Agriculture Markets Mixed Trading Thursday; Corn Exports Top Traders' Expectations, Wheat And Soybean Exports Fall In Line With Expectations

Corn exceeds export expectations, while wheat and soybeans come in line with expectations in the latest USDA weekly export report.

Weather outlook to be mild/warm over the next two weeks with precipitation conditions improving across the corn, spring wheat belts.

Investment Thesis

Investors should continue to play the wait-and-see approach with the grain markets.

Sentiment remains bearish over the grains market despite the positive USDA export sales report

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its weekly net export sales report Thursday morning.

Corn export sales for the week ending April 11, 2019, beat expectations with 0.948 million tonnes exported. This beats the report from the week prior of 0.548 million tonnes as well as analysts’ forecast range of 0.5 to 0.85 million tonnes. Main buyers of corn last week were Japan and Mexico.

Wheat export sales for the week ending April 11, 2019, came in at 0.318 million tonnes, falling in line with analysts' expectation range of 0.2 to 0.4 million tonnes and beating the prior week’s report of 0.273 million tonnes. Main buyers of wheat last week were Algeria and Nigeria.

Soybeans export sales for the week ending April 11, 2019, came in at 0.382 million tonnes, also falling in line with traders’ forecast range of 0.35 to 0.8 million tonnes. This week’s report tops last week’s reported export of 0.270 million tonnes. Main buyers were Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia.

Overall, this week’s report was a positive report with corn coming in bullish.

The U.S. May corn futures finished the last trading day of this short week flat up just 0.07% to $3.5825 on Thursday. U.S. May soybean futures finished up slightly 0.21% to $8.8088, while U.S. wheat was seen lower 0.17% to 4.4525. For the less volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) was seen down 0.20% ($0.03) to $15.24, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) was flat 0.00% ($0.00) to $15.72, and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) was down 0.78% ($0.04) to $5.12. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month May futures contract for corn over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month May futures contract for wheat over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

May Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures finished Thursday down by 0.4 cents to $4.496, with May Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 0.2 cent to $4.260, resulting in a 23-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) May contract was down $0.42 to $5.232. Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month May futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: Barchart

On the weather front, the pattern looks more favorable than previous days/weeks for farmers. The outlook favors a warmer pattern with mostly seasonable to unseasonably warmer temperatures across a good part of the corn and wheat belts. From a precipitation standpoint, we do see improving conditions over the next couple of weeks with things being drier than previous days/weeks. A storm system is currently pushing through the central parts of the country with heavy rain and severe thunderstorms occurring across the southern U.S., including the Mississippi Delta. Another storm system is expected early next week across the central U.S., but right now precipitation looks to be light. Overall, the weather pattern over the next couple of weeks will allow farmers to have more hours and days to work in the fields. Figure 4 is a map showing the 7-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48. Much of the precipitation is expected to fall over the southern U.S. (Delta) and the eastern U.S., including the eastern corn belt.

Source: NOAA

Figure 5 below are maps of the 1-7 day (on the left) and the 10-16 day (on the right) depicting a better outlook in terms of precipitation over the wheat, corn, and soybean belts.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 6 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF model depicting a normal to warmer than normal pattern over much of the country over the next 7 days with the southern U.S. being an area that will see cooler than normal conditions.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 7 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF model depicting a zonal or semi-zonal flow pattern. This suggests a continuation of mild to warm weather over the Lower 48 in the 8-15 day time frame.

Source: WeatherBell

Trade continues to be an issue hanging over the grain markets, especially soybeans. Corn and wheat have issues with large old crop supplies. These variables are lead drivers to the bearishness in these markets. So for investors, there's just not much excitement at this point to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.