remains in good stead with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

To sum up, Bed Bath & Beyond received a slew of upgrades recently as earnings projections for both this year and next continue to rise. The firm's valuation and dividend remain in good stead. Will have more detail once we get our hands on the upcoming annual report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BBBY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.